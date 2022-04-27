video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
TENTACLES (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): For yours truly, whose abode is adorned with a framed theatrical poster, this 1977 Jaws rip-off is a guilty pleasure of the first – and perhaps worst – order, featuring a star-studded cast of veterans who likely wished they were doing something else.
Having scored big box-office with his Rosemary’s Baby/The Exorcist knock-off Beyond the Door (1975) – weathering a Warner Bros. lawsuit along the way – producer Ovidio Assonitis, also doubling as director “Oliver Hellman,” tried to make another splash in the monster market, as illegal radio frequencies rouse the ire of a giant octopus that goes on a deadly rampage off the California coast.
John Huston plays a local newshound, Shelley Winters his blowsy sister, Henry Fonda the industrialist whose underling (Cesare Danova) may be to blame for the dire doings, Claude Akins the local lawman, and Bo Hopkins the oceanographer who saves the day with the help of two killer whales (Orca being otherwise engaged).
Stelvio Cipriani’s score is memorable in its way, the undersea photography is pretty good, the special effects run hot and cold, and if nothing else Tentacles contains a treasured exchange as Huston and Akins muse over the cause of the watery fatalities: “Maybe, maybe, maybe …,” Akins grumbles. “Maybe this and maybe that. All we’ve got is a bunch of maybes.” Such is Tentacles.
The Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) includes theatrical trailers and radio spot. Rated PG. **
ALSO AVAILABLE
CYRANO (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Universal Pictures Home Entertainment): Eschewing an enlarged proboscis, Peter Dinklage occupies the title role of Edmund Rostand’s heroic, romantic 18th-century swordsman in director Joe Wright’s well-mounted but curiously unmoving adaptation of the 2018 off-Broadway musical adapted and directed by executive producer Erica Schmidt (Dinklage’s real-life wife). Haley Bennett is an ethereal but petulant Roxanne and Kelvin Harrison Jr. a handsome but rather unobservant Christian. A must-see for Dinklage devotees, this earned an Oscar nomination for Best Costume Design, available on DVD ($29.98 retail) and DVD/Blu-ray combo ($34.98 retail), each replete with behind-the-scenes featurette. Rated PG-13. **
FOR ALL MANKIND (The Criterion Collection): Producer/director Al Reinart’s 1989 award-winning feature-documentary debut explores the history of NASA’s Apollo space program, which reached its pinnacle in 1969 when man walked on the moon. Entertaining, enlightening, and inspirational, bolstered by superb footage and Brian Eno’s powerful score. A worthy celebration of the space program and its accomplishments, this earned a well-deserved Oscar nomination as Best Documentary Feature, and the 4K Ultra HD combo ($49.95 retail) includes both the original version and the theatrical cut, audio commentary, the documentary An Accidental Gift: The Making of “For All Mankind,” and more. ***½
F/X & F/X 2 (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): A self-explanatory Blu-ray double-feature ($29.95 retail) of director Robert Mandel’s R-rated 1986 sleeper F/X, starring Bryan Brown as a special-effects expert mixed up with mobsters and Brian Dennehy as the hard-boiled cop on the case; and director Richard Franklin’s PG-13-rated 1991 follow-up, with Brown again enmeshed in trouble and Dennehy (now an ex-cop) lending his assistance to extricate him from the dilemma. The first film is (expectedly) superior, but both are good fun. Bonus features include theatrical trailers and vintage featurettes.
“THE GREAT”: SEASON TWO (Paramount Home Entertainment): Executive producer Tony McNamara created this award-winning, fact-based Hulu historical series that puts a satirical spin on the rise to power of Catherine the Great (executive producer Elle Fanning), who would become Russia’s longest-reigning female monarch, co-starring Nicholas Hoult (also an executive producer) as Emperor Peter and Gillian Anderson as Catherine’s ambitious mother, with Phoebe Fox, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, and Belinda Bromilow (McNamara’s real-life wife) in support. All 10 episodes from the 2021 season are available on DVD ($25.99 retail), replete with bonus features.
HARD ROCK ZOMBIES & SLAUGHTERHOUSE ROCK (Vinegar Syndrome): A limited-edition, special-edition Blu-ray double feature ($44.98 retail) boasting a pair of low-budget, rock and roll horror romps: Writer/producer/director Krishna Shah’s Hard Rock Zombies (1985) starring E.J. Cursio (in his feature debut) and Gena Andrews; and 1988’s Slaughterhouse Rock, directed by story writer Dimitri Logothetis, starring Toni Basil, Nicholas Celozzi, and Tom Reilly. Both films are rated R and each boasts bonus features including retrospective interviews and more.
MARY SHELLEY’S FRANKENSTEIN (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): The 4K UHD debut ($49.95 retail) of Kenneth Branagh’s big-budget 1994 adaptation of Mary Shelley’s classic tale, in which he plays Henry Frankenstein and Robert De Niro his creation. Executive producer Francis Coppola had scored a big hit with Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992), but this was a big miss and a major disappointment (and probably Branagh’s worst film), despite an Oscar nomination for Best Makeup and a stellar cast including Helena Bonham Carter, John Cleese, Ian Holm, Aidan Quinn, and Tom Hulce. A bevy of bonus features includes the 1910 silent short produced by Charles Edison, audio commentary, collectible booklet, retrospective documentary and interviews, and more. Rated R. *
MY SWEET MONSTER (LionsGate): Haylie Duff, Jon Heder, and Pauly Shore lend voice-over star power to this family-friendly, PG-rated animated feature in which a diverse group of misfits bands together to prevent their kingdom from falling into the clutches of an evil postal worker (!) plotting to pilfer its magical resources, available on DVD ($19.98 retail).
NOW AND FOREVER (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Gary Cooper headlines director Henry Hathaway’s 1934 adaptation of the Jack Kirkland/Melvin Baker story Honor Bright as a cheerfully irresponsible con man who resolves to go straight after he encounters estranged daughter Shirley Temple and at the urging of new wife Carole Lombard, with Sir Guy Standing, Charlotte Granville, Gilbert Emery, and Henry Kolker, available on Blu-ray ($24.95 retail), replete with audio commentary and theatrical trailer.
THE OLIVE TREES OF JUSTICE (Kino Lorber): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of director/screenwriter James Blue’s 1962 debut narrative feature (originally titled Les oliviers de la justice), adapted from Jean Pelegri’s novel, starring screenwriter Pelegri as an ailing patriarch who symbolizes the end of the French occupation of Algeria, and Pierre Prothon (in his only feature) as his son, who reflects on the country’s history. In French with English subtitles, James Blue’s 1960 documentary short Amal is also included.
REFORM SCHOOL GIRLS (Vinegar Syndrome): A limited-edition Blu-ray ($39.98 retail) of writer/director Tom DeSimone’s self-consciously campy 1986 comedy, a send-up of the ‘70s-era “women-in-prison” exploitation films, detailing the goofy goings-on at a juvenile facility for teenaged girls, featuring an eclectic cast including pink icon Wendy O. Williams (in her feature debut), Pat Ast, Linda Carol, Darcy DeMoss, and Sybil Danning (chewing the scenery as the warden). A few scattered laughs, but this isn’t as entertaining as the films it mocks. A bevy of bonus features include audio commentaries, retrospective documentary and interviews, trailers, and more. Rated R. *½
SCHIZOID & X-RAY (Vinegar Syndrome): A limited-edition 4K Ultra HD combo ($59.98 retail) of a delirious twin-bill of early ‘80s, R-rated slasher films produced by the inimitable Menahem Golan and Yoram Globus shortly after they assumed control of Cannon Films, both clearly designed for a quick hox-office pay-off: Writer/director David Paulsen’s 1980 Schizoid (also released as Murder by Mail), featuring an eclectic, star-studded cast including Klaus Kinski, Mariana Hill, Craig Wasson, Christopher Lloyd, Donna Wilkes, Joe Regalbuto, and Richard Herd; and 1982’s X-Ray (also released as Hospital Massacre), directed by Boaz Davidson and starring beauteous Barbi Benton (in her feature debut). Bonus features include retrospective documentary and interviews, original trailer, and more.
TWELVE MONKEYS (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): The 4K Ultra HD debut ($49.95 retail) of Terry Gilliam’s typically surreal 1995 sci-fi thriller, toplining Bruce Willis as a hard-bitten convict sent back to our time to discover the origin of plague fated to decimate civilization. The first half ranks with Gilliam’s best work – intelligent, witty, and provocative – but the second half descends into self-indulgence and unnecessarily convoluted plot twists. Still, this has a major following, and earned Oscar nominations for Brad Pitt (as Best Supporting Actor) as an unhinged yet mannered anarchist and (more deservedly) for Best Costume Design. Madeleine Stowe, David Morse, Frank Gorshin, Jon Seda, Christopher Meloni, and the always welcome Christopher Plummer are along for the ride. Bonus features include audio commentary, feature-length documentary The Hamster Factor and Other Tales of Twelve Monkeys, theatrical trailer, and more. Rated R. **
“TWO FILMS OF MIKLOS JANCSO” (Kino Classics): A self-explanatory Blu-ray double-feature ($34.95 retail) of two acclaimed features by Hungarian-born filmmaker Miklos Jancso (1921-2014): The political and historical dramas 1966’s The Round-Up (Szegenyledgenyek) and 1967’s award-winning The Red and the White (Csillagosok, katonak). In Hungarian with English subtitles, bonus features including audio commentaries and Jancso’s short films.
ZOOT SUIT (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Writer/director Luis Valdez made his feature debut with this award-winning 1981 adaptation of his acclaimed, fact-based 1979 musical stage production, which dramatizes the circumstances behind the Sleepy Lagoon murder trial and subsequent “Zoot Suit” riots that rocked Los Angeles in the early 1980s, with Edward James Olmos, Charles Aidman, Tony Plana, and Valdez’s brother Daniel (who composed the score) reprising their stage roles, joined by Tyne Daly, John Anderson, Lupe Ontiveros, and Kurtwood Smith. Well-intentioned and still relevant, but the idea of basically filming the play (before an audience) is distracting, and Universal Pictures had little idea how to promote the film. The special-edition Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) includes audio commentary, retrospective interview with Luis Valdez, and theatrical trailer. Rated R. **½
