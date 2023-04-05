The University Press of Kentucky, has recently published two volumes of considerable interest, although for vastly different reasons. One is a straightforward, thorough, and compassionate biography of a legendary star of years past. The other is a free-wheeling, free-spirited autobiography of a filmmaker of more recent vintage that is anything but conventional and goes far beyond his adventures in the screen trade.
Jean Gabin: The Actor Who Was France (326 pages; $24.95 paperback; $34.95 hardcover) by Joseph Harriss is a marvelously researched dive into the life and career of Jean Gabin (1904-’76), one of France’s most beloved actors, having appeared in such classics as Pépé le Moko and La grande illusion (both 1937). One of the biggest box-office draws and a sex symbol known for his rough-hewn exterior but sensitive eyes, he was flooded with Hollywood offers but did so only during World War II. He disliked Tinseltown and departed after making only Moontide (1942) and The Impostor (1944), but not before a lengthy romance with Marlene Dietrich that almost culminated in marriage.
Gabin was ferociously loyal to his homeland and returned to fight under de Gaulle’s Free French Forces, serving with great distinction and participating in the liberation of Paris. His post-war career, however, seemed at a standstill, until he starred in Jacques Becker’s noir-ish 1954 crime drama Touchez pas au grisbi, which resurrected his star status. Gabin was no longer necessarily the romantic lead but now a character lead, his craggy countenance reflecting both wisdom and cynicism. Unlike his fellow countryman Charles Boyer (whom he disliked), who specialized in playing it smooth, Gabin’s forte was just the opposite — playing it rough.
Sometimes that carried over into his personal life. As much as he loved France, he also spoke out about its hypocrisies and injustice. He could be inflexible with his children. He was not necessarily a complicated man, but sometimes a contradictory one. But in the end, he was two things: A great actor and a great star. The Actor Who Was France is a must-read for Gabin aficionados and also an unbeatable introduction to film fans as yet unfamiliar with his work.
For ages, it seems, Paul Williams has been firmly ensconced in the “Where are they now?” pantheon of filmmakers. Williams, not to be confused with the Oscar-winning songwriter/singer/actor (although the two crossed paths), directed Out of It (1967), The Revolutionary (1970), and Nunzio (1978), all critically-acclaimed and all box-office failures — yet fondly remembered by those who saw them. It seemed to many observers that his career had no consistency. Indeed, his last film to date — released as A CatAs Tale (2008) — featured a cast comprised entirely of cats, although they were voiced by the likes of Jeremy Piven and Michelle Rodriguez.
As it turns out, where he’s been and what he’s been doing all this time is to embark on an eye-opening odyssey that can only be called life. His autobiography, the memorably titled Harvard, Hollywood, Hitmen, and Holy Men (312 pages; $27.95 hardcover) is an undeniably compelling memoir written in a remarkably lucid stream-of-consciousness style, detailing things that would make Hunter S. Thompson’s head spin. It’s all here: Sex, drugs, rock ‘n’ roll … as well as politics, sociological observations, a boundless quest for knowledge, and a few things for which Williams should be grateful the statute of limitations has run out.
More buttoned-down readers might find Williams’ memoir the ravings of a lunatic, but more adventurous readers will likely find it hard to put down, as Williams details — in vivid and often surreal fashion — his search for inner peace and contentment, his place in the universe, or simply validation that life is worth a damn. Harvard, Hollywood, Hitmen, and Holy Men is nothing if not original, a true one-of-a-kind. Williams has had a wild and unconventional life, and his autobiography is a wild and unconventional ride.
