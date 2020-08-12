In these extraordinary times, three preeminent Winston-Salem based LGBTQ organizations are coming together to host an event that celebrates and honors local businesses, nonprofits, and faith communities who are committed to the full inclusion of the LGBTQ+ community.
This year, OUT at the Movies and PFLAG Winston-Salem will join North Star LGBTQ Community Center in hosting their annual In Good Company Gala on Thurs., Nov. 12. This event will raise essential funds to advance their common mission of ensuring a thriving LGBTQ+ community in Winston-Salem and the greater Piedmont-Triad region while promoting local business.
“2020 has made it clear that community and partnerships are more important than ever,” says Sarah Saint, the Board Chair of North Star LGBTQ Community Center. “To celebrate our 5th year of In Good Company, we wanted to do something extraordinary in the nonprofit sector: invite our strategic community partners to join us on our most profitable fundraising event and benefit from the funds raised.”
The theme of this year’s event is Together We Thrive and it seeks to show the importance of collaboration and strategic partnerships in the era of COVID-19.
“PFLAG Winston-Salem is honored and excited to be partnering with North Star and Out at the Movies for this year’s In Good Company Gala,” says Scott Money, President of PFLAG Winston-Salem. “Our support of one another is essential and this collaboration will only strengthen the support and services each of our organizations provide to LGBTQ+ persons and their families.”
Additionally, Rex Welton with OUT at the Movies says, “The board and volunteers of OUT at the Movies are excited about partnering with North Star and PFLAG Winston-Salem on this year’s In Good Company Gala. We look forward to joining forces to continue meeting the needs of our LGBTQIA+ community and our allies.”
Although typically a fully in-person event, event planners are organizing the event to protect the safety and wellbeing of all sponsors and attendees by planning for several scenarios including a hybrid or fully online experience that will include prominent speakers, the In Good Company Awards ceremony, and the promotion of local businesses, nonprofits, and faith communities.
