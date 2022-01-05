The Gardener, a one-note action melodrama edited, produced, and co-directed by Scott Jeffrey and Rebecca J. Matthews, is yet another entry in the Die Hard sweepstakes, detailing a home invasion in a remote manor located in the English countryside. It’s the yuletide season, and the family has assembled to ring in the holidays.
Boy, they’re in for a surprise. The audience, however, isn’t. This is low-grade fare, replete with CGI gunshots and standard-issue tough talk among the baddies as they raid the home, take hostages, and generally make a nuisance of themselves.
The mastermind behind this insidious, to say nothing of insipid, plot is Volker, a whispery martial-arts master played by B-movie veteran Gary Daniels, who here bears a resemblance to the British actor David Warner. Actually, Daniels devotees will likely be disappointed, as he disappears for long stretches of time, until the inevitable climactic showdown.
The proverbial fly in the ointment is the title character, the dutiful estate gardener Peter Juhasz, who — surprise, surprise — turns out to be a retired but resourceful combat veteran whose skills come in mighty handy during the siege. Juhasz is played by the actor Robert Bronzi, who bears an uncanny resemblance to the late, great Charles Bronson.
Born Robert Kovacs, the Hungarian-born Bronzi is, like Bronson, implacable and imposing. He doesn’t waste many words, letting his actions speak for themselves, and like Bronson, he’s not a particularly emotive actor. Yet he does bring a blunt, simple sincerity to his role. Further echoing the career of Charles Bronson, particularly in the latter stages of his screen career, Bronzi manages to emerge unscathed from The Gardener by sheer dint of his presence alone.
The Gardener is available on-demand, on digital, and DVD ($19.98 retail) from LionsGate Home Entertainment, the latter boasting bonus features.
