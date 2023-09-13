Good intentions do not a good movie make, and such is the case with The Good Mother, an unsatisfying melodrama that nevertheless has points of interest along the way — the total of which come very close to making it worthwhile.
Hilary Swank, doubling as a producer, stars as Marissa Bennings, a widowed journalist who is dealt a major blow when her younger son Michael is gunned down, seemingly the victim in a drug deal gone wrong. Older son Toby (Jack Reynor), a local police officer, suspects that Michael’s best bud Ducky (Hopper Penn) is the culprit, but Michael’s pregnant girlfriend Paige (Olivia Cooke) isn’t so sure.
Later, Paige discovers Michael’s stash, a tainted combination of fentanyl and heroin called “Mother’s Milk” (the film’s original title), which not surprisingly arouses Marissa’s journalistic instincts. Despite her own ongoing bout with the bottle — an interesting irony the filmmakers opt not to emphasize — she begins her own investigation into the circumstances surrounding her son’s death and the extent of the drug epidemic ravaging the city of Albany.
The Good Mother is not lacking in ambition, as it attempts to be a character study/murder-mystery/morality play, but it’s unable to coalesce these elements in a compelling or credible fashion. It’s an easy film to admire but also an easy one to pick apart.
There doesn’t seem to be any urgency in apprehending Ducky and, indeed, Toby almost seems to be the only cop in the department. In addition, the motivations of a major character — which ought to be a major plot point — are never really addressed. The screenplay, by Madison Harrison and director Miles Joris-Peyrafitte, attempts to convey and dramatize the far-reaching consequences of the drug trade, but it doesn’t reach far enough. Too many questions (some of them basic) are left unanswered. This, ultimately, is what undoes The Good Mother.
Nevertheless, The Good Mother makes great use of its Albany location but hardly glamorizes the city. Through the lens of cinematographer Charlotte Hornsby (who does exemplary work here), Albany is a noir-ish nightmare, drenched in despair and gloom. The mood is consistently well rendered. The film looks great.
The performances are the film’s principal attributes. Swank, enjoying a good, solid lead turn, imbues Marissa with grief, guilt, and self-loathing, although even at her most bedraggled and hungover she still looks pretty terrific. Cooke and Reynor likewise play their roles with earnest conviction, and there’s good work from model-turned-actress Dilone as Toby’s wife, who’s also expecting a baby, but none of the other characters emerge with any clarity or depth.
See Mark Burger’s reviews of current movies. © 2023, Mark Burger.
