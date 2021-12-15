The rise and fall of the House of Gucci

There comes a point during producer/director Ridley Scott’s fact-based drama House of Gucci in which one gets the unmistakable sense that the narrative is slowly but inexorably slipping away. All the elements for a juicy, flashy melodrama, set against the backdrop of high fashion are seemingly here, as well as a star-studded cast, yet this ranks as a keen disappointment and a missed opportunity.
That the film has aroused some controversy regarding its dramatic license is hardly surprising, and Scott is no stranger to such controversy. His 1492: Conquest of Paradise (1992), which dramatized the discovery of America by Christopher Columbus, starred Gerard Depardieu (quintessentially French) as the Spanish sailor, but no one really seemed to mind because not that many people saw it, although it was infinitely better than the other big-screen Columbus saga that year, the laughably ludicrous Alexander Salkind production Christopher Columbus: The Discovery.
Scott’s American Gangster (2006) fudged some facts but was, by and large, an absorbing crime drama. All the Money in the World (2017), which detailed the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III, aroused more controversy due to Scott’s decision to eliminate Kevin Spacey (who played J. Paul Getty) and replace him with Christopher Plummer after the allegations against Spacey for sexual impropriety broke, followed by the disclosure of salary disparities between leads Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg. Nevertheless, All the Money in the World was a quality effort — and even earned Plummer an Oscar nomination.
Adapted from Sara Gay Forden’s non-fiction bestseller The House of Gucci by Becky Johnston and Roberto Bentivegna, this long-winded film is an obvious attempt to replicate the mood of Coppola’s Godfather trilogy — particularly with regard to the family angle — while incorporating elements of Shakespeare’s Macbeth.
Here we have Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci, who is disowned by his father Rodolfo (Jeremy Irons) when he decides to marry Patrizia (Lady Gaga), whom Rodolfo considers belonging to an inferior class. It is Rodolfo’s brother Aldo (who else but Al Pacino?) who engineers a reconciliation that will have unimaginable consequences for all concerned, including himself.
Gaga’s Patrizia is the latter-day Lady Macbeth who coerces Maurizio to take a more active role in the Gucci empire in Machiavellian style, using and betraying other members of the family at will. Instead of three witches, Patrizia is constantly swayed by Pina Auriemma (Salma Hayek), a chain-smoking television psychic (!) who becomes her confidante and co-conspirator.
This would seem to be can’t-miss material, and for a time House of Gucci combines satire and soap opera in a flamboyant, ornate style. Then, alas, it becomes repetitive and rudimentary. Even when Maurizio seeks to distance himself from Patrizia’s influence — which ultimately seals his fate — it lacks dramatic impact. By the end of the film, Patrizia is onscreen so little that her character all but evaporates.
Nevertheless, Gaga (née Stefani Germanotta) proves her Oscar-nominated turn in A Star is Born (2018) was no fluke, and here she doesn’t have the benefit of her initial vocation — singing — to fall back on. Driver underplays Maurizio to such an extent that he is seemingly overshadowed and overwhelmed by those around him, but it’s an effective portrait of a man who comes to realize that fortune and status do not guarantee happiness or satisfaction, or even survival.
Hayek, who not so long ago might well have been considered to play Patrizia, has little to do except whisper wicked advice and smoke cigarettes. It’s always nice to have Irons around, even if he bears an uncanny resemblance to Boris Karloff in his later scenes. The wily Pacino growls his way through the role of Aldo while occasionally flashing that trademark hot-blooded temper. Jack Huston occupies the Robert Duvall “Tom Hagen” Godfather role as Maurizio’s consigliere.
The real scene-stealer, however, is Jared Leto as Aldo’s son and Maurizio’s cousin, Paolo. Playing a bald, sweaty, middle-aged failure struggling to secure even a small piece of the family’s prestige for himself, the actor is completely unrecognizable and completely sympathetic as this lovable loser. His is unquestionably the film’s best performance.
House of Gucci is appropriately operatic and Dariusz Wolski’s cinematography appropriately stylish, yet the film is strangely empty and devoid of genuine emotion. These are not likable characters. More damaging is that they’re not particularly interesting, either. The film is watchable and engrossing at times, but style doesn’t equal substance, and substance is a quality sorely missing here.
