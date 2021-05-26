The kids are all right in Us Kids

The worst school shooting in American history occurred on Valentine’s Day 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL, in which 17 people were killed and another 17 injured. To quote Franklin Roosevelt, it was a day that will live in infamy – and, not surprisingly, it sparked a worldwide media frenzy and a firestorm of controversy.
In the aftermath, four students who survived that day – Samantha Fuentes, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, and Cameron Kasky – took it upon themselves to become tireless advocates for gun control, speaking out for stricter gun laws.
Producer/director Kim A. Snider’s worthy documentary feature, Us Kids, zeroes in on their lives and their advocacy and how that has shaped their lives. In the midst of coping with the tragedy, trying to graduate high school, and simply being normal teenagers, they channeled their passion into the March for Our Lives protest in Washington, D.C., then went on a nationwide tour to further get the word out.
The sheer personalities of Fuentes, Gonzales, Hogg, and Kasky are showcased here, and each of them shines. They’ve each become more comfortable in the glare of the spotlight, yet they feel a vague sense of unease that they are, in a way, considered celebrities. They’re not pushing themselves; they’re pushing their message. They’re doing something they feel is important and right – and that in itself is laudable.
Snider’s camera is ever-present but not intrusive. These are, after all, teenagers. They’re allowed their privacy. A few discuss personal relationships, others stick to the issue at hand. It’s difficult to get a true sense of what they went through, but we certainly get a sense of who they are and how that event shaped their collective and individual futures. It’s also refreshing – and a relief – to see them occasionally laugh and have fun.
In this age of rampant social media and hair-trigger politics, each has had to deal with negative feedback, including very public criticism of Hogg by Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, among others. Yet, this too brought further attention to their cause. In a remarkable scene, Hogg debates some gun-toting protestors in which both sides express their opinions in a calm, respectful fashion.
Us Kids tries hard not to specifically demonize the kids’ opposition, assuming that the viewer is familiar enough with the issue and those who oppose them. It’s a delicate, sometimes shaky balance, and although the film is occasionally high-minded, it doesn’t detract from its overall effectiveness.
There’s scarcely a mention of the shooter’s name (Nikolas Cruz) and only a few scenes involving parents, but the title is Us Kids, and the focus – correctly – is entirely on them and where they are now in their lives. It’s their story, and it’s a relevant and important one.
The end credits indicate that the highest level of youth voting occurred in the 2020 election, which was followed in January by the announcement that the NRA (National Rifle Association) has filed for bankruptcy. Evidently, someone’s listening to what Us Kids has to say. One could say it even makes for something akin to a happy ending or, at the very least, a hopeful one.
– Us Kids is available on video on demand and will be released June 15 on DVD ($19.95 retail) by Greenwich Entertainment/Kino Lorber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.