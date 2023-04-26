"UNSEEN" Documentary Sheds Light on the Challenges Faced by Parent Caregivers for family members living with disabilities.
GREENSBORO, NC -- Family Support Network of Central Carolina (FSNCC) and Peacehaven Farm are proud to host a screening of the new documentary, “Unseen: How We’re Failing Parent Caregivers & Why It Matters.” The documentary takes a raw, honest look at the lives of parent caregivers for children and adults who are disabled or medically complex and a society that doesn’t adequately support them. It is imperative to show the honest look at caregiving to help the general public understand the difficulties of navigating our current system. This is incredibly crucial in North Carolina as it currently takes over 13 years to receive any support to help pay for caregivers or opportunities for different disabled adults and children.
On May 10, at 6:30 PM, Family Support Network of Central Carolina (FSNCC) and Peacehaven Farm are proudly hosting a screening of the new documentary “UNSEEN: How We’re Failing Parent Caregivers & Why It Matters.” Tickets are only $7 and include a free popcorn and drink. A community gathering will follow at Pig Pounder Brewing.
Held at The Red Cinema in Greensboro, the brutally honest documentary offers a rare glimpse into the financial strain, emotional stress, and physical exhaustion that caregivers often experience. According to the CDC's Disability & Health Profile Data for North Carolina, approximately 1 in 4 adults in the state has a disability, while nearly 15% of children have a disability. This means that there are thousands of caregivers across the state who are facing challenges every day without the support system that is so desperately needed.
The financial strain of caregiving is a major issue for many families. According to AARP, The typical annual total is significant: $7,242. On average, family caregivers are spending 26% of their income on caregiving activities. This can include everything from medical bills to home modifications to transportation.
However, it the unequivocal way that UNSEEN highlights the emotional stress of caregiving and champions the effort to raise awareness and advocates for families devoted to their children of all ages living with intellectual and developmental disabilities. According to the Family Caregiver Alliance, 40-70% of caregivers experience symptoms of depression. This can be due to the constant demands of caregiving, the isolation that many caregivers feel, and the sense of loss that can accompany caring for a loved one with a disability.
If you are a caregiver of a person with a disability or a healthcare worker in this sector, "Unseen" will remind you that you are not alone in your struggles. If you are an advocate for the IDD community, it is a film that will have a lasting impact on how we, the full community, can can add our voices to the growing conversation for a stronger support network and adequate resources for those that simply asked to be SEEN and HEARD.
CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS.
Special thanks to Family Support Network of Central Carolina, whose mission is to provide support, education, and caring connections to those who have a child with a disability or special healthcare needs for co-hosting this event alongside Peacehaven Community Farm, whose mission is to connect people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to the larger community through shared living and the work of a sustainable farm.
