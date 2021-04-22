video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
MAFIA INC. (Film Movement): The director Podz (Daniel Grau) has fashioned a polished and persuasive crime saga based on Andre Cedilot and Andre Noel's non-fiction best-seller Mafia Inc.: The Long, Bloody Reign of Canada's Sicilian Clan.
For decades, Henri Gamache (Gilbert Sicotte) has been the personal tailor to Frank Paterno (Sergio Castellitto), the undisputed mafia boss of Montreal. Their friendship even managed to survive when Henri's son Vincent (Marc-Andre Grondin) left home as a teenager to work for Frank.
In the ensuing years, Vincent has risen through the ranks to become one of Frank's most trusted lieutenants, but his reckless behavior is often at odds with the more methodical approach adopted by Frank's real son, Giacomo (Donny Falsetti), who fears that Vincent is more of a liability than an asset.
In 1994, Frank makes a bid for legitimacy by investing $180 million in an ambitious construction project that would create a bridge from Sicily to Southern Italy, yet the byzantine machinations of this deal – orchestrated by Vincent – threaten to topple the Paterno empire and ignite an all-out war in the underworld.
The award-winning film moves at its own pace yet is never dull, although it's a little jarring when flashbacks are employed midway through the otherwise straightforward narrative. The performances are first-rate; Grondin has the flashier role, but Falsetti is equally impressive. It's also a meditation on morality and fate, as the actions taken by the characters have consequences, sometimes months or even years later. In addition to having a long reach, the mafia has a long memory.
In English, French, and Italian with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail). ***½
ALSO AVAILABLE
“ANCIENT ALIENS: SEASON 13” (LionsGate): Executive producer Kevin Burns created this long-running History Channel documentary series that examines extra-terrestrial and supernatural phenomena around the world, narrated by Robert Clotworthy, in all 16 episodes from the 2018-'19 season, available on DVD ($19.98 retail).
DEATH HAS BLUE EYES (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): Originally titled To koritsi vomva and also released as The Para Psychics, this 1976 thriller marked the feature debut of writer/director Nico Mastorakis, starring Peter Winter (in his only feature to date) and Chris Nomikos as thieves charged with protecting a young woman (Maria Alfieri) whose psychic abilities make her the target of assassins, available in a “collector's-edition” Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) replete with bonus features including retrospective interviews, original trailers, and more.
DIARY OF A MAD HOUSEWIFE (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Producer/director Frank Perry's effective 1971 adaptation of Sue Kaufman's best-selling 1967 novel, scripted by Perry's then-wife Eleanor, stars Carrie Snodgress (in an impressive feature debut) as a beleaguered suburban housewife who retaliates against obnoxious husband Richard Benjamin by embarking on an affair with shallow, self-absorbed artist Frank Langella (in an equally impressive feature debut). Occasionally dated, but the fine performances and unsentimental tone hold up well. Snodgress earned a Golden Globe Award and an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress, available on DVD ($14.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail), each replete with audio commentary and theatrical trailer. Rated R. ***
FAR WESTERN (Corinth Films): Producer/director James Payne's affectionate, engaging 2016 documentary feature delves into the unique phenomenon of how country and bluegrass music became popular in Japan during the American occupation following World War II, featuring interviews with Hisashi and Yashushi Ozaki, the first Japanese musicians to be inducted into the International Bluegrass Music Association Hall of Fame; Toru Mitsui, the foremost musicologist of American country music in Japan; Charlie Nagatani, who has performed with his band The Cannonballs more than 20 times at the Grand Ole Opry; and others. A must for music buffs. In English and Japanese with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail). ***
IGGY AND THE STOOGES: FROM KO TO CHAOS (Skydog International/MVD Entertainment Group): The title tells all in this eight-disc CD/DVD collection ($67.99 retail) showcasing the talents and enduring legacy of Iggy Pop and the Stooges, pioneers the punk music spectrum on every Skydog audio release, two full-source shows, reunion album, rare live and studio collections, collectible booklet, and more.
JUNGLELAND (Paramount Home Entertainment): Executive producer Max Winkler (son of Henry) co-wrote and directed this somber, gritty melodrama starring Charlie Hunnam and Jack O'Connell as brothers struggling to survive as they head to Reno for an underground bare-knuckle boxing tournament, also escorting a disillusioned teenager (Jessica Barden) there at the behest of the crime boss (Jonathan Majors) they owe money to. Familiar trappings boosted by solid pacing and strong performances down the line, including veteran John Cullum in perhaps the sleaziest turn of his screen career, available on DVD ($12.96 retail). Rated R. ***
THE LITTLE PENGUIN PORORO'S TREASURE ISLAND ADVENTURE (LionsGate): Based on the popular Japanese animated franchise, the title tells all in this G-rated, family-friendly detailing the title character's search for buried treasure on a tropical island, with Jon Heder and Pauly Shore reprising their voice-over roles from the earlier installment, The Little Penguin Pororo's Dinosaur Island Adventure, available on DVD ($9.99 retail).
MAD MAX (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Mel Gibson and director George Miller (in his feature debut) notched international acclaim with this simple-minded but ground-breaking 1979 sci-fi action blowout starring Gibson in the title role, a hard-bitten Australian policeman who wages a one-man war against the malevolent biker gang that murdered his wife (newcomer Joanne Samuel). The action scenes, legendary then, remain so 40 years later, and a full-fledged franchise was born. Both the special-edition Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) and 4K Ultra HD combo ($39.95 retail) boast a bevy of special features including audio commentary, retrospective featurettes and interviews, theatrical trailers, and more. Rated R. ***
NO PLACE (Rockscar Films/Indican Pictures): Producer/editor/co-writer Peter Matsoukas (who also appears) makes his feature directorial debut with this low-budget, rambling, noir-ish character study following con artist – and part-time stand-up comedian (!) -- Benjamin Madrid (debuting as co-writer/producer) as he travels to Indianapolis for a big score. Familiar territory but well-paced and fairly stylish, Matsoukas and Madrid may be talents to watch. Afton Shepard (in her feature debut) plays the resident femme fatale, Ric Payne (also a producer) plays Matsoukas's shadowy nemesis, and Hugo Bolden makes a scene-stealing feature debut as a twitchy gun seller. The DVD ($24.95 retail) includes audio commentary. **
OLIVER SACKS: HIS OWN LIFE (Zeitgeist Films/Kino Lorber): Ric Burns directed this self-explanatory, award-winning 2019 documentary tracing the life and career of esteemed neurologist and author Oliver Sacks (1933-2015), who consented to be extensively interviewed upon receiving his fatal medical diagnosis, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), each boasting bonus features.
ONCE UPON A RIVER (Film Movement): Producer/screenwriter/director Haroula Rose's auspicious debut feature, this award-winning adaptation of Bonnie Jo Campbell's best-selling 2011 novel takes place in '70s- era rural Michigan, with resilient Native American teenager (triumphant newcomer Kenadi DelaCerna) embarking on a perilous, solitary journey along the Stark River to locate her estranged mother. A brooding, entirely empathetic coming-of-age drama, available on DVD ($24.95 retail). ***
THE RETURN OF THE MUSKETEERS (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Director Richard Lester, producer Pierre Spengler, and screenwriter George Macdonald Fraser reunited with the original quartet (Oliver Reed, Michael York, Richard Chamberlain, and Frank Finlay) for this 1989 follow-up to their '70s box-office hits, based on the classic novels by Alexandre Dumas, but despite the nostalgia factor it's not in the same league, with franchise newcomers Kim Cattrall, Philippe Noiret, Billy Connolly, and C. Thomas Howell joined by series holdovers Christopher Lee, Geraldine Chaplin, Jean-Pierre Cassel, and Roy Kinnear, whose death during a riding scene gone wrong understandably casts a pall over the proceedings. This bypassed theatrical release and premiered on cable television instead. The Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) includes audio commentary and theatrical trailer. Rated PG. **
RUSH WEEK (Vinegar Syndrome): A limited-edition Blu-ray ($39.98 retail) of director Bob Bralver's 1989 debut feature, in which college reporter Pamela Ludwig tries to solve a series of bizarre murders on campus. An extremely belated entry in the slasher sweepstakes, this is at least more polished than most, with a quirky sense of humor, and Ludwig makes an appealingly offbeat heroine. Roy Thinnes adds a touch of class as the dean, and where else can you see Gregg Allman play a campus adviser named “Cosmo”? Bonus features include audio commentary and retrospective interviews. Rated R. **
SENSATION SEEKERS/A CHAPTER IN HER LIFE (Kino Classics): A Blu-ray twin-bill ($29.95 retail) of rare silent films directed by Lois Weber (1879-1939), one of the first female directirs to succeed in Hollywood: Sensation Seekers (1927), adapted from Ernest Pascal's story Egypt by Weber, stars Billie Dove and Huntly Gordon; and A Chapter in Her Life, based on Clara Louise Burnham's novel by Weber and Doris Schroeder, stars Claude Gillingwater and Jane Mercer (in her feature debut). Bonus features include audio commentary.
TEST PATTERN (Kino Lorber): Writer/producer/director Shatara Michelle Ford explores contemporary social injustices in her award-winning debut feature, focusing on an interracial couple (Brittany S. Hall and Will Brill) whose relationship comes under scrutiny – and endures tremendous strain – after she is sexually assaulted, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), each boasting bonus features.
VANGUARD (LionsGate): Jackie Chan and producer/screenwriter/director Stanley Tong reunite for this globe-trotting, award-winning PG-13-rated action extravaganza in which the titular security firm – is targeted by mercenaries after an arms deal goes wrong, available on DVD ($19.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.99 retail), each boasting a behind-the-scenes featurette.
