video vault

SECRETS & LIES (The Criterion Collection): One of Mike Leigh's best films, this 1996 comedy/drama solidified his status as a master filmmaker with a keen eye for credible, well-rounded, mostly working-class characters.
Hortense (Marianne-Jean Baptiste) is a successful London optometrist who searches for her birth parents after her adopted mother dies. Cynthia (Brenda Blethyn) is a disillusioned factory worker barely making ends meet and contending with a rebellious daughter (newcomer Claire Rushbrook). She also happens to be Hortense's biological mother – the product of a long-ago, near-forgotten '60s fling.
That Hortense is black and Cynthia white is no mere, melodramatic gimmick, but an avenue for thoughtfully examining race – and racism – in intelligent, relevant terms. In depicting these two characters and their lives, Leigh holds up a mirror to society, and not just British society. Secrets & Lies is occasionally episodic and long-winded, but it's also very rewarding. It is complex, beautifully acted, and its sentiment tinged with a harsh reality that rings true.
The film won the Palme d'Or and Best Actress (Blethyn) awards at the Cannes Film Festival, and earned five Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress (Blethyn), Best Supporting Actress (Baptiste), and Best Original Screenplay.
Both the DVD ($29.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) include retrospective interviews and trailer. Rated R. ***½
AMERICAN DREAM (LionsGate): Oscar-winning cinematographer Janusz Kaminski produced and directed this stylish but generic crime drama starring Luke Bracey and Michiel Huisman as aspiring construction entrepreneurs who make the mistake of borrowing money from Russian gangster Nick Stahl. The actors, particularly Stahl, try to energize the simplistic proceedings with only limited success. Rated R. **
ANTIGONE (Cinema Libre Studio): Writer/producer/editor/director Sophie Deraspe's award-winning, modern interpretation of the classic Greek tragedy by Sophocles stars Nahema Ricci in the title role of an Algerian immigrant in Montreal whose social awareness explodes when older brother Eteocles (newcomer Hakim Brahimi) is shot by police and younger brother Polynices (newcomer Rawad El-Zein) is imprisoned. It's fascinating to observe how Derapse grafts timeliness onto the proceedings, yet the narrative comes dangerously close to imploding in the third act. Nevertheless, Ricci's striking turn and excellent supporting work by newcomer Nour Belkhiria as Atigone's tormented sister and Benoit Gouin as a relentless police inspector make this worth recommending. In French with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail). ***
CHOP SHOP/MAN PUSH CART (The Criterion Collection): Raised in Winston-Salem, filmmaker Ramin Bahrani has become one of the more celebrated voices in independent cinema today, and two of his earliest films are being given the “special-edition” treatment by the Criterion Collection: Bahrani's award-winning 2005 drama Man Push Cart (in English and Urdu with English subtitles) stars Ahmad Razvi (in his feature debut) as a Pakistani rock star who now sells coffee from a push cart on the streets of New York City; and Bahrani's award-winning 2007 drama Chop Shop stars newcomer Alejandro Polanco as an orphaned Puerto Rican street urchin struggling to survive in a sprawling junkyard on the outskirts of New York City. Each film is available on DVD ($29.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($39.95 retail), each replete with audio commentary, retrospective interviews, trailers, and more.
CRAZY SAMURAI: 400 VS. 1 (Well Go USA Entertainment): Yuji Shimomura edited and directed this martial-arts extravaganza (originally titled Crazy Samurai Mushahi) starring Tak Sakaguchi as the real-life swordsman Miyamoto Musashi who engages in a seemingly impossible battle against 400 warriors, filmed in a single, 77-minute take. In Japanese with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail).
DEFENDING YOUR LIFE (The Criterion Collection): Albert Brooks wrote, directed, and stars in this 1991 comedy about a hot-shot advertising executive who dies and finds himself in Judgment City, an ethereal netherworld where the recently deceased are judged by the actions of their life whether they should go on to Heaven. Occasionally glib (a Brooks trademark), but bright, inventive, and boosted immeasurably by an enthusiastic cast including Meryl Streep (as Brooks's equally deceased love interest), Rip Torn, Lee Grant, Buck Henry, and an unbilled Shirley MacLaine. Bonus features include retrospective and vintage interviews, theatrical trailer, and more. Rated PG. ***
“DOOM PATROL”: THE COMPLETE SECOND SEASON (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): The unstoppable “DC Universe” continues to expand, in all 9 episodes from the 2020 season of the action/fantasy series based on the popular DC Comics franchise, aired on DC Universe and HBO Max, detailing the adventures of the titular team of dysfunctional heroes and social outcasts, bound together by their status and recruited by “The Chief” (Timothy Dalton) to use their powers for good, with Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Joivan Wade, Matt Bomer, and Brendan Fraser embodying the other members, available on DVD ($29.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($39.99 retail), each boasting bonus features.
THE FACE IN THE WINDOW (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Producer/director George King's atmospheric 1939 adaptation of F. Brooke Warren's play is set in 1880, with the city of Paris plagued by a series of murders attributed to a werewolf, although devotees of leading man and Grand Guignol master Tod Slaughter (cast here as a leering chevalier) rightly know otherwise. An amusing, if predictable, chestnut for nostalgia buffs, available on DVD ($14.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail), each replete with bonus features including audio commentary. **½
“INDIEPIX CLASSICS” (IndiePix Films): A self-explanatory selection of critically acclaimed, award-winning films distributed by IndiePix Films: Entre Nos (in Spanish with English subtitles) is the 2009 immigration drama that marked the feature debuts of co-writer/co-directors Gloria Le Morte and Paolo Mendoza (who also stars in the film); and the 2009 drama Women Without Men (originally titled Zanan-e bedun-e mardan; in English and Persian with English subtitles), set against the backdrop of Iran's political turmoil of the early 1950s, was co-written and co-directed by Shoja Azari (also an associate producer) and Shirin Neshat (making her feature debut), based on the novel by Shahrnoush Parsipour. Each DVD retails for $16.95.
JEREMY (OCN Distribution/Vinegar Syndrome): Writer/director Arthur Barron's award-winning debut feature, this winsome 1973 romantic comedy details the blossoming relationship between shy teenagers Robby Benson (in the title role) and Glynnis O'Connor (in her feature debut). Appropriately awkward and bittersweet, the film makes excellent use of Manhattan locations and boasts appealing chemistry between the two leads, who dated in real life for a time. The “Fun City Edition” Blu-ray ($34.98 retail) includes audio commentary, retrospective interviews, theatrical trailer, and more. Rated PG. ***
“JEWISH SOUL: TEN CLASSICS OF YIDDISH CINEMA” (Kino Classics): A self-explanatory, five-disc Blu-ray collection ($59.95 retail) of vintage Yiddish films: 1937's The Dybbuk (both the restored 123-minute version and the original 99-minute theatrical version), 1935's Children Must Laugh (Mir Kumen On), 1939's Tevya (Tevya, the Milkman), American Matchmaker (1940), Overture to Glory (1940), The Yiddish King Lear (1935), Her Second Mother (1940), Motel the Operator (1939), Eli Eli (1940), and Three Daughters (1950). Bonus features include audio commentaries and more.
“JOHN HUGHES 5-MOVIE COLLECTION” (Paramount Home Entertainment): The title tells all in this Blu-ray selection ($26.98 retail) of films written, produced, and (sometimes) directed by John Hughes (1950-2009): 1986's Ferris Bueller's Day Off and Pretty in Pink (both rated PG-13), 1987's Some Kind of Wonderful (rated PG-13), 1988's Planes, Trains, and Automobiles (rated R), and 1988's She's Having a Baby (rated PG-13), each replete with bonus features.
NORTH SHORE (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of the feature directorial debut of story writer William Phelps, a 1987 surfing saga starring Matt Adler as a teen champion from Arizona who seeks to conquer the waves of Hawaii, with Gregory Harrison, John Philbin, Nia Peeples (in her feature debut), and such real-life surfing champs as Laird Hamilton, Gerry Lopez, Shaun Tomson, Derek Ho, and Mark Occhilupo also on “board.” The surfing scenes are spectacular, but on land the narrative sputters. Bonus features include audio commentary, deleted scenes, alternate ending, and more. Rated PG. *½
THE RECKONING (RLJE Films): Executive producer Neil Marshall co-wrote and directed this award-winning period piece, “inspired by actual events,” starring Charlotte Kirk (also making her debut as co-writer/executive producer) as a young widow in 17th-century England who is accused of being a witch. An effective combination of Michael Reeves (The Conqueror Worm) and Ken Russell (The Devils) which doesn't skimp on gore or sexuality but also incorporates touches of political and social commentary into the mix, although it frequently goes over the top for the sake of style. Steven Waddington plays the lusty, corrupt squire and Sean Pertwee (in top form) portrays the ruthless judge, available on DVD ($27.97 retail) and Blu-ray ($28.96 retail). **½
“ROWAN & MARTIN'S LAUGH-IN”: THE COMPLETE SERIES (Time Life): The title tells all in this 38-disc DVD collection ($117.99 retail) of all 140 episodes from the entire 1968-'73 run of the Emmy-winning, ground-breaking, often controversial NBC comedy/variety series hosted by Dan Rowan and Dick Martin, featuring original regulars Goldie Hawn, Lily Tomlin, Henry Gibson, Ruth Buzzi, Judy Carne, Arte Johnson, Jo Anne Worley and Gary Owens, and a star-studded line-up of guest stars including Gene Hackman, John Wayne, Jack Benny, Peter Sellers, Jonathan Winters, Raquel Welch, Greer Garson, Vincent Price, Orson Welles, Johnny Carson, James Garner, Dinah Shore, Tim Conway, Cher, Flip Wilson, Sammy Davis Jr., Tony Curtis, Rich Little, Leo G. Carroll, Buddy Hackett, Richard Nixon, and many others. Bonus features include the 25th-anniversary reunion show, unaired episodes, bloopers, retrospective interviews, collectible booklet, and more.”Sock it to me!”
