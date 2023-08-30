During this, the 30th anniversary of the School of Filmmaking at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA), it is only fitting that it would — once again — be recognized as one of the top film schools in the nation. Earlier this month, The Hollywood Reporter selected the School of Filmmaking ninth in the “Top 25 American Film Schools” (up from 10th place last year) and MovieMaker Magazine cited its directing program in its annual issue devoted to “The 25 Best Film Schools in the U.S. and Canada.”
In addition, The Hollywood Reporter hailed UNCSA as its number-one public university.
Deborah LaVine, entering her third year as the School of Filmmaking dean, is proud of the accolades but isn’t one to rest on laurels.
“Rising to number nine in The Hollywood Reporter is very significant,” she said. “It demonstrates the industry’s recognition of the training we provide our students, and the fact that we are the most affordable and accessible film education amongst her peers. Dedication to high standards of art and commerce, aided by affordability is our hallmark, and I am inspired (by) being a part of that effort. It’s easy to slip in rankings, difficult to rise. The School of Filmmaking is vigilant that our programs must stand on traditions of storytelling but remain contemporary and relevant without sacrificing our core values.”
LaVine is quick to emphasize that credit for the School of Filmmaking’s success is largely due to its faculty and staff, and that extends to UNCSA as a whole.
“We are very deep with talented faculty and staff,” she said. “It’s impossible to list all their achievements but the range begins with one of our most august professors who is in Oklahoma filming a television series from a waiver during the (WGA/SAG-AFTRA) strike, was selling scripts to one of the biggest streaming platforms in the world. Additionally, we have an indie film producer making a great sale at last year’s Sundance Film Festival and contributing hugely to redeveloping North Carolina’s film industry, and international adjuncts teaching non-traditional filmmaking techniques. In addition to teaching story and vision, we have great faculty and staff dedicated to craft and new technologies that push the boundaries of cinematic arts.”
With the 2023-’24 semester in full swing, “this year is bound to be my most exciting at the school,” LaVine said. “The school continues to gain positive attention and approbation thanks to the hard work of our filmmaking faculty and staff, and our colleagues across the UNCSA campus. It’s an exciting time to be a part of UNCSA. Deans and faculty across the campus are devoted to cross-collaboration. I’m lucky to work with amazing colleagues in each art college who want our disciplines to intersect in production, classrooms, and with guest artists.
“My first year (as dean) was all about listening, learning, and getting a feel for what traditions and values are central to the school,” she said. “Last year was a chance to begin assessing how to maintain those traditions while addressing evolutions in the film industry and the looming crisis in higher education. This year our faculty and staff are addressing those questions. We are stepping into exciting new programming, curriculum, and projects that broaden the range of storytelling platforms our students can explore. In addition to the traditional narrative films that are our expertise, we have added curriculum and productions that make anthology and episodic series, documentaries, and installation work.”
LaVine first joined UNCSA as the School of Filmmaking’s dean during the COVID-19 pandemic, which required an entirely new methodology to teach students. Currently, graduates are entering an industry that is basically at a standstill during the Hollywood strikes. Graduates of the School of Drama or the School of Music, for example, might be impacted, but not nearly as much as graduates of the School of Filmmaking. Certainly, this is not a life-threatening situation, but it is one that also requires adjustment and perseverance.
“The pandemic was a life-altering event that threatened our students’ very lives, and now there is a situation that impacts their livelihood,” she said. “It is said that the most important works of art were born out of historic tragedy, and while we never wish for tragic circumstances, artists chronicle the complicated narrative of their time as they also lift spirits through the power of entertainment. Our students are, once again in short order, living through something historic. The (film) industry has evolved over time, and this evolution/revolution is seismic, but so necessary. Although it is limiting the students from pursuing their careers as planned, it has opened their eyes to some harsh realities and demonstrated how important it is to be a nimble artist, trained in several filmmaking disciplines, prepared to use their training in multiple ways.”
As for the future, “I fully believe our ability to train emerging filmmakers with both art and craft and provide experiences in a variety of film forms to every UNCSA School of Filmmaking student, is a huge piece of what distinguishes us as a major force in film education.”
The official UNCSA website is https://www.uncsa.edu/.
See Mark Burger’s reviews of current movies. © 2023, Mark Burger.
