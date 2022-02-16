UNCSA shines spotlight on Winter Dance concert, faculty members, and the Oscars 

With the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA) School of Drama’s production of Coriolanus on the boards this week, the UNCSA School of Dance’s annual Winter Dance concert opens February 24, at the Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth Street, Winston-Salem.
The concert features excerpts from August Bournoville’s popular Napoli, George Balanchine’s Symphonie Concertante (performed to Mozart’s music of the same name), Robert Battle’s Mass (with a John Mackey score), and Ming-Lung Yang’s Convergence (working title), thereby combining traditional ballet, modern dance, and contemporary repertoire. The annual Winter Dance concert will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, February 24 through Saturday, February 26, and 2 p.m. Sunday, February 27. Tickets are $20 (general admission) and $15 (students with valid ID) and can be purchased in advance by calling 336-721-1945 or visiting www.uncsa.edu/performances. The Stevens Center is now open at full capacity on the orchestra level, and due to local health mandates, audience members are required to wear masks.
“This year’s Winter Dance pays homage to iconic works by some of classical ballet’s most impactful choreographers,” said Endalyn Taylor, dean of the UNCSA School of Dance. “Their works have not only withstood the test of time but have provided significant opportunities for our students to demonstrate refinement within their artistic, kinesthetic, and intellectual abilities. At the same time, Battle’s Mass and Yang’s original work, Convergence, offer the students a deep immersion into the process that benefits greatly from everyone’s investment in the work and the world each piece creates. For the audience, this program is a chance to see the School of Dance at its creative best: Diversified, enthusiastic, and exceptionally skilled.”
UNCSA has also announced the recipients of its annual Excellence in Teaching awards for 2021-’22, with six current faculty members being recognized for their efforts.
“The faculty represent the heart of our conservatory,” said Patrick J. Sims, UNCSA executive vice chancellor and provost. “It is their knowledge, expertise, and experience — and, for our arts professors, experience in the arts and entertainment industry — that make them unsurpassed in the teaching environment.”
The six selected are Jamie Call Blankinship (School of Design & Production), Allison Gagnon (School of Music), Carrie Hart (High School Academic Program), Chris Heckman (School of Filmmaking), Jared Redick (School of Dance), and Allen Smith (High School Academic Program). Blankinship, Heckman, and Redick are also UNCSA alumni.
“I especially want to commend these six faculty members for their outstanding service, their dedication to our students, and their devotion to fulfilling the mission of UNCSA as we continue to persevere in the face of the (COVID-19) pandemic,” Sims said.
The Excellence in Teaching Awards were inaugurated in 1994 by the Board of Governors of the multi-campus University of North Carolina System at each of its 17 constituent institutions to “encourage, identify, recognize, reward, and support good teaching within the university.” Each year, recipients are chosen from current, full-time faculty members who are nominated for students, former students, and colleagues. One name per institution is then forwarded to the UNC Board of Governors to receive a system-wide teaching award, a financial stipend of $12,500, and a commemorative bronze medallion.
The 94th annual Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, March 27, broadcast live on ABC Television, and not surprisingly some of the nominated films have direct ties to UNCSA.
First and foremost is Paul Tazewell, who earned his first nomination for Best Costume Design for Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story. Tazewell previously won a Tony Award for the Broadway spectacular Hamilton and an Emmy Award for The Wiz Live!, which was broadcast on NBC in 2015. He also holds an MFA from New York University and a BFA from UNCSA (Costume Design & Technology Program), has also served as a guest artist and was the 2018 UNCSA commencement speaker.
West Side Story earned seven nominations in all, including Best Picture and Best Director. Paloma Garcia-Lee (High School Drama ’08) is a member of the cast, Michelle Shiraziefard (School of Filmmaking ’16) was the condor operator in the camera department (for overhead shots) and Michelle Pflug (Design & Production ’16) was costume coordinator for the film. Actor Stephen McKinley Henderson (BFA Drama ’72) played the pivotal role of Thufit Hawat in Denis Villeneuve’s screen version of the Frank Herbert sci-fi classic Dune, which earned a total of 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture.
“As always, UNCSA alumni are being recognized at the highest level, and I am so proud of all of these individuals for their recognition by the Academy,” said Brian Cole, UNCSA chancellor. “It is a testament to our enduring alumni relationships that several of these alumni have given back to UNCSA in significant ways: Paul is a member of our UNCSA Board of Trustees and has funded a scholarship for students of color, Stephen returned to deliver an incredibly inspiring commencement address last year, and Paloma graced the cover of our alumni magazine, Scene, in 2020 in connection with her role in West Side Story. I am truly humbled by their talent and generosity, and we are rooting for a Pickle sweep in March!”
