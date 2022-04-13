video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
ORDINARY PEOPLE (Paramount Home Entertainment): Superstar Robert Redford’s superb directorial debut – with an Oscar to show for it – is this potent 1980 adaptation of Judith Guest’s controversial 1976 best-seller, which also won Oscars for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay.
The Jarretts are an affluent, ingratiating family. Donald Sutherland plays Calvin, Mary Tyler Moore his wife Beth, and Timothy Hutton (in his feature debut) their younger son, Conrad. The older son perished in a boating accident that Conrad blames himself for – having attempted suicide. Yet on the surface, the worst seems to be over. Herein lies the hard-hitting irony of Alvin Sargent’s screenplay, as Conrad’s increasingly intense sessions with psychiatrist Dr. Berger (Judd Hirsch) compel him to confront his mother and father over his lingering pain, with powerfully disparate consequences.
This is “can’t-miss” material, sensitive but potentially soapy -- yet conveyed with tact, taste, and a quiet but palpable urgency. The acting is first-rate, Redford always having displayed a confident ability with eliciting great performances, with Hutton winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, Moore nominated for Best Actress, and Hirsch also for Best Supporting Actor. That Sutherland wasn’t nominated was criticized at the time, as it was certainly deserving. There’s also fine work by Elizabeth McGovern (in her feature debut), Adam Baldwin, James B. Sikking, and reliable M. Emmet Walsh.
Paramount Home Entertainment has also released Federico Fellini’s 1960 masterpiece La Dolce Vita, which won the Oscar for Best Costume Design (black-and-white) and earned nominations for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Art Direction/Set Decoration (black-and-white), on Blu-ray ($17.99 retail); the limited-edition 30th-anniversary Blu-ray Steelbook ($17.99 retail) of the award-winnning comedy smash Wayne’s World (rated PG-13); and, finally, the 50th-anniversary 4K Ultra HD ($90.99 retail) of Francis Ford Coppola’s ground-breaking “The Godfather Trilogy,” which includes The Godfather (1972), The Godfather Part II (1974), and The Godfather Part III (1990). Each film is rated R and each boasts bonus features for Corleone completists.
The Ordinary People Blu-ray ($25.99 retail) includes retrospective interviews and theatrical trailer. Rated R. ****
ALSO AVAILABLE
THE BODY OF MY ENEMY (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Jean-Paul Belmondo produced and stars in screenwriter/producer/director Henri Verneuil’s 1976 adaptation of screenwriter Felicien Marceau’s novel (originally titled Le corps du mon ennemi) as an ex-con who returns to his hometown to exact revenge against those who sent him to prison for a double murder. In French with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), each replete with bonus features including audio commentary and theatrical trailer.
“CSI: VEGAS”: SEASON ONE (CBS Home Entertainment/Paramount Home Entertainment): Paula Newsome joins forces with original CSI regulars William Petersen (also an executive producer) and Jorja Fox in all 10 episodes from the inaugural 2021 season of the CBS mystery series – the latest to be spun off from the wildly successful small-screen franchise, set in Las Vegas -- with encoring regulars Wallace Langham and Paul Guilfoyle joined by Matt Lauria, Mandeep Dhillon, and Mel Rodriguez, available on DVD ($29.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($34.95 retail), each boasting behind-the-scenes featurettes.
DAGMAR’S HOT PANTS, INC. (Code Red/Kino Lorber): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of writer/producer/director Vernon P. Becker’s R-rated 1971 sex comedy (originally titled Dagmars heta trosor and originally rated X) details the exploits of Copenhagen call girl (Diana Kjaer as the titular “Dagmar”) who plans a big bash to celebrate her leaving the business, with American expatriate Robert Strauss (in his penultimate performance) as one of her favorite clients.
DESPERATE RIDERS (LionsGate): Producer/director Michael Feifer’s PG-13-rated Western sees young cardsharp Sam Ashby teaming up with legendary gunslinger Drew Waters to rescue the former’s mother (Victoria Pratt), who’s been abducted by outlaw Trace Adkins, with Vanessa Evigan (daughter of Greg), recording artist Cowboy Troy (in his feature debut), and Tom Berenger caught in the crossfire, available on DVD ($19.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($21.99 retail).
DREAMING HOLLYWOOD (Cleopatra Entertainment): Producer/director/screenwriter/editor Frank Martinez’s debut feature (originally titled Fade Out Ray) is noir-ish black comedy starring producer Turk Matthews (in his feature debut) as an unstable ex-con and drug dealer whose Tinseltown dreams are dashed when his script is plagiarized, propelling him on a dark, violent odyssey of retribution. Both the DVD/CD combo ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray/CD combo ($24.95 retail) include bonus features.
FAST CHARLIE … THE MOONBEAM RIDER (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The final collaboration of producer Roger Corman and director Steve Carver, this bumpy 1979 romp stars David Carradine in the title role, a fast-talking con man and World War I deserter who competes in the first long-distance motorcycle race, with Brenda Vaccaro, L.Q. Jones, R.G. Armstrong, Jesse Vint, Terry Kiser, David Hayward, and Noble Willingham along for the ride. Both the DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) include audio commentary and theatrical trailer. Rated PG. **
JOCKEY (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): Writer/producer Clint Bentley’s award-winning, R-rated feature directorial debut stars executive producer Clifton Collins Jr. in the title role of a down-and-out jockey attempting to compete in one more title role, which is complicated by his failing health and the unexpected appearance of an aspiring young jockey (Moses Arias) who claims to be his illegitimate son, available on DVD ($25.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($30.99 retail).
KING RICHARD (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): Shortly after making a jackass of himself by slapping Chris Rock onstage during the Academy Awards ceremony, Will Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance as Richard Williams, the driven and methodical father of future tennis superstar siblings Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena (Demi Singleton) in this fact-based, PG-13-rated sports drama produced by Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith and Venus and Serena Williams, which earned additional Oscar nominations for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress (Aunjanue Ellis), Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing, and Best Song (“Be Alive”), available on DVD ($29.98 retail), Blu-ray ($34.98 retail), and 4K Ultra HD combo ($44.98 retail), each boasting bonus features.
SHAKEDOWN (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of director Joseph Pevney’s 1950 debut feature, a quintessentially noir-ish melodrama starring Howard Duff as an unscrupulous San Francisco photographer who gets entangled with local racketeer Brian Donlevy, with Peggy Dow, Lawrence Tierney, Bruce Bennett, and a young Rock Hudson. Bonus features include audio commentary and trailers.
SPIRITWALKER (Well Go USA Entertainment): Writer/director Jae-geun Yoon’s existential fantasy thriller stars Yoon Kye-Sang as an amnesiac who regains consciousness every 12 hours – albeit in a different body each time – attempting to ascertain his actual identity and the circumstances behind his dilemma while being pursued by hired killers. In Korean with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail).
STARFLIGHT ONE (Code Red/Kino Lorber): Having helmed the big-screen disaster films Airport ’77 (1977) and Raise the Titanic (1980), Jerry Jameson directed this 1983 ABC-TV movie (subtitled “The Plane That Couldn’t Land”) in which the world’s first hypersonic jet is accidentally launched into space. The obligatory all-star cast includes Lee Majors (as the square-jawed pilot), Hal Linden, Lauren Hutton, Ray Milland, Robert Webber, Tess Harper, Gail Strickland, George DiCenzo, Michael Sacks, Jocelyn Brando, Terry Kiser, Pat Corley, Peter Jason, Robert Englund, and a young Kirk Cameron. The special effects are by John Dykstra (of Star Wars fame), and despite the obligatory hoary melodrama and hokey dialogue, disaster devotees might enjoy it, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), each boasting trailer. **
VILLAGE OF THE GIANTS (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): A special-edition Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) of Bert I. Gordon’s spoofy 1965 sci-fi teen comedy, in which teenagers ingest a formula developed by Ronny Howard’s pint-sized scientist (nicknamed “Genius”) and take over a small town. The fresh-faced cast includes teen idols Tommy Kirk and Johnny Crawford, Beau Bridges, Tisha Sterling (in her feature debut), Tim Rooney, Joe Turkel, Toni Basil, Ronny’s real-life dad Rance Howard, and cameos by Freddy Cannon, Mike Clifford, and The Beau Brummels. Loosely based on the H.G. Wells classic Food of the Gods, which Gordon adapted into a more serious film 10 years later. Not without its campy charms but forgettable, bonus features include audio commentary and trailer. *½
THE VIOLENT BREED (Code Red/Kino Lorber): The penultimate film of screenwriter/director Fernando di Leo, this dull 1984 action thriller (originally titled Razza violenta) stars Harrison Muller as a hard-bitten ex-CIA agent recruited by former boss Henry Silva to sabotage the Thai drug empire run by their old Vietnam War buddy (Woody Strode). Top-billed Silva is wasted, Muller makes for a dullish hero, and although Strode enjoys a meaty supporting role, it’s a standard-issue heavy. Even by Euro-schlock standards this is pallid and pedestrian. The Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) includes theatrical trailer. Rated R. *
WALKER (The Criterion Collection): Ed Harris portrays the real-life mercenary and opportunist William Walker, who named himself president of Nicaragua in the 19th century, in Alex Cox’s absurdist, anachronistic 1987 political satire, filmed on location (during the Sandinista regime, no less), backed by an all-star cast including Marlee Matlin (fresh from her Oscar-winning performance in Children of a Lesser God), Peter Boyle, Richard Masur, Rene Auberjonois, Alfonso Arau, Miguel Sandoval, Keith Szarabajka, Xander Berkeley, John Diehl, Gerrit Graham, Pedro Armendariz Jr., and composer Joe Strummer. Wildly uneven but always watchable, this is the quintessential “interesting failure” and not unworthy of its cult following. The special-edition Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) includes audio commentary, retrospective documentary, and more. Rated R. **
WHO WE ARE: A CHRONICLE OF RACISM IN AMERICA (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): Sibling filmmakers Emily (editor/producer) and Sarah (producer) Kunstler co-directed this award-winning, self-explanatory, PG-13-rated documentary feature in which Civil Rights attorney and historian Jeffery Robinson (also writer/producer) provides an in-depth historical perspective on the bigotry that continues to afflict this nation, despite countless efforts to reverse the trend over the centuries, available on DVD ($25.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($30.99 retail).
(Copyright 2022, Mark Burger)
