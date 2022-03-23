The legacy of Larson celebrated in Tick, Tick … BOOM!

“I’m the future of musical theater,” says Jonathan Larson, the aspiring composer who is the central character in Tick, Tick … BOOM!, a musical drama based on Larson’s semi-autobiographical 1992 rock and roll monologue. Whether it’s a boast or a flippant expression of bravado, Larson had no idea just how accurate that prediction would be.
Unfortunately, Larson would not live to see his prediction come to pass, as he died unexpectedly at the age of 35, on the eve of the off-Broadway opening of Rent, one of the most enduring Broadway musicals of the late 20th century, earning him a posthumous Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize, and running 12 years on Broadway.
Larson is played with bristling but ingratiating energy by Andrew Garfield, who earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. (The film’s other nod is for Best Editing.) The appealingly gawky Garfield lends a whirlwind of ambition and insecurity — and, more importantly — likability to Larson. Even if one is unfamiliar with the real Jonathan Larson, Garfield makes him a hero worth rooting for, quirks and all.
Much of the narrative covers the development of Larson’s workshop production of Superbia, a futuristic musical he has toiled away at for nearly a decade. Yet the experiences of Larson and his friends during that time would inspire his later work, particularly Rent, which captured the zeitgeist like few musicals before or since.
Once the narrative is established, it’s left to Garfield to do much of the driving. He’s impressive as a dancer and he carries a tune quite nicely, thereby showcasing his versatility. There’s notable support from Robin de Jesus as Larson’s best friend Michael, who forsakes his own show-biz aspirations for the relative security of the advertising world, and the breathtaking Alexandra Shipp as Larson’s long-suffering girlfriend Susan, who during a memorable argument deduces — correctly — that he’s using the conflict as fodder for his latest song.
Tick, Tick … BOOM! marks the feature directorial debut of producer Lin-Manuel Miranda, who created his own Broadway sensation with Hamilton, one of the most enduring Broadway musicals of the 21st century — which also captured the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize. It’s an auspicious bow, true to the spirit (and music) of Larson, and it nicely captures the hustle and bustle of the Great White Way, with a slew of Broadway notables appearing in cameo roles throughout.
The musical numbers, well-photographed by cinematographer Alice Brooks, are creatively rendered. Some are of a dramatic nature, others of a more free-wheeling spirit, and a few — particularly “Sunday,” which depicts a frantically busy Sunday brunch at the Moondance Diner where Larson works — is brilliantly comic in nature. The film aims to entertain — and enlighten — and a good deal of the time, it does just that.
Screenwriter Steven Levenson, himself a Tony winner for Dear Evan Hansen, incorporates some incisive inside digs at the Broadway Establishment, including Judith Light’s turn as Larson’s blowsy agent, whose anecdote comparing a Broadway opening to a colonoscopy does little to allay Larson’s incessant nervousness as he first presents Superbia, and Bradley Whitford drifts in and out as the legendary Stephen Sondheim, as if he were an otherworldly being whose approval is constantly sought — and indeed sometimes granted. It may not be a classic, but Tick, Tick … BOOM! is a worthy, sometimes wondrous tribute to Larson and his legacy and to Broadway and its legacy.
— Tick, Tick … BOOM is now streaming on Netflix.
