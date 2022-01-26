The award-winning documentary The Velvet Queen (La panthere des neiges) follows renowned wildlife photographer Vincent Munier and novelist Sylvain Tesson on their expedition to the Tibetan plateau, one of the least accessible regions on the planet.
This is a world unto itself, one far removed from the concerns of civilization. This is the land of antelopes, bears, wolves, and the snow panther, the elusive and ethereal “velvet queen” of the title. These creatures have survived for thousands of years with no help or hindrance from mankind, and the film emphasizes that it should stay that way.
The Velvet Queen, which marks an auspicious feature debut for writer/producer/cinematographer/co-director Munier, and writer/cinematographer/co-director Marie Amiguet, is less a film than an immersion. The sights captured here have rarely been captured before, and it’s impossible not to respect the stark beauty of the region, nor the arduous efforts undertaken by the filmmakers to bring this imagery to the viewer. One could make the humorous observation that the Tibetan plateau is a nice place to visit but you wouldn’t want to live there. Indeed, humans likely couldn’t live there, given its remoteness and perennially freezing climate. Yet there’s no denying its expanse and impressiveness.
In addition to the breathtaking cinematography (by Amiguet, Munier, and Leo-Pol Jacquet) and Munier’s equally stunning photographs, there’s a majestic and mournful score by Warren Ellis and Nick Cave, including the closing song “We Are Not Alone.” As well as showcasing the beauty of the landscape and its animal inhabitants, The Velvet Queen is a persuasive plea for preservation and protection of this remote region. A closing postscript indicates that the film employed a skeleton crew so as not to disturb the balance of nature.
That’s one of the principal points in the impressions and observations made by Munier and Tesson. One of their primary goals is to remain inconspicuous. This is a land where man is the interloper. It is therefore something of a privilege that we — the viewers — are granted such access by the filmmakers.
In a way, Munier and Tesson (purposely) take a backseat to the onscreen proceedings. They’re there to photograph and chronicle, not to interfere or become involved, and their enthusiasm for their task is palpable. As uncomfortable as their surroundings may be, they exhibit no regrets about embarking on such a journey. This is something bigger and more important than they are, and it deserves — even demands — to be captured on film, both for posterity’s sake and as a genuine celebration of nature at its most basic and simple, and often at its most impressive.
(In French with English subtitles)
