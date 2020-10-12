For the first time in Greensboro, NC audiences will experience the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra performing John Williams’ music to the entire first film live to picture from one of the most beloved film series in history
GREENSBORO, NC (October 12, 2020) – The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra (GSO) will perform Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts onMay 1 & 2, 2021 as part of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series. The concert will feature the GSO performing live, to picture, every note from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Audiences will be able to relive the magic of the entire film in high- definition on a 40-foot screen while hearing GSO perform John Williams’ unforgettable score live. Tickets go on sale on October 17, 2020 at the GSO Box Office, Tanger Center Box Office, andTicketmaster.com.
In 2016, CineConcerts and Warner Bros. Consumer Products announced the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, a global concert tour celebrating the Harry Potter films. Since the world premiere of Harry Potter and the in Concert in June 2016, more than 2.1 million fans have enjoyed this magical experience from J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World, which is scheduled to include over 1,200 performances across more than 48 countries worldwide through 2020.
In Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Harry Potter learns on his 11th birthday that he is the orphaned son of two wizards and possesses magical powers of his own. At Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, he learns the high-flying sport of Quidditch and plays a thrilling ‘live’ chess game en route to facing a Dark Wizard bent on destroying him.
Justin Freer, President of CineConcerts and Producer/Conductor of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series explains, "The Harry Potter film series is a once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomenon that continues to delight millions of fans around the world. It is with great pleasure that we bring fans for the first time ever an opportunity to experience the award-winning music scores played live by a symphony orchestra, all while the beloved film is simultaneously projected ontothe big screen. This is truly an unforgettable event.”
Brady Beaubien of CineConcerts and Concert Producer for the Harry Potter Film Concert Series added, “Harry Potter is synonymous with excitement around the world and we hope that by performing this incredible music with the full movie, audiences will enjoy returning to the Wizarding World.”
Who: CineConcerts - Greensboro Symphony Orchestra
What: HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER’S STONE™ IN CONCERT
When: May 1 and 2, 2021
Where: Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts | 300 N. Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27401
Tix: Tickets go on sale to the general public on October 17, 2020 at greensborosymphony.org / tangercenter.com / ticketmaster.com / GSO Box Office: 336-335-5456 x224
Price: $80, $65, $50, $35. Students in Loge only - $20.
*Fees not included.
For more information on the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, please visit www.harrypotterinconcert.com
About CineConcerts - Twitter | Facebook | Instagram
CineConcerts is one of the leading producers of live music experiences performed with visual media, and is continuously redefining live entertainment. Founded by Producer/Conductor Justin Freer and Producer/Writer Brady Beaubien, CineConcerts has engaged over 2.5 million people worldwide in concert presentations in over 1,500 performances in 48 countries. CineConcerts has worked with some of the most prestigious orchestras and venues in the world including the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Cleveland Orchestra, London Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, New York Philharmonic, Philadelphia Orchestra, Philharmonia Orchestra, and more. Recent and current live concert experiences include Rudy in Concert, The Da Vinci Code in Concert, The Harry Potter Film Concert Series, Gladiator Live, The Godfather Live, It’s a Wonderful Life in Concert, DreamWorks Animation In Concert, Star Trek: The Ultimate Voyage 50th Anniversary Concert Tour, Breakfast at Tiffany’s in Concert, and A Christmas Dream Live.
About Warner Bros. Consumer Products
Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company, extends the Studio’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera. The division’s successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.
