For the past 25 years, the RiverRun International Film Festival has been a celebration of cinema, an annual gathering of filmmakers and filmgoers that has created countless memories for those who have attended, worked behind the scenes or even covered as a reporter. It’s been the stuff dreams are made of, but it has taken a lot of hard work by a lot of people to make it the beloved institution it has become.
RiverRun was born in Brevard in 1998 as a three-day festival but lasted only four years, with no festival in 2002. The next year, Dale Pollock, then-dean of the School of Filmmaking at the University of North Carolina of the School of the Arts (UNCSA), engineered an eastward expansion for RiverRun to Winston-Salem, and there the festival has remained ever since.
On Monday, the festival held its launch party at the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, where the schedule for its silver-anniversary event was announced. The festival will be held April 13th - 22nd and includes 174 films representing 34 countries. The selection was whittled down from more than 1,700 films submitted to RiverRun for this year’s festival. Tickets will be available to the general public beginning Thursday.
This year’s Master of Cinema recipients are Tom Schulman, the Oscar-winning screenwriter of Dead Poets Society, who will be presenting his latest film as writer/producer/director, Double Down South, and actress/filmmaker Karen Allen, who will be bringing the drama A Stage of Twilight, for which she and co-star William Sadler shared the Best Performance in a Feature Film (adult) at the 2022 Woods Hole Film Festival. Allen had been scheduled to attend last year’s festival but was sidelined by a bout with COVID.
“I am very much looking forward to returning to RiverRun,” said Allen, who earlier presented A Tree. A Rock. A Cloud., based on the Carson McCullers’ story, at the 2017 festival. “I had a wonderful time there when I came the first time. RiverRun will be my last festival to travel to before (A Stage of Twilight) ends its festival run, so it will be a special screening for me.”
Schulman admitted he wasn’t familiar with RiverRun or UNCSA, having only ever attended the Sundance Film Festival (as a festivalgoer) years ago, but an adviser recommended he submit his film. “We applied, we were accepted, and we’re excited to be coming!” he said.
Among the familiar faces at the launch party were RiverRun’s program manager Mary Dossinger, theater operations manager/development assistant Karen McHugh, community director Jane McKim, and, of course, executive director Rob Davis, now in his seventh year at the helm.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed my seven years being an ambassador on behalf of such an outstanding and well-respected organization as RiverRun,” said Davis, who confirmed that “advance ticket sales are ahead of last year’s at this point.”
“From the start, the partnership that we’ve developed has been extremely beneficial,” said Rebecca Clark, executive director of the Piedmont Triad Film Commission (PTFC), which is celebrating its 30th year while RiverRun celebrates its 25th. “There are projects that the PTFC has recruited like the Academy Award-winning short Two Soldiers, which had its local premiere as part of the RiverRun festival, among others. The festival brings together the totality of what we as a region can do together.”
The 2020 festival had to be canceled due to the COVID pandemic, then returned in 2021 with a virtual component where ticket buyers could stream the films into their homes. This addition, which aided many a film festival during the pandemic, will again be in place this year.
“The virtual component of the festival has allowed us to broaden our geographic reach and reach new ticket buyers in distant locales, as well as individuals who moved away at some point or went to school here, etc., and got to know the festival in person initially,” Davis explained.
“I think the challenges facing RiverRun are the challenges facing all film festivals post-pandemic: How do you restore the momentum and the sense of wonder that existed before COVID at film festivals?” Pollock observed. “But people still love going out to the movies, and I think a festival nudges some reluctant theatergoers to take a chance and go out. The older audience has been the hardest to get back to theaters, including festivals, so it’s going to take a while.”
Andrew Rodgers remains the longest-tenured RiverRun executive director, having served in that capacity from 2006 until 2016. He is currently the president and CEO of the non-profit Albuquerque Museum Foundation. “It’s a great organization, with amazing stuff, and I’ve learned a ton,” he said. “But I owe so much of my professional development to my experience at RiverRun and the many people who participated in my journey along the way. I wouldn’t be where I am today without their grace, patience, and assistance.
“Let me tell you why I’m not surprised that RiverRun has hit the 25-year milestone: When I first came to Winston-Salem in early 2005, I discovered a town that was passionate about the arts and seemed ready to experience an elevated film festival. Because of my experience, I was able to help RiverRun leapfrog some of its growing pains. But it was always clear to me, from the very beginning, that a more expansive and ambitious festival could really connect with audiences.”
The dedication of the festival’s staff, volunteers, and supporters are frequently — and deservedly — lauded, and this year is no exception. The festival is a team effort, and RiverRun has proven time and again that it has a winning team.
“I don’t think I would’ve stayed for nearly as long as I have without having such an amazing team of colleagues, and most importantly, friends around me,” Dossinger said. “It has allowed us to grow the festival into a well-oiled machine in many ways. We are a very small staff and the fact that we have been able to do what we have over the years is thanks to an incredibly dedicated group of seasonal staffers, many of whom have been here longer than I have, and a tremendous group of volunteers.”
In addition, “the Winston-Salem community is so wonderful and lifts up so many great organizations in this city and we are so pleased to be one of the ones that has been lifted up by so many,” Dossinger said. “They have helped us soar for sure!”
“(RiverRun) would not have been possible without the loyal support of patrons, volunteers, donors, and sponsors,” said McHugh. “They believed in us every step of the way — and they still do. We’ve had a wonderful staff come and go through the years as the festival has evolved, but we are all there for the greater purpose. We take great pleasure in making sure our attendees, whether visiting filmmakers or our screening patrons, have a fun time. If they do, we do.”
“It has truly been the dedication of so many people that allowed for the festival to achieve each new milestone,” said Rodgers. “Few festivals are so lucky to have key personnel there for more than a decade. It’s truly remarkable! In the end, as much pride as I take in the role in helping RiverRun grow, I know deep down it was the staff whom I worked alongside who really made the magic happen!”
Davis is in full agreement. “I was fortunate that the RiverRun team was and remains a very adaptable group and willing to try new ideas to expand the festival’s year-round and geographical presence,” he said. “I am a firm believer in the value of experience and the fact so many team members had a significant tenure at the festival made for a much quicker and easier onboarding process for me.”
“I should also make a special note here about Dale Pollock, without whom the festival would have never come to Winston-Salem in the first place,” Rodgers said. “He gave me the opportunity to learn, grow, and make mistakes — and helped me immensely along the way with his knowledge, savvy, and connections. I owe him an enormous debt of gratitude that I’ll never be able to repay.”
Everyone, it seems, experienced a specific moment or festival where they realized RiverRun was going to hit big in Winston-Salem.
“After the second year here in Winston-Salem, I was convinced that the festival would be successful,” said Allen Joines, the mayor of Winston-Salem and long-time proponent of RiverRun.
“The moment where I realized how big RiverRun could get was when we premiered the Christopher Guest film A Mighty Wind in 2003,” recalled Pollock. “I remember walking out to introduce the film to a full house at the Stevens Center, which is really impressive when it’s filled. That was a real film festival screening!”
“Having special guests attending — from all aspects of the film business — always has a surreal ‘We are really doing this’ effect!” said McHugh.
“There were a few watershed moments at RiveRun, where I was able to take a step back and gaze in wonder at what we’d accomplished,” Rodgers said. “The year I sent 500 bars of chocolate to Fox Searchlight in pursuit to get the film 500 Days of Summer, for example, is a particularly fun memory. I remember when we showed it at the Stevens Center on opening night and the film’s director, Marc Webb, joined me onstage, it was an incredibly proud moment, and one where I looked out at the packed house, and knew RiverRun had reached a new level.
“I also remember the year I was able to secure the film Paris, je t’aime — with Dale’s assistance, I might add. I’d fallen in love with it at the Toronto Film Festival and just knew it would be an amazing opening-night film for us. When we landed the film, I was so proud, and couldn’t wait to share it with our audiences. That was among my proudest opening nights!”
“Honestly, even when I started, in the 2008 festival, I could see what a special event RiverRun was in the community,” Dossinger said. “Everywhere I went, people would tell me how much they loved it, and that has only grown over the years. For me personally, that would be when we were chosen for not one, but two short-film sections of the festival — animated shorts and documentary shorts — to be Academy Award-qualifying. Both of these sections are ones that I have a lot of work in creating from year to year, along with my colleagues, and it just meant so much that we were being highlighted, among a very small group of other festivals, to receive this accolade. It certainly showed me that the work we were doing was being appreciated!”
“Funny, it never occurred to me that Winston-Salem wouldn’t embrace RiverRun,” McKim said. “It was our job to do everything we could to make this great gift of a film festival a success! From my perspective as community director, I am pretty blown away by the joy it brings to community members in so many different ways and how it really has become, over the years, Winston-Salem’s film festival.”
“The best compliment to RiverRun is that is now a part of the Winston-Salem arts landscape — just like the National Black Theatre Festival, the Winston-Salem Symphony concerts, and the many offerings at UNCSA,” Pollock said. “We have become part of an integral part of the arts scene in our community, and that’s what builds community.”
Joines concurred. “RiverRun has become an integral part of our cultural offerings and is an important event to our citizens,” he said. “It provides a safe venue for citizens to engage in healthy discussion about issues dealt with in the films.”
“I do think it is a wonderful festival,” said Kevin Thomas, a long-time Los Angeles Times film critic who attended RiverRun as a juror in 2008. “It’s very important for a film festival in a small community. Its standards and range are quite remarkable.”
“RiverRun is a monument in the Southeastern filmmaking world,” said Zack Fox, general manager of Marketplace Cinemas, a RiverRun venue for the fourth year. “As an independent filmmaker myself, we need these Oscar-qualifying festivals that are accessible to indie filmmakers to continue to push us with their quality schedule line-up and inspire us with their panel discussions and filmmaker meet-ups. This is only the 25th RiverRun festival, and Rob Davis and his team have done an incredible job in navigating the post-COVID festival hassles and I only see bright suns in its future.”
As for its future, “RiverRun is a well-organized festival that has properly received widespread recognition,” said noted film historian and author Foster Hirsch, a member of RiverRun’s advisory board and a frequent guest who will be returning this year. “They are generous hosts to out-of-town visitors like me. I predict a long and prosperous future.”
“I think we have matured as a community in learning how to best take advantage of the festival,” said Joines.
“I hope RiverRun continues to grow, attract even more filmmakers to the region, and for our two organizations to work more closely to promote the positive economic benefits of both the festival and the business of filmmaking,” said Clark.
“RiverRun will continue to be an important element of the cultural fabric for our region,” Davis said. “I’m sure there will be new year-round programs along with tweaks to the way the festival is organized, but that’s been happening all along for the last 25 years.”
“Because of Winston-Salem’s continued support of RiverRun — and the dedication of the staff — I think the festival has a great future and will continue to thrive for many years to come,” Rodgers said. “So, I fully expect to be having a similar conversation with you in another 25 years when RiverRun turns 50!”
For more information, call (336) 724-1502 or visit the official RiverRun website: https://riverrunfilm.com/.
See Mark Burger’s reviews of current movies on Burgervideo.com. © 2022, Mark Burger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.