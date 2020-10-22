CROP TO CAMPUS WRAPS UP TODAY IN VIRTUAL THEATER!
Today is the last day to view Crop to Campus in RiverRun's Virtual Theater. RiverRun is pleased to partner with our longtime sponsor HanesBrands to present this documentary, a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into the production of a responsibly made T-shirt.
To create the documentary, HanesBrands asked three university students to follow the supply chain of its ComfortWash® apparel line and experience each step along the way, from a cotton farm in eastern North Carolina, to a yarn-spinning facility in Tennessee, to its state-of-the-art cut, sew and dye facilities in El Salvador. The film was made by Rod Murphy, an award-winning documentary filmmaker from Asheville who has had two films in RiverRun over the years.
RiverRun’s Virtual Theater can be accessed at https://riverrunfilm.com/virtual-theater/.
MONSTERS, INC. TO SCREEN FOR FREE AT DRIVE-IN ON OCT. 30!
Thanks to the wonderful generosity of our friends at Mast General Store, Marketplace Drive-In will screen Monsters, Inc. for free on Friday, October 30 for RiverRun Fall Family Night.
Released in 2001, Monsters Inc. is the story of lovable Sulley and his wisecracking sidekick Mike Wazowski, the top scare team at Monsters, Inc., the scream-processing factory in Monstropolis. When a little girl named Boo wanders into their world, it's the monsters who are scared silly, and it's up to Sulley and Mike to keep her out of sight and get her back home.
Your FREE tickets must be picked up at Mast General Store in downtown Winston-Salem, located at 516 North Trade Street. Marketplace Cinemas is located at 2095 Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem. Gates will open at 6:15 p.m. with the film beginning at 7 p.m.
RiverRun at Marketplace Drive-In is sponsored by Parkway Lincoln. We hope you and your family will join us!
JONATHAN SCOTT'S POWER TRIP - FREE VIRTUAL SCREENING OCT. 27!
Join us on Tuesday, October 27 at 7 p.m. for the first Indie Lens Pop-Up title of the 2020-2021 season: a virtual screening of Jonathan Scott’s Power Trip. Most famous for his work on HGTV’s popular show Property Brothers, TV personality Jonathan Scott journeys across the United States in the film to uncover the obstacles and opportunities to achieving clean, renewable energy.
Following the screening, join UNC-TV for an engaging virtual discussion and Q&A featuring special guests. They will sit down with UNC-TV’s Shannon Vickery to discuss the roadblocks and court battles they faced while trying to help their struggling community build a solar farm.
The screening and discussion event is made possible in part by a partnership with PBS, Independent Lens, ITVS and RiverRun International Film Festival.
Click here to RSVP to watch Jonathan Scott’s Power Trip from the comfort and safety of your home.
RiverRun’s Indie Lens Pop-Up is sponsored by Wells Fargo.
