video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
12 ANGRY MEN (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The 1957 film can’t be beat, but director William Friedkin’s 1997 version – originally aired on Showtime – offers persuasive proof that this is a timeless morality play, with writer Reginald Rose neatly updating his Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning screenplay.
The fate of a teenager, accused of murdering his father, is left in the hands of a jury, which deliberates the case on a sweltering summer day. It seems open-and-shut, but Juror #8 (Jack Lemmon) raises his doubts. Slowly, surely, he begins to convince his fellow jurors that the evidence is purely circumstantial – much to the consternation of the bellicose Juror #3 (George C. Scott). As the debate becomes more heated, each juror must confront his own prejudice.
Not surprisingly, Lemmon and Scott are both superb, as is the star-studded ensemble: Hume Cronyn, Ossie Davis, William L. Petersen, Edward James Olmos, Mykelti Williamson, Armin Mueller-Stahl, James Gandolfini, Tony Danza, Courtney B. Vance, and Dorian Harewood. By having a more ethnically diverse jury than the original film lends this a much more contemporary sensibility, and by shooting in sequence Friedkin methodically ratchets up the tension and suspense.
The film won Emmy Awards for Scott as Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Mini-Series or Movie and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Drama Mini-Series or Movie, with additional nominations for Outstanding Made for Television Movie, Outstanding Directing for a Mini-Series or Movie, Lemmon as Outstanding Lead Actor in a Mini-Series or Movie, and Cronyn as Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Mini-Series or Movie. Both the DVD ($14.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) include theatrical trailer. Rated PG-13. ***½
ALSO AVAILABLE
AN AMERICAN WEREWOLF IN LONDON (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): A limited-edition UHD ($59.95 retail) of writer/director John Landis’s memorable, ground-breaking 1981 horror comedy starring David Naughton as an American college student whose backpacking trip across England with best friend Griffin Dunne takes a dire turn when they are attacked by a werewolf, killing Dunne and wounding Naughton, thereby passing the curse along to him. Rick Baker won the first Academy Award for Best Makeup, and a solid cast includes the ever-lovely Jenny Agutter (as Naughton’s love interest), John Woodvine, and Frank Oz. A slew of bonus features includes collectible book, posters and lobby cards, audio commentaries, retrospective and vintage featurettes and interviews, image gallery, and much more. Rated R. ***
ANTISEMITISM (Icarus Films Home Video): Writer/producer/director Ilan Ziv’s self-explanatory documentary feature (originally titled Antisémitismes) explores the history of anti-Semitism throughout the world, which hardly began – or ended – with the Third Reich. Somber, sobering, and thorough – to say nothing of thoroughly depressing – yet it’s an important chronicle of bigotry and violence that continues to resonate to the present day, and there’s no end in sight. In English, French and Hebrew with English subtitles, available on DVD ($29.98 retail). ***
BACK STREET (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of director Robert Stevenson’s effective 1941 adaptation of Fannie Hurst’s classic novel (previously filmed in 1931), detailing the illicit romance between handsome banker Charles Boyer and feisty shopgirl Margaret Sullavan, which has unforeseen repercussions for all. Richard Carlson, Samuel S. Hinds, Frank McHugh, and Tim Holt round out a sturdy cast, and Frank Skinner’s score earned an Oscar nomination. Bonus features include audio commentary and theatrical trailer. ***
BLUE SKIES (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of the 1946 Irving Berlin musical melodrama in which star dancer Fred Astaire and smooth nightclub owner Bing Crosby vie for the affections of aspiring songbird Joan Caulfield. Billy De Wolfe, Olga San Juan, and Frank Faylen also appear in this box-office hit that earned Oscar nominations for Best Scoring of a Musical Picture and Best Song (“You Keep Coming Back Like a Song”). Not a classic but still a must for musical mavens, and “Puttin’ on the Ritz” is an unalloyed delight. Original director Mark Sandrich died during pre-production and Stuart Heisler was quickly drafted as a replacement. Bonus features include audio commentary and trailers. ***
COME DRINK WITH ME (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): Widely considered one of the first martial-arts features, King Hu (under the pseudonym “King Chuan”) wrote and directed this 1966 adventure (originally titled Da zui xia) stars Pei-Pei Cheng (in a star-making role) as a fearless warrior who disguises herself as a man and teams up with boozy beggar Yueh Hua to track down a sadistic group of bandits. The special-edition Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) includes original Mandarin (with English subtitles) and English audio options, audio commentary, retrospective documentary and interviews, theatrical trailer, and more.
“DRIVE-IN RETRO CLASSICS” (Corinth Films): The title tells all in this DVD triple feature ($29.95 retail), the first in a proposed series of like-minded collections, this one includes screenwriter/director Kurt Neumann’s Rocketship X-M (1950), starring Lloyd Bridges and Hugh O’Brian; 1957’s The Brain from Planet Arous, directed by Nathan Juran (under the pseudonym “Nathan Hertz”), starring John Agar, Joyce Meadows, and Robert Fuller (in his feature debut); and The Hideous Sun Demon (1958), in which leading man Robert Clarke made his feature debut as story writer, producer, and director.
FABIAN: GOING TO THE DOGS (Kino Lorber): Screenwriter/director Dominik Graf’s award-winning adaptation of Erich Kastner’s semi-autobiographical novel (originally titled Fabian oder Der Gang vor die Hunde) stars Tom Schilling as an advertising executive in 1931 Berlin whose obsessive attraction for ambitious young actress Saskia Rosendahl hastens his personal and professional demise while the Nazis rise to power. In German with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), each replete with audio commentary.
GIRL ON A CHAIN GANG (The Film Detective/Cinedigm): Exploitation icon Jerry Gross wrote, produced, and made his feature directorial debut with this low-budget 1966 melodrama, starring Julie Ange (in her feature debut) as an idealistic college co-ed on a voter-registration crusade across the South who runs afoul of corrupt, sadistic sheriff (newcomer William Watson), is arrested on trumped-up charges, and imprisoned on a chain gang. Filmed on Long Island (!), the special-edition DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail), each replete with bonus features including audio commentary.
THE KING’S DAUGHTER (Gravitas Ventures/Universal Pictures Home Entertainment): Julie Andrews narrates this producer/director Sean McNamara’s star-studded, PG-rated fantasy, based of Vonda N. McIntyre’s award-winning 1996 fantasy novel The Moon and the Sun, dramatizes the efforts of King Louis XIV (Pierce Brosnan) to achieve immortality, with real-life husband and wife Benjamin Walker and Kaya Scodelario, Pablo Schreiber, Ben Lloyd-Hughes, Rachel Griffiths, Fan Bingbing, and William Hurt in support. Originally filmed in 2014, the release was delayed by a number of unforeseen complications, including Bingbing’s tax problems (which hampered her career), available on DVD ($22.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($34.98 retail), each replete with bonus features.
ORANGES AND SUNSHINE (Cohen Media Group/Kino Lorber): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of director Jim Loach’s 2010 feature debut, an award-winning adaptation of the 1994 non-fiction best-seller Empty Cradles by Emily Humphreys, starring Emily Watson as Humphreys, an idealistic and tireless social worker who uncovered the widespread practice of the forced deportation of hundreds of children from the United Kingdom to Australia in the 1980s, with Aisling Loftus (in her feature debut), David Wenham, Richard Dillane, and Hugo Weaving in support.
“ROCK HUDSON BLU-RAYS” (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Born Roy Scherer Jr., Rock Hudson (1925-’85) was one of the biggest box-office attractions of the ‘50s and ‘60s, and this pair of romantic comedies showcases Hudson at his most charming: Howard Hawks produced and directed 1964’s award-winning Man’s Favorite Sport?, co-starring Paula Prentiss; and 1965’s Strange Bedfellows also stars Gina Lollobrigida, Gig Young, Edward Judd, and the inimitable Terry-Thomas. Each Blu-ray retails for $19.95 and each include audio commentary and theatrical trailer.
SCHEMERS (Gravitas Ventures): Executive producer/writer/director David McLean’s semi-autobiographical, award-winning 2019 feature debut is set in 1980s Scotland, with Conor Berry (in his feature debut) as the young McLean, a fast-talking, working-class hustler determined against all odds to succeed as a rock promoter. Although predictable and anti-climactic, there’s Alan McLaughlin’s excellent cinematography and great use of authentic locations, available on DVD ($12.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($14.99 retail). **
SCREAMS OF A WINTER NIGHT (Code Red/Kino Lorber): The title and theatrical poster are the best things about producer/director James L. Wilson’s only feature to date, a flaccid low-budget 1979 horror anthology in which college students swap scary stories during a weekend getaway in a remote cabin. One of the last films distributed by Dimension Pictures, this marked the feature debut of future Fright Night star William Ragsdale (billed as “Bill Ragsdale”) in a small role. A couple of spooky moments but not enough of them. The Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) includes both the PG-rated theatrical version and the unrated director’s cut, trailers, and more. *½
WHERE ARE YOU, JAY BENNETT? (What Were We Thinking Films/MVD Entertainment Group): The life and legacy of rock and roll star and Wilco guitarist Jay Bennett (1963-2009) is chronicled in this feature-length music documentary co-directed by writer/producer/cinematographer/editor Gorman Bechard and producer/cinematographer Fred Uhter, available on Blu-ray ($24.99 retail), replete with bonus features including audio commentary, retrospective interviews, Jay Bennett tribute concert, deleted scenes, and more.
XPIATION (Unearthed Films/MVD Entertainment Group): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of producer/director/cinematographer Domiziano Christopharo’s claustrophobic 2017 shocker, in which a diabolical aristocrat (Chiara Pavoni) oversees the torture of a young man (newcomer Emanuele Delia) at the hands of drug-addled thug (newcomer Simone Tolu) for reasons that only gradually become clear. Bonus features include director’s interview, trailers, stills gallery, and bloopers.
(Copyright 2022, Mark Burger)
