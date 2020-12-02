Triad Film Collaborative celebrates its ‘2020 Showcase of Films’

The Triad Film Collaborative (TFC) will offer a special screening of short films Thursday, Dec. 10 with its “2020 TFC Showcase of Films,” a collection of films made by filmmakers right here in the Piedmont Triad. Given the current COVID-19 pandemic, the showcase will be available in a virtual format.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online. The event begins at 7 p.m. and will be followed by a Q&A session with several of the filmmakers whose work will be shown.
“The quality of films gets better every year we hold the showcase,” said Ken Comito, the leader/president of the TFC from 2017-2018 and the director of 66 Days, one of the films being shown. “Since this isn’t a competition, we show films from our aspiring newer and/or younger filmmakers as well as those from the more seasoned members.”
This year’s line-up boasts a variety of genres, and some films were actually inspired by the COVID-19 crisis. This year’s showcase is not only testament to the creativity and quality of work of the independent filmmakers in the region, but also their resilience and resourcefulness during these trying times. Some films contain violence, and parental guidance is suggested.
“For our 2020 TFC Showcase of Films, we want to highlight films made during this year,” explained Iris Carter, the TFC’s current leader/president. “Fewer submissions were made, so we have included a few favorites from previous years. While live screenings provide the opportunity for filmmakers to actually hear audience reactions, limited seating in smaller theater complexes are impractical for this type of event. Fortunately, we have access to the Eventive platform for streaming and are offering a live question-and-answer seasion following the premiere thanks to Saturnscape Pictures’ sponsorship.”
The films being screened include: 66 Days (docu-drama), Bird (thriller), Blood Hunt (horror), Date Bot: The Ricky (science-fiction), End of the Path (drama), For the Dog (comedy), In the Dark (docu-drama), Nest (horror), One Shot (thriller), Stabbed (thriller), Survive Together (science-fiction), The 3rd Nightmare (horror), TFC Informational Video (TFC promotional film), The Things We Do for the Kingdom (horror comedy), Upload (science-fiction), Friend Request (horror comedy), The Sandwitch (horror comedy), The Squawking Dead (horror comedy), Escaping Demons (horror comedy), and Isolatorium (horror).
“Despite the adversities that 2020 has presented to all of us, the members of TFC have managed to create 20 short films for the showcase,” Comito said. “We had hoped to exhibit these films at either Red Cinemas (in Greensboro) or Marketplace Cinemas (in Winston-Salem) as we had in recent years. Due to restrictions with cinema seating, we opted for a virtual event this year. The 2020 showcase will mark the premiere for several films.”
The TFC was founded to provide resources, outlets, and encouragement for filmmakers regardless of skill level and area of interest.
Monthly organizational meetings are held to discuss and plan filmmaking projects for members are held 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. the first Thursday of each month, the Triad Audio/Video User Group, the TFC’s educational arm, offers presentations 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. the third Thursday of every month, the Screenwriters Group meets every Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Wednesday to read and provide feedback on two original works in progress, and the TFC Stunt Team meets regularly to learn and practice stunts as well as offering opportunities for filmmakers to learn about blocking and filming action. Although the TFC Stunt Team meetings are currently postponed, the other meetings are currently being held virtually.
For more information, check out the TFC Facebook page and website.
