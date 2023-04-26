PICK OF THE WEEK
12 ANGRY MEN (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): A perfect movie, an acknowledged classic ... and, remarkably, a box-office flop upon release in 1957, despite Oscar nominations for Best Picture, Best Director (Sidney Lumet), and Best Adapted Screenplay (Reginald Rose).
On a hot, sweltering day in New York City, 12 jurors convene to determine the fate of a Latino teenager accused of murdering his father. The circumstantial evidence seems to indicate an open-and-shut case, but Juror No. 5 (Henry Fonda) isn’t so quick to judge. His argument to discuss the case initially arouses the ire of his impatient fellow jurors, but he methodically persuades them to reconsider the evidence, confronting their own personal prejudices along the way. 12 Angry Men isn’t timely – it’s timeless. It hasn’t dated a bit.
This is the only film Fonda produced and Lumet’s first feature, based on a 1954 episode of Studio One, yet the director displays supreme assurance in conveying this taut, tense morality play in tightly compressed terms. The characters are entirely credible and portrayed by a peerless cast including Lee J. Cobb, Ed Begley, Jack Warden, Robert Webber, Martin Balsam, E.G. Marshall, Jack Klugman, John Fiedler and Edward Binns, with Joseph Sweeney (in his final feature) and George Voskovec the only holdovers from the TV version.
The 4K Ultra HD combo ($39.95 retail) includes audio commentaries, vintage featurettes, and William Friedkin’s (excellent) Emmy-winning 1997 Showtime remake. ****
ALSO AVAILABLE
“BLOODLANDS”: SERIES 2 (Acorn): James Nesbitt portrays a veteran Irish policeman investigating the murder of an accountant that is directly tied to a heist of gold bullion 25 years before – and directly tied to Nesbitt’s checkered past, in all six feature-length episodes from the 2022 season of the BBC One crime series, written and created by executive producer Chris Brandon, with Charlene McKenna, Lorcan Cranitch, Lola Petticrew, and Victoria Smurfit caught in the crossfire, available on DVD ($39.99 retail).
DEEMO MEMORIAL KEYS (Eleven Arts/Shout! Factory): A DVD/Blu-ray combo ($26.98 retail) of the feature anime adaptation of the popular rhythm video game, co-directed by Shuhei Matsushita and writer Junichi Fujisaku, a musical fable following a girl who has lost her memory and the mysterious Deemo, a pianist whose music begins to reawaken her memories, which manifest themselves in grand-scale musical numbers. In Japanese with English subtitles, bonus features include trailers and promotional videos.
“THE ERNST LUBITSCH COLLECTION” (Kino Classics): A pair of self-explanatory Blu-rays (each $29.95 retail) of early features made by the legendary Ernst Lubitsch (1892-1947) which he made in his native Germany before emigrating to the United States: 1921’s Sumurun (One Arabian Night) stars Paul Wegener, Pola Negri, and director/screenwriter Lubitsch himself, which includes bonus screen-test footage of Lubitsch’s unrealized 1923 project Marguerite and Faust; and 1921’s The Wildcat (Die Bergkatze), which teams Negri with Paul Heidemann, and includes audio commentary and the bonus 1916 short When I Was Dead (Where is My Treasure?), starring writer/director Lubitsch. Each film is in German with English subtitles.
“FILM NOIR: THE DARK SIDE OF CINEMA XII” (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The latest selection of Blu-ray triple features (each $49.95 retail) of vintage thrillers, replete with bonus features (including audio commentaries): Undertow (1950), directed by William Castle, and starring Scott Brady and John Russell; director/screenwriter Crane Wilbur’s Outside the Wall (also ‘50) starring Richard Basehart, Marilyn Maxwell, and Signe Hasso; and 1955’s Hold Back Tomorrow (1955), written, produced, and directed by Hugo Haas, and John Agar and Cleo Moore.
THE GREEN HORNET (VCI Entertainment/MVD Entertainment Group): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of the 13-chapter 1940 serial, based on the popular radio show created by George W. Trendle and Fran Striker and co-directed by Ford Beebe and Ray Taylor, stars Gordon Jones as newspaper publisher Britt Reid and his crime-fighting alter-ego The Green Hornet (voiced by Al Hodge, who headlined the radio show) and Keye Luke as his faithful sidekick Kato, as they attempt to bust a crime syndicate terrorizing the city. Due to mounting anti-Japanese sentiment as World War II loomed, Kato is here portrayed as Korean. Bonus features include Clifford Weimer’s audio piece “I am the Green Hornet,” two radio episodes, liner notes, and photo gallery.
JUNIPER (Kino Lorber): Writer/director Matthew J. Saville’s award-winning feature debut details the relationship that develops between retired, hard-drinking journalist Charlotte Rampling and her troubled, rebellious grandson (George Ferrier), who’s just been expelled from boarding school, with Martin Csokas as the boy’s widowed father and Edith Poor (in her feature debut) as Rampling’s nurse, available on DVD ($19.95 retail).
LADY IN A JAM (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) – replete with audio commentary -- of director Gregory La Cava’s 1942 screwball comedy starring Irene Dunne as a scatterbrained heiress who has squandered her fortune and returns to her home in California in search of her grandfather’s gold mine and is torn between her psychiatrist (Patric Knowles) and an old flame (Ralph Bellamy), with familiar character actors Eugene Pallette, Samuel S. Hinds, and Russell Hicks lending support.
MAN IN THE BASEMENT (Greenwich Entertainment/Kino Lorber): Writer/director Philippe Le Guay’s timely drama (originally titled L’homme de la cave) stars Jeremie Renier and Berenice Bejo as a Parisian couple who rent their basement to a mysterious older man (Francois Cluzet), who turns out to be a notorious anti-Semite and Holocaust denier, a situation that escalates when they discover he has a legal right to remain – if only for the time being. Provocative, credible, and well-acted – particularly by Cluzet in an atypical role – but the momentum sags badly in the second act. In French with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail). **½
THE MISSION (Film Movement): Not to be confused with the 1986 Roland Joffé film, writer/director Tania Anderson’s feature-documentary debut follows a quarter of young Mormon missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints as they complete their training in Utah and then embark on a journey to Finland to spread their message for a period of two years. In England and Finnish with English subtitles, available on DVD ($29.95 retail).
THE MISSISSIPPI GAMBLER (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Tyrone Power headlines this 1953 Western melodrama as a riverboat gambler who wins a family heirloom from haughty Southern belle Piper Laurie – then attempts to win her heart as well. Power, Laurie, and John McIntire (as Power’s sidekick) add snap to a well-worn and predictable storyline, which earned an Oscar nomination for Best Sound Recording and features Julia Adams, John Baer, Paul Cavanagh, Guy Williams, Ralph Dumke, Robert Warwick, and Anita Ekberg (in her feature debut) in support. The Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) includes audio commentary and theatrical trailer. **½
“ONE LANE BRIDGE”: SEASON THREE (Sundance Now): Dominic Ona-Ariki returns as Ariki Davis, Maori police detective in a small New Zealand town whose precognitive abilities aid him in solving cases – yet also put his career and life in jeopardy – in all five feature-length episodes from the 2022 season of the award-winning mystery series created by executive producer Philip Smith and associate producer/writer Pip Hall, with Joel Tobeck, Alison Bruce, Alex Walker, and Phoebe McKellar rounding out the regular cast, available on DVD ($34.99 retail).
PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH (DreamWorks Animation/Universal Pictures Home Entertainment): This belated but welcome follow-up to 2011’s Puss in Boots – which was spun off from the Shrek franchise – sees Antonio Banderas again voicing the title character in inimitable, enthusiastic fashion, as the venerable feline realizes he has used up most of his lives and seeks “the Wishing Star” to restore his longevity. Salma Hayek Pinault encores as rival/romantic interest Kitty Softpaws, and a star-studded voiceover cast includes Florence Pugh, Harvey Guillen, Olivia Colman, Samson Kayo, John Mulaney, reliable Ray Winstone, and Wagner Moura, who steals many a scene – and sends shivers down the spine – as the relentless Wolf, a symbol of death. There’s a surprising existential bent to the colorful, occasionally overblown, visual extravagance, which makes it almost as appealing for adults as kids. There’s plenty of life in Puss yet – and the ending suggests that this “tale” will continue. This earned an Oscar nomination as Best Animated Feature Film, and is available on DVD ($19.95 retail), DVD/Blu-ray combo ($24.95 retail), and 4K Ultra HD combo ($34.98 retail), each replete with bonus features including the animated short The Trident, audio commentary, behind-the-scenes featurettes, deleted scenes, and more. Rated PG. ***
SCRAP (First Run Features/Kino Lorber): Writer/producer/director Stacey Tenenbaum’s engaging documentary feature follows people around the world who collect, recycle, and restore scrap metal – some creating works of art. Bolstered by Katrine Giguere’s exceptional cinematography, this low-key and thoughtful outing offers a timely environmental message yet also captures the love that these people feel for that they do. Well worth a look. The DVD retails for $19.95. ***
UP, DOWN, FRAGILE (Cohen Media Group/Kino Lorber): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of Jacques Rivette’s 1995 romp (originally titled Haut bas fragile), inspired by the Hollywood musicals of the 1930s, detailing the misadventures of three women (screenwriters Nathalie Richard, Marianne Denicourt, and Laurence Cote) in contemporary Paris. In French with English subtitles, bonus features include audio commentary and re-release trailer.
WHAAM! BLAM! ROY LICHTENSTEIN AND THE ART OF APPROPRIATION (Virgil Films/Kino Lorber): Executive producer James L. Hussey’s auspicious, award-winning feature-documentary debut as director/cinematographer offers an absorbing dissection of the career of pop-art legend Roy Lichtenstein (1923-’97), and how many – if not the vast majority -- of whose works were “inspired” by comic books from yesteryear, featuring interviews with art experts, historians, admirers and detractors, and fellow artists – some of whose work was “appropriated” by Lichtenstein. A thorough and thought-provoking exploration of the ethics of art, available on DVD ($19.95 retail). ***½
(Copyright 2023, Mark Burger)
