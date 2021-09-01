The Misfits: A motley band in a motley movie

The Misfits, a flashy but flimsy heist picture, is touted as being “from the director of Die Hard 2.”
That is true. Renny Harlin did direct Die Hard 2 — which was released in 1990. That’s over 30 years ago. Since then, Harlin’s career has included a few good films, most notably Cliffhanger (1993), but mostly bad ones, including Mindhunters and Exorcist: The Beginning (both 2004), The Covenant (2006), and the one-two punch of Cutthroat Island (1995) and The Long Kiss Goodnight (1996), a pair of expensive box-office flops that did the career of his ex-wife and leading lady Geena Davis no favors whatsoever.
True to form, The Misfits doesn’t do any favors for its cast either, including executive producer Pierce Brosnan, cast as nimble-fingered thief Richard Pace. When first glimpsed, Chase is seen at an opulent bar drinking — what else? — a martini. For the former James Bond, The Misfits is shaky, not stirring.
Pace has been surreptitiously sprung from prison — on the eve of his parole, no less — to join the titular team of like-minded bandits. Nick Cannon, who plays Ringo, spends much of his time onscreen in a sleeveless T-shirt, all the better to display his biceps and tattoos. He also provides the film with endless exposition via his wisecracking narration, which serves only to eliminate any suspense from the proceedings. It’s obvious from the get-go that the Misfits will succeed in their endeavor.
Others members of the Misfits include executive producer Rami Jaber as The Prince, Jamie Chung as Violet, Mike Angelo as Wick (named for his expertise in explosives), and Hermoine Corfield as Pace’s daughter Hope.
Make no mistake, this isn’t Oceans’s Eleven — or even “Brosnan’s Six.” It’s a slick, shallow jumble of fancy cars, far-flung locations, ornate settings, and CGI explosions. The screenplay, by Kurt Wimmer and Robert Henry (who wrote the original story), is predictable in the extreme, a half-hearted attempt to possibly fashion a big-screen franchise. The mind reels …
Thieves aren’t generally known for their altruism, but the Misfits are determined to steal a fortune in gold to prevent it from terrorist groups. Or something like that. The setting is the fictitious Middle Eastern nation of Jazeristan, which is evidently a hotbed of terrorist activity.
The gold being targeted is secured, supposedly safely, beneath a maximum-security prison. In order to infiltrate the prison, a distraction is necessary. To this end, the inmates’ food is tainted, causing them to projectile vomit every which way. Although played for laughs — “yucks” might be more apt — it’s not funny. On the contrary, it’s rather disgusting.
Wearing a perennial smirk, Brosnan coasts through the film on charisma alone. It’s not enough. Nor is the presence of Tim Roth, who like Brosnan certainly deserves better. Roth plays Schultz, the resident villain, and although he initially attempts to imbue this one-dimensional role with a series of quirks and tics, eventually he merely seems bored.
Even the sweeping camerawork of cinematographer Denis Alarcon Ramirez doesn’t help, although it’s attractive. The Misfits is a misfire, which – let’s face it — is par for the course in Renny Harlin’s oeuvre.
— The Misfits is available on digital, on-demand, and on DVD from Paramount Home Entertainment ($14.99 retail).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.