The University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA) can add a pair of graduates’ accolades to its long list of award-worthy accomplishments.
Joanna Gates (Bachelor of Music ’04), a member of The Crossing, won a Grammy Award for best choral performance for the album Born, which was conducted by Donald Nally, Edie Hill, and Michael Gilberston. For Gates, who studied voice at UNCSA, this marks her third Grammy win with The Crossing, having previously won in 2018 and 2019.
William “Will” Files (BFA ’02), a graduate of UNCSA’s School of Filmmaking, is part of the team nominated for an Academy Award in the category of Best Sound for the Warner Bros. blockbuster The Batman, which starred Robert Pattinson as Gotham City millionaire Bruce Wayne and his crime-fighting alter-ego. Files was nominated alongside Stuart Wilson, Douglas Murray, and Andy Nelson.
Last year, Files won Emmy Awards for Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series, both for the Netflix series Stranger Things. He’d previously won an Emmy in the former category and a nomination in the latter category in 2020, also for Stranger Things. The 95th annual Academy Awards ceremony will be broadcast live on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 12.
Speaking of the Grammy Awards, the UNCSA School of Music welcomes the multiple Grammy Award-winning Pacifica Quartet, featuring renowned clarinetist Anthony McGill, in a special concert highlighting the works of Brahms, Dvorak, and American composer James Lee III at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 21, in Watson Hall, located on the UNCSA main campus, 1533 S. Main St. in Winston-Salem.
Tickets for this event are $20 (general admission) and $15 (students with valid ID) and are available by calling (336) 721-1945 or by visiting https://www.uncsa.edu/performances/index.aspx. The concert will also be livestreamed as part of UNCSA’s “Live from Watson Hall” series.
The program will feature Antonin Dvorak’s Quartet in F major, Op. 96, “American Quartet” (1893); Johannes Brahms’ Quartet in A minor, Op. 51, No. 2 (1873); and James Lee III’s Quinter for Clarinet and String Quartet (2018). The latter work is included on McGill and the Pacifica Quartet’s acclaimed album American Stories, which McGill described as a project inspired by the desire to “expand the capacity for art and music to change the world.”
The UNCSA School of Music presents more than 200 concerts each year, performed by students, faculty, and guest artists. In 2021-’22, the School of Music hosted over 100 individual guests from all over the world for master classes, seminars, and recitals.
“That’s a lot of guest engagement,” said Saxton Rose, School of Music dean. “It’s inspiring for our students to see the collaboration among musicians in this unique, collaborative ensemble. McGill brings star power to our community audience and inspiration for our students, and we’re excited to hear a program that presents traditional repertoire along with music composed just a few years ago.”
The UNCSA School of Dance also has a special event coming up – its annual Winter Dance concert, which presents ballet and contemporary students performing in a program of vastly different styles, including George Balanchine’s “Serenade,” Shen Wei’s “RE-(III),” Claudia Schreier’s “First Impulse,” and the world premiere of Darrell Grand Moultrie’s “Vital Ground.”
The Winter Dance will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, February 23 through Saturday, February 25, and 2 p.m. Sunday, February 26 at The Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth St. in Winston-Salem. Tickets for this event are $20 (general admission) and $15 (students with valid ID) and are available by calling (336) 721-1945 or by visiting https://www.uncsa.edu/performances/index.aspx.
“I am excited to come to UNCSA and I hope to inspire the students to be better artists and to appreciate the sacredness of the moment they are in creating their art,” said Moultrie. “Through the process of working with them, I hope they become more exciting and dynamic dancers while also becoming better people.”
