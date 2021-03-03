The Mimic musters few laughs

The Mimic, the third feature written and directed by Thomas F. Mazziotti and the first since 1998’s Charlie Hoboken, is a comedy of such churlish quirkiness and unappealing smugness that its 81-minute running time seems much longer.
The premise, as it were, sees the film’s ostensible protagonist, identified as “The Narrator” (Thomas Sadoski), becoming so obsessed with his new neighbor, “The Kid” (Jake Robinson), that he immediately identifies him as a sociopath. How he came to this conclusion doesn’t much matter, as it’s what the narrative, such as it is, hinges upon.
The Kid, who hails from New Jersey (so he must be a sociopath, right?), was an Eagle Scout and talks incessantly about a wife we never see, all but attaches himself to The Narrator, their paths inexplicably but inexorably crossing on a regular basis. “We’re on the same wavelength,” he keeps telling The Narrator, an unintentionally ironic statement in that the film is on another – and none too funny — wavelength throughout.
When he’s not brushing up on library books about sociopaths, The Narrator is also writing a screenplay about the situation. If it’s anything like The Mimic, said screenplay should be shelved immediately and indefinitely.
The banter between The Narrator and The Kid isn’t nearly as clever or interesting as the filmmakers apparently think it is. The Narrator keeps challenging The Kid, and The Kid challenges right back. In that sense, the two characters do tend to mimic one another, although to what point or end is anybody’s guess.
The characters are unctuous rather than likable, their eccentricities and neuroses quickly becoming an irritation rather than a consistent source of humor, and Sadoski and Robinson tend to play their roles with more intensity than the situations warrant. They may be trying in vain, but at least they’re trying.
In addition to the audience’s time, The Mimic wastes such talents as Gina Gershon, Marilu Henner, Jessica Walter, Austin Pendleton, Tammy Blanchard, Josh Pais, Didi Conn, and the always-welcome M. Emmet Walsh in throwaway roles.
There are, however, two turns of note: Matthew Maher as “The Waiter” at the restaurant where The Narrator and The Kid have a confrontational dinner and Jessica Keenan Wynn as the local librarian who assists The Narrator’s research. Both bring the appropriate level of quirkiness to their roles. Wynn is an heiress apparent to the Wynn family dynasty, which includes great-grandfather Ed Wynn and grandfather of Keenan Wynn, and proves, even here, that talent runs in the bloodline.
In addition, The Mimic has been nicely photographed by cinematographer Timothy Gillis. Filmed in upstate New York, the locations are nothing if not pleasant to look at. Unfortunately, there’s not much else worthy of praise. On the whole, The Mimic is a dead end.
- The Mimic is available on VOD/Digital via Comcast, Spectrum, Altice, Cox, Dish, Frontier, Verizon, Sudden Link, MediaCom, Armstrong, iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube, Xbox, Microsoft, Playstation, Fandango Now, and Vimeo.
