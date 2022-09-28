It’s that scary, spooky time again: With Halloween around the corner, the ninth annual Wreak Havoc Horror Film Festival (WHFFF) is ready to pack audiences in — and keep them on the edge of their seats — when it opens Friday at Marketplace Cinemas, 2095 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. The festival runs through Sunday. A one-day admission pass is $15, a two-day pass is $25, and both can be purchased in person at the theater or at https://www.mpcws.com/.
“As always, we strive to bring our audience the very best the indie horror scene has to offer,” said Dan Sellers, WHFFF festival director. “This year is no exception. We’ve got some amazing horror that’ll knock your socks off!”
The festival kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday with the world-premiere showing of the short film Brother’s Keeper, followed by a selection of short films. After the dinner break, the feature film The Ones You Didn’t Burn — starring first-time writer/producer/director Elise Finnerty — will be screened at 9 p.m., followed by another break and a final selection of short films. Saturday’s frightful festivities get underway at 3 p.m. with another selection of horror shorts, the feature film Revealer at 6 p.m., dinner break, additional short films, filmmaker Q&A, and the presentation of awards.
Due to the COVID pandemic, the 2020 festival was presented at Marketplace Cinemas in a drive-in format. Last year’s event, which brought the screenings back indoors, required attendees to wear masks (not inappropriate given the festival’s theme!), but this year is a distinct return to normalcy.
“In the face of the pandemic, the film festival like anything else — adapt or die,” Sellers said. “In 2020, we partnered with our good friends at Marketplace Cinemas and turned it into a drive-in festival which allowed us to continue safely. Now that we’re past those restrictions, we’re thankfully back in the theater and we’ve stuck with our partners at Marketplace.”
“The great thing about Marketplace Cinemas is our special relationship with Zack Fox,” Sellers said. “There’s a strong friendship between us but also a great working relationship. We know that if there’s a problem, he’ll work to resolve it immediately and he knows we’d do the same. It’s always great working with people you trust and admire.”
“Working with Wreak Havoc is always a breeze and terrific,” said Zack Fox, general manager of Marketplace Cinemas and an award-winning filmmaker in his own right. “It’s second nature now and the pieces of the festival logistics just fall into place. I’ve been lucky enough to get a sneak peek this year at some of the films and horror fans will not want to miss what we have in store!”
Unlike other festivals, which offer online screeners, the WHHFF has no plans — presently — to offer that option, although Sellers doesn’t discount it out of hand. “For now, we want to see our audience in person and hear their shrieks in a darkened theater,” he reasoned.
Sellers is pleased that Wreak Havoc’s latest short films, both of which he directed, are among the festival offerings. “We have two alien abduction-themed films — the first is entitled Brother’s Keeper and is a sci-fi comedy written and co-produced by Al Julian. The second, also co-produced by Al Julian, was written and directed by me and is based on the true story of Betty and Barney Hill and is aptly titled, Betty & Barney.” (Fox served as cinematographer on both projects.)
The Wreak Havoc festival has traditionally been a two-day event, but this year’s will be a three-day event. Sunday will mark the “return” of “CineScream,” a selection of horror shorts made by local filmmakers, which will be presented from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. This added attraction proves beyond the shadow of a doubt that horror fans have a heart.
According to filmmaker Jaysen Buterin, who curated CineScream, this is being called “CineScream for a Cure.” Admission is free, but donations will be accepted and a silent auction held on behalf of filmmaker Louis Bekoe, a long-time friend and collaborator of Sellers and his partner Sammie Cassell, Fox, and Buterin. Bekoe’s wife Shannon is currently battling cancer, and proceeds will go to help the Bekoes deal with their financial difficulties.
“All the auction proceeds and everything raised there will go to Louis and Shannon, so hopefully we can get some folks out and bidding, and maybe make the world a better place for some people who have made mine so,” Buterin said. “Zack was awesome enough to let me do it at Marketplace Cinemas, and Dan and Sammie were kind enough to make it the ‘unofficial’ third day of this year’s Wreak Havoc Horror Film Festival.” (For those interested in donating to “CineScream for a Cure,” visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-shannon-with-medical-bills-due-to-cancer.)
“I think one of my favorite things about working with Sammie and Dan is that — aside from the astonishingly wide range of their talents — they always say yes,” said Buterin. “If you need something and they have the means, they’re there. It’s amazing. Also, I’m mildly suspicious and wildly certain that Sammie is actually a series of clones because I’m pretty sure he’s either in — or involved with — every single film that gets made in North Carolina. It’s uncanny!”
The Sunday event will consist of nine award-winning shorts filmed entirely in North Carolina, including Buterin’s Between Hell and a Hard Place, Fox’s Spirit of the Cinema, Bekoe’s Killer Christmas Carol, and Sellers and Cassell’s adaptation of Stephen King’s short story Uncle Otto’s Truck.
“I love the WHHFF so much because it’s a film festival largely run by horror filmmakers who are also horror film lovers, and that’s just a magical combination for everyone involved,” Buterin observed. “The programming has gotten bigger, badder, better, and bloodier every year even when there was a real apocalypse running amok. They didn’t let that stop them and they went to a drive-in version that was just absolutely brilliant! What started as a local gathering of moviemaking maniacs has quickly grown into an internationally acclaimed genre film festival, and that’s nothing short of amazing.
See Mark Burger’s reviews of current movies on Burgervideo.com. © 2022, Mark Burger.
