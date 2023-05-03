PICK OF THE WEEK
THE ASSASSINATION BUREAU (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): The veteran duo of producer/screenwriter Michael Relph and director Basil Dearden serve up a frothy black-comedy confection with this 1969 adaptation of Jack London’s last, unfinished novel. But given the title, The Assassination Bureau struggled to find an audience in the United States, still reeling from the murders of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy the year before.
Diana Rigg stars as Sonia Winter, a newspaper columnist and staunch suffragette who has uncovered irrefutable evidence of the titular organization, which has carried out countless acts of murder – ostensibly for the greater good, as opposed to profit. To destroy the organization from within, she hires the Assassination Bureau (Ltd.) to kill its chairman, Ivan Dragomiloff (Oliver Reed). That Miss Winter’s publisher, Lord Bostwick (Telly Savalas), supports her endeavor is hardly a surprise: He’s Dragomiloff’s successor in the organization, and has nefarious plans of his own which could culminate in a world war.
The colorful period setting (1908) is liberally seasoned with a blithe “swinging ‘60s” sensibility, a touch of political satire, and plenty of whimsy -- with ace cinematographer Geoffrey Unsworth behind the camera and Ron Grainer providing a bouncy score. The much-missed Rigg deftly displays her comedy chops – and looks fabulous in a corset, the rakish Reed oozes star power, and Savalas (whose quasi-British accent is about as convincing as his mustache) plays the lethal Lord Bostwick with his inimitable relish, backed by such seasoned professionals as Curt Jurgens, Philippe Noiret, Warren Mitchell, Kenneth Griffith, Clive Revill, and Irene Handl in smaller roles.
The special-edition Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) includes audio commentary, original trailer, image gallery, collectible booklet, and the retrospective appreciation Right Film, Wrong Time. Rated PG. ***
ALSO AVAILABLE
80 FOR BRADY (Paramount Home Entertainment): Executive producer Kyle Marvin’s award-winning, PG-13-rated feature directorial debut showcases the stellar quartet of Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field, and Rita Moreno as lifelong friends who embark on a journey to attend Super Bowl LI and meet their hero, superstar New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (who plays himself), with Rob Corddry, Harry Hamlin, Bob Balaban, Glynn Turman, Sara Gilbert, Sally Kirkland, Patton Oswalt, Andy Richter, and Guy Fieri (as himself) on the sidelines, available on DVD ($25.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($30.99 retail), each boasting bonus features including deleted and extended scenes, and behind-the-scenes featurettes.
DEEP IMPACT (Paramount Home Entertainment): A 25th-anniversary 4K Ultra HD combo ($30.99 retail) of the award-winning, episodic 1998 sci-fi disaster saga in which Earth prepares for possible destruction when it is discovered that a giant comet is on a collision course. Well-made but ponderous, it’s basically a talky, hoary soap opera with (admittedly) terrific special effects, and squanders a star-studded cast: Robert Duvall, Morgan Freeman (as the U.S. President), Vanessa Redgrave, Tea Leoni, Maximilian Schell, Elijah Wood, Leelee Sobieski, James Cromwell, Ron Eldard, Charles Martin Smith, Jon Favreau, Mary McCormack, Blair Underwood, Dougray Scott, Bruce Weitz, Betsy Brantley, Denise Crosby, and Kurtwood Smith. This was one of two similar summer 1998 releases – the other being Armageddon – but neither is very good. Bonus features include audio commentary, behind-the-scenes featurettes, photo gallery, and more. Rated PG-13. *½
“GENNDY TARTAKOVSKY'S PRIMAL”: THE COMPLETE SECOND SEASON (Cartoon Network Studios/Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): The unlikely bond between a neanderthal man (voiced by Aaron LaPlante) and a female dinosaur forms the basis of this Emmy-winning animated, prehistoric fantasy series created by noted Russian-born animator and executive producer Genndy Tartakovsky and aired by Cartoon Network on its late-night Adult Swim programming. All 10 episodes of the 2022 season are available on DVD ($24.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail), each boasting a behind-the-scenes featurette.
KNOCKABOUT (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): A special-edition Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) of Sammo Hung’s 1979 feature directorial debut (originally titled Za jia xaio zi), starring Yuen Biao and Leung Kar-Yen) as brother hustlers whose antics leads them to study under martial-arts master Lau Kar-Wing, but when he turns on them they seek assistance from a bumbling beggar (Hung) who is an expert of “Garbage Kung Fu” (!). Bonus features include original Cantonese and Mandarin (with English subtitles) and English-dubbed audio options, audio commentaries, archival interviews, original theatrical trailer, and more.
LADY WHIRLWIND & HAPKIDO (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): A special-edition Blu-ray double feature ($39.95 retail) of a pair of martial-arts extravaganzas headlining high-kicking leading lady Angelo Mao, both directed by Feng Huang in 1972: The R-rated Lady Whirlwind (originally titled Tie zhang xuan feng tui and also released as Deep Thrust), in which she seeks revenge for the death of her sister; and the R-rated Hapkido (originally titled Hi qi dao and also released as Lady Kung Fu), in which she, Sammo Hung, and Carter Wong play Chinese martial artists who encounter resistance – the violent kind, of course – when they attempt to open a school in Japanese-occupied Korea. Bonus features include original Mandarin (with English subtitles) and English-dubbed audio options, multiple audio commentaries, retrospective and vintage interviews, collectible booklet, trailers, and more.
MANDRAKE (Shudder/RLJE Films): Lynne Davison’s feature directorial debut stars Deirdre Mullins (in a solid turn) as a beleaguered parole officer charged with monitoring the progress of a reclusive woman named “Bloody Mary” (Derbhle Crotty) after she is released from a 20-year prison stint – only to discover that her moniker is well-earned and the legend surrounding her is not an urban legend. Executive producer Paul Kennedy plays the local police constable (and Mullins’s ex-husband), and young Jude Hill – so good in his 2021 debut Belfast – plays their endangered son. Boosted by Andrew Simon McAllister’s spooky score and Conor Rotherham’s atmospheric cinematography, but this plays its hand too soon, and the ambiguous ending doesn’t satisfy. Still, worth a look for genre fans, available on DVD ($27.97 retail). **
MOONLIGHTING WIVES & NAKED FOG (Film Movement Classics): A pair of vintage ‘60s softcore “sexploitation” films written and directed by Joe Sarno (1921-2010), one of the genre’s leading filmmakers who later directed some well-received hardcore films of the ‘70s and ‘80s: Moonlighting Wives and Naked Fog were both released in 1966 and both star screen newcomer Tammy Latour (billed as Diane Vivienne” in Moonlighting Wives), available on DVD ($29.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($39.95 retail), each boasting bonus features including audio commentary with Tim Lucas and vintage interviews with Sarno and cinematographer Jerry Kalogeratos.
NEW GODS: YANG JIAN (GKIDS/Shout! Factory): A DVD/Blu-ray combo ($26.98 retail) of director Ji Zhao’s award-winning anime follow-up (originally titled Xin shen bang: Yang Jian) to New Gods: Nezha Reborn, an adventure/fantasy epic based on Chinese mythology, in which the titular hero – an impoverished bounty hunter – embarks on a quest to locate a powerful but dangerous artifact and must confront his past transgressions along the way. Bonus features include original Mandarin (with English subtitles) and English-dubbed audio options, cast and director interviews, art gallery, collectible poster, and more.
SOLO (Studio Mao/MVD Entertainment Group): Writer/director/first-time producer Ola Pankratova’s feature documentary celebrates the energy and sensuality of dance and movement as it follows six dancers in contemporary Russia as they perform various forms of dance -- classical and modern, conventional and unconventional – with first-time cinematographer Roman Palchenkov’s cameras capturing every move (and mood) in high style. Well worth a look for dance devotees. In Russian with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail). ***
THE STUDENT AND MR. HENRI (Icarus Films Home Video): Writer/director Ivan Calbéric’s award-winning 2016 adaptation of his stage play (originally titled L’étudiante et Monsieur Henri) stars Claude Brasseur (in one of his final features) at his cantankerous best as an embittered widower who coerces Noemie Schmidt, a college student renting his spare room, to attempt to seduce his son-in-law (Guillaume de Tonquédec) away from his nattering wife (Frédérique Bel). Reminiscent of Neil Simon – for better and worse – this frothy, bittersweet, and predictable comedy/drama gets a big boost from its principal actors, especially the luminous Harris in her feature debut. In French with English subtitles, available on DVD ($26.98 retail). **½
THE SUNDAY WOMAN (Radiance/MVD Entertainment Group): A limited-edition Blu-ray ($34.95 retail) of director Luigi Comenici’s R-rated 1975 adaptation of Fruttero & Lucintini’s best-selling novel (originally titled La donna della Domenica) starring Marcello Mastroianni (in an award-winning performance) as a police commissioner investigating the murder of a successful architect in Turin, with Jacqueline Bisset as the victim’s alluring widow and Jean-Louis Trintignant as her gay friend – both of whom are prime suspects. Bonus features include collectible booklet, retrospective and vintage interviews, trailer, and more.
THANKS FOR THE MEMORY (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of the 1938 screwball comedy adapted from the Frances Goodrich/Albert Hackett stage farce, starring Bob Hope as a newlywed novelist struggling to finish his “first masterpiece” while wife Shirley Ross resumes her modeling career and their house is repeatedly visited by nosy friends and meddling neighbors, repeatedly interrupting Hope’s work. This fast-paced, lightweight romp takes its title from the chart-topping tune performed by Hope and Ross in The Big Broadcast of 1938, which thereafter became Hope’s theme song. Otto Kruger, Charles Butterworth, Laura Hope Crews, Hedda Hopper, Roscoe Karns, Edward Gargan, Eddie “Rochester” Anderson, and Patricia “Honey Chile” Wilder (in her final feature) lend enthusiastic support. Bonus features include audio commentary and theatrical trailer. **½
VIRTUAL REALITY (ArtFilms/Kino Lorber): Writer/director Hernan Findling’s 2021 surreal shocker (originally titled Realidad virtual) sees a filmmaking crew reunited to view the final cut of their latest production, unaware that the events depicted onscreen have a direct – and often deadly – effect on their reality. In Spanish with English subtitles, available on Blu-ray ($29.95 retail).
WOODCUTTERS OF THE DEEP SOUTH/WORKING TOGETHER (Milestone Film & Video/Kino Lorber): A DVD documentary double feature ($19.95 retail) consisting of producer/director Lionel Rogosin’s self-explanatory Woodcutters of the Deep South (1973), which marked his final feature; and Working Together, the 2022 documentary short “sequel” produced and directed by Rogosin’s son, filmmaker Michael A. Rogosin.
