Maybe Indiana Jones should have hung up the fedora after Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull 15 years ago. The belated but eagerly anticipated follow-up, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which is purportedly the final installment, is the latest, longest, and undoubtedly least of the franchise.
Harrison Ford’s in there, still giving it his all and still a hero (and an actor) to reckon with, with perhaps his most impressive feat here appearing in an early scene wearing only boxer shorts. Indiana Jones may be a little weathered and weary, but Ford’s devotion to the character goes a long, long way. The same could be said of the goodwill the series has engendered up until now — but that too isn’t enough.
Executive producer Steven Spielberg, who instead opted to direct last year’s The Fabelmans (a wonderful film that sputtered at the box office), has handed the reins to James Mangold, a talented filmmaker in his own right. Mangold tries hard to emulate Spielberg’s style but with only intermittent success. The problem here is the cluttered, convoluted screenplay by the duo of Jez and John-Henry Butterworth, David Koepp, and Mangold himself. This is the quintessential example where less would have yielded so much more.
Having retired from teaching at New York’s Hunter College, Indiana Jones soon finds himself on another globe-trotting adventure. The coveted object this time around is the Antikythera, better known as “Archimedes’ Dial,” an ancient artifact that can supposedly cause rifts in time.
Ford has a worthy adversary in Mads Mikkelsen’s Jurgen Voller, a Nazi scientist who aided the American effort to reach the moon (an interesting and historically accurate touch) and now plans to revisit — and win — World War II by utilizing the Antikythera. He also has a worthy partner/rival in Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Helena Shaw, his estranged goddaughter and also an intrepid archaeologist. But Helena’s sidekick, newcomer Ethann Isadore’s teen-aged scrounger Teddy, feels like a pale and pallid imitation of Ke Huy Quan’s Short Round from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984).
It’s nice to welcome John Rhys-Davis as Sallah and Karen Allen as Indy’s wife Marion Ravenwood back into the fold, and it’s an amusing conceit that Sallah now toils as a cab driver in the Big Apple, but neither has much to do — certainly not enough to justify their prominent billing. Toby Jones (as Helena’s father), Antonio Banderas, Boyd Holbrook, and Thomas Kretschmann are also on hand, but the film doesn’t know what to do with them.
The first three films did not have the benefit (?) of CGI effects, but this one goes wildly overboard with them, starting with the opening setpiece set aboard a German troop train hurtling toward Berlin that is more exhausting than entertaining. It’s simply too much. The effort to make The Dial of Destiny bigger than its predecessors is an admirable one, but it can hardly be called successful. It’s hard not to get charged up when John Williams’ immortal theme comes up, but for its fun aspects, The Dial of Destiny lacks those truly funny scenes that were so welcome in the earlier films. There are some nods to the events of the earlier films, but they seem arbitrary.
One of the film’s more interesting ideas, that the CIA is somehow in cahoots with Volker, is discarded early on, and the absurd climax makes one yearn for the comparative lucidity of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade’s silly climax. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is never boring, but it is tiresome. It’s nice to see Harrison Ford reprising his iconic role one last time, but he — and Indiana Jones — deserved better.
See Mark Burger’s reviews of current movies. © 2023, Mark Burger.
