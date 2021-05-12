UNCSA Schools of Filmmaking and Drama offer virtual showcases

The UNCSA (University of North Carolina School of the Arts) School of Filmmaking will present its annual showcase of fourth-year student films on May 21st at Marketplace Cinemas Drive-In, 2095 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. Admission is free, but due to space limitations, registration is required. For more information or to make reservations, call (336) 721-1945 or visit https://www.uncsa.edu/performances/index.aspx.
In addition, these films will be available on-demand Friday through Sunday (May 21-23), also via https://www.uncsa.edu/performances/index.aspx.
This year’s selection boasts a dozen short films conceived, produced, and edited by graduate students of the UNCSA School of Filmmaking.
-Adrift, written and directed by Brian Storck: A science-fiction fable about a space pilot who attempts to escape a desolate planet.
-Deepwater Sponger, written and directed by Connor Ryan: An ecological sci-fi thriller set in an alternate 1927, following the devastation of Earth by pollution.
-Home Sweet Home, written and directed by Connor Reveley: An ethereal fantasy/drama in which a man returns to his childhood home and is torn between the past and the future.
-Homecoming, directed by Travis Stewart: A contemporary drama set against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-Jazmin, written and directed by Jo Hatcher: A fantasy in which a girl’s search for her missing sister leads her to a magical, undreamed-of world.
-Mist & Smoke, written and directed by Christi Neptune: An animated fantasy pitting the forces of good and evil against one another.
-Peel, written and directed by Kalob Cebula: An animated drama in which a young woman must choose between a secure office job and her dreams of being an artist.
-Showdown, written and directed by John Curran: A vampire seeks the blood of the vampire lord to bring her lover back to life in this animated chiller.
-Tiger Blanket, directed by Caro Knight: Stop-motion and mixed animation are combined in this fantasy that celebrates Hispanic culture.
-Umbra, co-written and directed by Connor Meehan: A suspense thriller in which a man moves into a new home infested with mold and hidden secrets.
-Virtue, directed by Claire Allen: An animated fantasy about two young interns who must put aside their differences in order lest they incur the wrath of their queen.
-Within Fallow Walls, directed by Alyssa Hodges: Set in Depression-era Oklahoma, a young boy confronts his father’s anger toward him.
“The School of Filmmaking is pleased to present these remarkable films by our fourth-year students for a limited time before these films are launched into the festival circuit,” said Dale Pollock, interim dean of the School of Filmmaking. “All of our students have worked very hard under unusual circumstances this year to bring their creative visions to life. Congratulations to the graduating seniors and to our faculty mentors who have guided and inspired them.”
The UNCSA School of Drama’s class of 2021 has also released a virtual showcase of the students’ work, which can be viewed at https://www.uncsa.edu/drama/seniors/index.aspx.
Traditionally, the School of Drama’s students tour the showcase in-person to four cities: Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s tour was cut short, necessitating the use of a series of online videos highlighting the fourth-year students as they performed scenes and songs for theater. However, the virtual format allows the students to reach an even wider audience than the live format.
“Our graduating seniors have shown great resilience as they completed an entire academic year during the pandemic, committing to their training while adapting to the protocols in place that helped us all stay safe,” said Scott Zigler, dean of the UNCSA School of Drama. “They will be entering an industry altered by the events of the past year, but there is already a range of exciting opportunities as the industry opens back up and the world craves the arts and entertainment more than ever.”
Zigler noted that the transition to a virtual showcase wasn’t terribly difficult due to their extensive skills and training. “Approaching the virtual showcase this year as a given, and having an entire year to prepare it, students are able to much more effectively utilize the medium to introduce themselves to the industry they are about to enter. The on-camera skills our graduating students have acquired throughout their training at UNCSA have not only been impactful in creating their showcase but will be essential as they start their careers.”
The official UNCSA website is https://www.uncsa.edu/.
