The Tender Bar: Home is where the heart is — and the beers are on ice

The Tender Age is yet another coming-of-age parable, this one adapted by Oscar winner William Monahan from executive producer J.R. Moehringer’s best-selling 2005 memoir. Coming as it does this time of year, it could also be aptly described as “Oscar bait.”
As befits an actor-turned-director, George Clooney (doubling as producer) allows his actors to carry the narrative, and they do so in an engaging fashion, particularly Daniel Rainieri, a newcomer who delivers a wonderful performance as the young J.R., who returns to Long Island in the early 1970s with his single mother (Lily Rabe) to live with her parents (Christopher Lloyd and the late Sondra James).
J.R.’s father, a New York disc jockey known simply as “The Voice” (Max Martini), is an abusive alcoholic who, luckily for J.R., is an absentee father much of the time. For guidance and mentoring, J.R. turns to his Uncle Charlie (Ben Affleck), a font of homespun, hardscrabble wisdom who tends bar at The Dickens, a local watering hole populated by loquacious and lovable regulars.
With a big assist from cinematographer Marin Ruhe, Clooney neatly nails down the distinctive blue-collar milieu of the ‘70s and ‘80s, augmented by top tunes of the day, and the friendly cast goes a long way toward making The Tender Bar as enjoyable as it is. Even when the film becomes more episodic in the latter stages, such good will has been established that it’s almost impossible to resist, even at its most sentimental.
Tye Sheridan plays the older J.R., and although he’s a bit mature to be playing a teenager, he’s such a talented actor that one can easily suspend disbelief. Besides, it’s hardly a new concept that someone older than a teenager would still be cast as one (i.e. Tobey Maguire in the Spider-Man films and basically the entire cast of the 1973 classic American Graffiti).
If anyone, aside from Rainieri, walks away with the film, it’s Affleck, who has weathered his fair share — and then some — of tabloid torment for the better part of the last quarter-century, but has consistently proven himself a first-rate actor, to say nothing of a first-rate filmmaker. Uncle Charlie is a marvelously well-realized character. Less book-smart than street smart, there’s the distinct impression that he never could quite break away from the comfort zone of the neighborhood and is completely cognizant that J.R. should not make the same mistake.
Himself a fine filmmaker in addition to being a fine actor, Clooney’s 2002 directorial debut Confessions of a Dangerous Mind was an auspicious bow, and his 2005 follow-up, Good Night, and Good Luck, was an unqualified triumph. Even the overwhelmingly formulaic Leatherheads (2008) — which was filmed in Winston-Salem, incidentally — had its moments. (Trivia buffs will note that Clooney and Affleck previously collaborated on the 2012 Oscar-winning Best Picture Argo and that both have played Batman on the big screen, although neither in particularly good vehicles.)
Rabe, Lloyd, Martini, Briana Middleton (as J.R.’s collegiate love interest), Max Casella (as a chum of Charlie’s), and Ron Livingston (who narrates the film as the adult J.R.) also offer solid contributions on the acting front, further confirming Clooney’s faith in his cast.
Even if it’s not as deep and meaningful as it aspires to be, The Tender Bar isn’t shallow and taken on its own well-meaning and well-acted terms, it serves up an appealing, nostalgic, wistful, and even whimsical slice of life — with a twist.
-The Tender Bar is available on Amazon Prime.
