This year marks the 60th anniversary of the release of To Kill a Mockingbird, the classic screen adaptation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning 1960 novel, and Fathom Events has teamed with Turner Classic Movies and Universal Pictures to bring the film back to theaters this month. Of the hundreds of theaters nationwide offering this special presentation, two are located right here in the Piedmont Triad: The Regal Greensboro Grande Stadium 16, 3205 Northline Ave., Greensboro, and the Regal Palladium Stadium 14, 5830 Samet Drive, High Point.
To Kill a Mockingbird will be presented in both theaters at 1 p.m. Sunday (November 13th) and next Wednesday (November 16th). Tickets are $13.34 (general admission) and $10.68 (children under 12) and can be purchased here: https://www.fathomevents.com/. The film is rated PG and will be preceded by an introduction from Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz.
Set in the fictitious Alabama town of Maycomb during the Great Depression, the film details the relationship between Atticus Finch (Gregory Peck), a middle-aged widower and lawyer, and his young children Jim and Scout, respectively played by screen newcomers Philip Alford and Mary Badham. Theirs is something of an idyllic relationship, with the kindly, down-to-earth housekeeper Calpurnia (Estelle Evans, also making her feature debut) treated as an equal even though she is black.
The innocence of childhood is shattered when Atticus agrees to defend Tom Robinson (Brock Peters), who has been accused of raping a white woman, Mayella Ewell (Collin Wilcox). Both Atticus and the children are subjected to the simmering racial tensions that threaten to consume Maycomb, thereby becoming targets of disdain and scorn. They also soon realize that Tom is innocent and is being railroaded, but that may not be enough to save him.
In a career filled with classic films and performances (Gentleman’s Agreement, Twelve O’Clock High, The Guns of Navarone, The Omen), Peck considered Atticus Finch one of his favorite characters and To Kill a Mockingbird one of his greatest films — and he earned the Academy Award for Best Actor, with the film also winning for Best Adapted Screenplay (Horton Foote) and Best Art Direction/Set Decoration (black and white), with additional nominations for Best Picture, Best Director (Robert Mulligan), Best Supporting Actress (Badham), Best Cinematography (black and white), and Best Score (Elmer Bernstein).
Despite the concerns of executives at Universal Pictures, To Kill a Mockingbird became one of the year’s top box-office hits, as well as earning critical raves across the board. James Powers of The Hollywood Reporter wrote: “One of the finest pictures of this or any other year, To Kill a Mockingbird is certain also to be one of the best-loved,” and Joe Morgenstern of The Wall Street Journal concurred: “One of those rare instances when a movie perfectly captures the essence of its source material without compromising it in any way.”
Harper Lee was no less impressed by the adaptation of her work and the performance of Peck: “When I learned Gregory Peck would play Atticus Finch in the film production of To Kill a Mockingbird, I was of course delighted: Here was a fine actor who had made great films — what more could a writer ask for? — (and) the years told me his secret. When he played Atticus Finch, he played himself, and time has told all of us something more: When he played himself, he touched the world.”
The film also stars Frank Overton, Paul Fix, Rosemary Murphy, and Ruth White, and marked the feature debuts of William Windom, Alice Ghostley, John Megna, and, most notably, future Oscar winner Robert Duvall as the mysterious neighbor Boo Radley.
To further commemorate To Kill a Mockingbird’s milestone, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has released a 60th-anniversary Blu-ray ($19.98 retail) and a limited-edition 60th-anniversary 4K HD combo ($39.99 retail) of the film, each replete with audio commentary, retrospective featurettes, and interviews, theatrical trailer, and more.
The official Fathom Events website is https://www.fathomevents.com/.
See Mark Burger’s reviews of current movies on Burgervideo.com. © 2022, Mark Burger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.