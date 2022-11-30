For a film about an expensive, exclusive, and (extremely) eventful epicurean feast, The Menu may not be for all tastes despite the appetizing dishes glimpsed throughout. But for its intended audience, The Menu serves up blistering social satire and intricate suspense with assurance and aplomb, courtesy of director Mark Mylod and the screenwriting duo of executive producers Seth Reiss and Will Tracy.
The film doesn’t strictly fit in — or out — of the parameters of the horror genre. It’s not as gory or violent as it might have been, although it does have its gruesome moments. If one wishes to label The Menu a horror film, then it’s a class act in the field.
The film opens with a group of guests being transported to Hawthorn, an island compound in the Pacific Northwest, where they are to indulge in a multi-course dinner — at $1,250 a head — prepared by the renowned gourmet chef Julian Slowak (Ralph Fiennes). Slowak, who originally hails from Waterloo, Iowa (!), is simply referred to by his devoted staff as “Chef.” Hawthorn is his domain, where he exerts all control, and it slowly transpires that this will be Chef’s master meal, a “last supper,” if you will.
The proverbial fly in the ointment comes in the slinky form of one Margot Mills (Anya Taylor-Joy), a last-minute addition to the guest list, who is accompanied by Tyler (Nicholas Hoult), a die-hard devotee of Chef’s. Margo, who has a few secrets of her own, brings a down-to-earth, working-class attitude to the proceedings, which first intrigues then infuriates Chef. Margo is not part of the plan — she’s not “on” the menu — and thus commences a battle of wills between the two.
Chef points out the hypocrisy of his guests, whose attendance is less predicated on food than the economic and social status such a meal affords them. But it’s Margo who points out Chef’s hypocrisy, that he prepares his meals meticulously but without any passion.
Like the films of Jordan Peele (Get Out, Us, this year’s Nope) and Craig Zobel’s The Hunt (2020), Mylod incorporates subtle and not-so-subtle digs at class and wealth — and the arrogance of both — within the framework of the narrative. The Menu both embraces and skewers the “foodie culture” with razor-sharp assurance, augmented by Peter Deming’s crisp cinematography and Colin Stetson’s effective score.
Fiennes holds forth as the diabolical Chef, with Taylor-Joy a first-rate foil. Hoult gets the opportunity to exhibit his comedy chops as Tyler, who takes everything in stride — even gleefully — until he finds himself in Chef’s crosshairs. The resulting humiliation is one of many highlights, as is the notion of dividing the film not into chapters but courses.
A terrific ensemble cast includes Janet McTeer, Judith Light, Reed Birney, Paul Adelstein, and Aimee Carrero, but two standouts are John Leguizamo, enjoying his best screen role in years as a has-been movie star (which he reportedly based on Steven Seagal!), and Hong Chou as Elsa, Chef’s formidable assistant, whose cold admonishments to the guests rarely fail to raise laughter.
In a season filled with big-buck holiday extravaganzas and Oscar hopefuls, The Menu offers a deliciously nasty — and certainly award-worthy — alternative. And in the end, the characters well and truly do receive their just desserts. Bon appétit.
© 2022. Mark Burger.
