Although perhaps best known for his light-heartedly heroic or comedic roles, Brendan Fraser has displayed his dramatic capabilities over the years. Extraordinary Measures (2010) might have played like a Lifetime tearjerker, but he displayed his serious side to good effect in Gods and Monsters (1998), the Oscar-winning Crash (2004), and The Quiet American (2001) — although in each his work was overshadowed by that of his co-stars, particularly Ian McKellen in Gods and Monsters and Michael Caine in The Quiet American.
With The Whale, producer/director Darren Aronofsky’s powerfully effective adaptation of screenwriter Samuel D. Hunter’s play, Fraser is a hurricane of emotion, and he’s front and center the entire time. If there was any doubt about Fraser’s talents, The Whale should dispel them. It’s a career performance.
Since his auspicious debut, Pi (1998), Aronofsky has specialized in films depicting desperate characters (be it Requiem for a Dream, The Wrestler, Black Swan, or even Noah) and The Whale is no exception. The film’s four principal characters are emotionally wounded, some by circumstance and some self-inflicted.
Such a character is Charlie (Fraser), a 600-pound man who ekes out a solitary, almost sordid existence in his second-story walk-up apartment. When he’s not wallowing in despair and self-pity, he’s either gorging himself with food or conducting online college tutorials. His camera is turned off so that his students are unable to see the condition he’s in.
Years before, Charlie left his wife and daughter for one of his students (male), but their subsequent relationship turned tragically toxic when his lover developed (ironically enough) an eating disorder and committed suicide. Now, in his own way, Charlie is killing himself. His mobility is understandably compromised, and he suffers from severe hypertension and heart disease. If there’s blame to be ascribed for his circumstances, Charlie need only look in the mirror — which he does ashamedly from time to time.
Charlie is tended to by Liz (Hong Chau), a down-to-earth nurse who happens to be the sister of Charlie’s late lover, and she knows him well enough that her admonishments and warnings will be summarily ignored. Charlie simply doesn’t care, and it infuriates her. It’s been a great year for Chau, who scored as the deliciously deadpan maître d’ in The Menu and does equally exemplary work here.
As Charlie gobbles his way to an early grave, he receives two unexpected visitors: Thomas (Ty Simpkins), a young missionary who just happens to knock on Charlie’s door at a pivotal moment; and Ellie (Sadie Sink), Charlie’s estranged and endlessly embittered teenaged daughter. Thomas is there to offer spiritual comfort, which Charlie disdains (although he likes talking to Thomas), and Ellie is there to unleash her fury upon him for abandoning her (which Charlie cannot refute).
In this, the last week of Charlie’s life, he is unexpectedly forced into confronting his own demons and failings. He has betrayed those around him and has betrayed himself by “creating” a body that effectively imprisons him. Yet he’s not quite willing to give up yet, and this is the dynamic that The Whale hinges upon. Neither Aronofsky or Fraser go for easy sentiment here — it’s a particular anathema in Aronofsky’s work — yet it’s hard not to be moved by these characters and their respective and collective plights.
Late in the game, Charlie’s ex-wife Mary (Samantha Morton) shows up, and her long-simmering outrage is tempered by her shocked reaction to his physical state. There are some crackling, heartbreaking exchanges here, and the principal ensemble — Fraser, Chau, Simpkins, and Sink — deliver them with intensity and verve. There’s not a weak performance in the lot.
Admittedly, there are a few contrived moments, and the final scene might be described as flowery, but those don’t impede the overall impact of The Whale. Some observers claim that the film exploits obesity, but it’s equally — if not more — conceivable that someone suffering from a similar condition might be inspired after seeing this film to seek help to get healthy. The prosthetic makeup is disturbingly good (and a surefire Oscar contender), but the gimmick would be more conspicuous or overt had Fraser not been able to deliver so persuasive a performance. He truly embodies this tormented character. The Whale isn’t perfect, and it can’t necessarily be labeled a crowd-pleaser, but it’s a shattering experience nevertheless.
See Mark Burger’s reviews of current movies on Burgervideo.com. © 2022, Mark Burger.
