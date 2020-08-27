JOHN LEWIS: GOOD TROUBLE TONIGHT AT MARKETPLACE DRIVE-IN
This evening at the Marketplace Drive-In, we are honored to present John Lewis: Good Trouble. Filmmaker Dawn Porter innovatively combines interviews and rare archival footage to chronicle the amazing 60-year career of social activism and legislative action accomplished by the late John Lewis.
Reviewing the film for The New York Times, Ben Kenigsberg described it as striking a “good balance between revisiting Lewis’s most famous work as an activist and chronicling his life today” and wrote, “the profile has an urgent message.” We look forward to sharing this powerful and inspiring film on the big screen and also to welcoming Curtis Walker, President of the Student Government Association at Forsyth Tech, will introduce the film.
We thank Parkway Lincoln, ABC 45 and Deuterman Law Group for their support of RiverRun at Marketplace Drive-In and Forsyth Tech Community College Foundation and the International Civil Rights Center & Museum for sponsoring John Lewis: Good Trouble.
Gates open at 7:30 pm with the screening beginning around 8:30 pm. Tickets are $20 per car and are available online at https://mpcwsdrivein.simpletix.com/.
Spaceballs
RIVERRUN RETRO RETURNS AT THE DRIVE-IN
RiverRun Retro, sponsored by Nelson Mullins, is the focus of two September screenings at Winston-Salem’s Marketplace Drive-In.
Join us on September 4 for Mel Brook’s outrageous comedy Spaceballs, a satirical send-off on the sci-fi genre as only Brooks could deliver! RiverRun Advisory Board member Bill Pullman is one of the stars!
On September 10, we’re delighted to present a 15th anniversary screening of Junebug, written by RiverRun Advisory Board member Angus MacLachlan. Director Phil Morrison is sending a video introduction. Another RiverRun Advisory Board member, Celia Weston, is one of the film’s stars. We are delighted that Ms. Weston will be sending along a few memories of the film to share with the audience that night.
RiverRun at Marketplace Drive-In is presented by Parkway Lincoln and ABC 45 is our media sponsor. Tickets are available for purchase here. We hope to have you join us for these wonderful films!
FILMS WITH CLASS CONTINUES VIRTUALLY IN NEW SCHOOL YEAR
Picking up where we left off in the spring, Films With Class is now working with area classrooms to virtually screen films from the RiverRun 2020 animated shorts elementary school program.
So far, 50 students from Meadowlark Elementary are watching 3 films this week and 3 other schools are preparing to offer the same opportunity as well. Jane McKim, RiverRun’s education and community Director, says, “We are planning to offer the middle school festival program virtually as well."
Films With Class was sponsored by Wells Fargo during the 2019-2020 school year.
