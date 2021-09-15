The Gateway: The rocky road to redemption

The opening scenes in The Gateway, with its washed-out, swirling cinematography (courtesy Bryan Newman), portend something different than the standard-issue contemporary neo-noir.
The film then settles down into a more conventional melodrama, yet on those terms, The Gateway isn’t bad at all. It’s got atmosphere and attitude to spare, it’s well paced, and the actors each bring a little something extra to their characters, familiar though they may be.
It’s also nice to see the talented Shea Whigham enjoy a leading role, and he’s quite good as Parker, a burned-out, booze-soaked social worker who’s taken his share of hard knocks in life. But, no surprise, underneath that hardened exterior beats a heart of gold.
He’s particularly attentive to a single mother (Olivia Munn) and her daughter Ashley (Taegan Burns), even more so when Dahlia’s husband Mike (Zach Avery) is paroled from prison. The film’s nods to film noir are obvious: Parker is only ever referred to as “Parker,” and Munn’s character is named Dahlia.
It doesn’t take long for Mike to revert to his old ways, pulling off a violent drug heist at the behest of local crime boss Duke (Frank Grillo), and being surly and abusive toward Dahlia.
The stage is thus set for Parker’s redemption, including a possible reconciliation with his estranged father Marcus (Bruce Dern), an embittered Vietnam veteran with demons of his own. But redemption, in a film such as this, doesn’t come easily and often comes violently.
Matching Whigham’s fine work is the veteran Dern, at this point an always-welcome presence in any film, and even Avery imbues the snarling Mike with vestiges of humanity and guilt. Munn and Burns tend to be relegated to the background in the later stages, and Grillo’s role is basically an extended cameo, although he’s eminently nasty.
In a cast where stubble is a prerequisite for its male characters, Mark Boone Junior is positively leonine as Parker’s favorite bartender and confidante. Keith David, himself an always welcome presence, has only a small role as one of Parker’s former colleagues, but Taryn Manning does a lot with the thankless role of a sultry barroom tart who catches Parker’s eye but also sizes him up accurately.
Director/co-screenwriter Michele Civetta pulls off some nifty action sequences yet balances this with emphasis on characterization. There are some plot contrivances, but those too are to be expected in a film like The Gateway. Flaws and all, it’s an entertaining, sometimes effective diversion.
— The Gateway is available on-demand, on digital, and on DVD ($19.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($21.99 retail) from LionsGate Home Entertainment.
