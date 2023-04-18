The Winston-Salem Symphony Presents “The Music of Star Wars”
John Williams and the Skywalker Saga
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (April 18, 2023) – Pick up your lightsaber and join the Winston-Salem Symphony on Saturday, May 6, to embark on a journey to that galaxy far, far away for an evening of music by legendary composer John Williams. Guest conductor Christopher James Lees will lead the Symphony through the soaring music from all three “Star Wars” trilogies.
The concert celebrates the music written by one of America's most celebrated living composers, John Williams. The music from “Star Wars” is some of the most beloved in the history of film music, including "The Main Theme," "The Imperial March," and "Duel of the Fates." Members of the Carolina Garrison of the 501st Legion of officially sanctioned “Star Wars” re-enactors will join the Symphony, allowing the audience to experience the entire Skywalker Saga, including the adventures of Anakin, Luke, Rey, and all their friends.
“The Music of Star Wars” will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, at R.J. Reynolds Auditorium at 301 North Hawthorne Road in Winston-Salem. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased online at wssymphony.org or by calling the Box Office at 336-464-0145.
“A Young Padawan's Concert” featuring “Star Wars” music is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, at R.J. Reynolds Auditorium. This shorter concert is kid friendly and will feature a musical instrument petting zoo and other activities. The doors open an hour before the show starts for photos with costumed members of the 501st Legion.
About Christopher James Lees
Christopher James Lees has been the Resident Conductor of the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra since 2018. He conducts more than 50 annual concerts with the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra each year. Lees has appeared on stage as a guest conductor across the country with the New York Philharmonic, the New World Symphony, and the Los Angeles Philharmonic. Locals may recognize Lees from his time on faculty with the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.
About the 501st Legion
The Legion is an all-volunteer organization formed to bring together costume enthusiasts under a collective identity within which to operate. The Legion seeks to promote interest in “Star Wars” by building and wearing professional quality costumes and to facilitate the use of these costumes for “Star Wars”-related events and contributions to the local community through costumed charity and volunteer work.
While a growing number of people are experiencing a reawakening of their “Star Wars” fandom, new generations are seeking ways to celebrate their passion for George Lucas's modern mythology. The 501st Legion brings these fans together, reinforcing the enduring longevity of the Star Wars saga.
About the Winston-Salem Symphony
Proud to be one of the Southeast's most highly regarded regional orchestras, the Winston-Salem Symphony just celebrated its 75th Anniversary. The 2022-2023 season concludes a year-long search for a Music Director from six virtuosic candidates. The Symphony will continue inspiring listeners of all ages throughout North Carolina's Piedmont Triad with various concerts, education programs, and community engagement initiatives each year.
This concert and the Winston-Salem Symphony are supported by Season Presenting Sponsors Bell, Davis & Pitt, P.A., Chris and Mike Morykwas, the Arts Council of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County, and the North Carolina Arts Council.
Subscriptions and single tickets can be purchased online at wssymphony.org or by calling the Symphony Box Office at 336-464-0145.
