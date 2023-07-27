The Yadkin Arts Council to present the Return of the Cinema Spectacular starting with a Free Screening of Jurassic World Dominion, August 12th at 2pm
(Yadkinville, NC) – The Yadkin Arts Council presents the return of the cinema spectacular! Join us every other month for this Free Movie Series in the Willingham Theater. All attendees will receive free popcorn and bottled water. Additional concessions will be available for purchase. Reserve your free tickets in advance to guarantee your seat. Walk ups will be admitted on the day of the event depending upon the available seats that are remaining. This program was made possible through the support of the NC Community Foundation - YADKIN LEGACY FUND.
ABOUT THE FILM:
Jurassic World Dominion (PG-13) – August 12 @ 2pm
Expert paleontologists Alan Grant and Ellie Sattler join Owen Grady and Claire Dearing to study the precarious balance of this new ecosystem. Together, they witness the ultimate battle between two apex predators fighting for survival. The third installment in the Jurassic World franchise centers on a new world shared by humans and dinosaurs.
SERIES SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:
August 12, 2023 @ 2pm – Jurassic World Dominion (PG-13)
October 27, 2023 @ 7:30pm – The Nightmare Before Christmas (PG)
December 22, 2023 @ 2pm – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (PG)
February 23, 2024 @ 7:30pm – 42: The Jackie Robinson Story (PG-13)
April 19, 2024 @ 7:30pm – Rocketman (R)
June 8, 2024 @ 2pm – Back to the Future (PG)
Tickets & Additional Information
What: The Return of the Cinema Spectacular - a Free Movie Series
When: August 12, 2023, October 27, 2023, December 22, 2023, February 23, 2024, April 19, 2024, June 8, 2024
Tickets: Free Tickets can be reserved at www.yadkinarts.org or at the Box Office from 10am-4pm, Monday-Friday.
Where: Willingham Theater (Yadkin Cultural Arts Center), 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville, NC 27055
About the Yadkin Arts Council
The Yadkin Arts Council is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization whose mission is to transform lives in our community through the arts by offering opportunities to encounter, create, and participate. We believe art is transformational. Arts open minds, frees imagination, and helps people see the world from different perspectives.
About the Willingham Theater
Opened in December 2012, the Willingham Theater, the centerpiece of the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center,is an architecturally beautiful and wonderfully intimate 193-seat performing arts theater. This state-of-the-art theater space is host to a variety of engaging performances ranging from music, dance, drama, comedy, and film. The Willingham Theater is owned and operated by the Yadkin Arts Council.
