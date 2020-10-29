Originally titled The Ballad of Audrey Earnshaw, The Curse of Audrey Earnshaw is a brooding supernatural thriller about adolescent angst, religious oppression, and not-so-divine retribution.
The sophomore feature of executive producer/writer/director Thomas Robert Levy bears some resemblance to the works of Ari Aster, who after only two features – 2018’s Hereditary and 2019’s Midsommar – has established himself as a bold new voice in horror. Levy isn’t quite at that level, but he clearly brings a distinctive eye to the genre. He’s a talent to watch.
The setting is a religious community in Canada, one that forsakes many of the luxuries of contemporary life. The year the film takes place is 1973 but might well be a century before.
Crops are failing, farm animals are inexplicably dying, and the residents appear to be in the throes of a physical and psychological malady. The only prosperous farm is that of Agatha Earnshaw (Catherine Walker), a reclusive widow whom many believe is a witch.
Agatha also has a 17-year-old daughter, the titular Audrey (newcomer Jessica Reynolds), whom she has somehow managed to keep a secret from everyone – although rumors about her existence have circulated for years. Whatever powers Agatha may possess, Audrey’s are even stronger – and as befits the rebelliousness of youth, she’s ready to unleash them.
One irony is that Agatha wasn’t necessarily protecting Audrey from their neighbors as protecting their neighbors from her. Another is that the ignorance and piety of those neighbors leave them vulnerable to their own worst instincts. Audrey doesn’t so much destroy them as they destroy themselves – with a little help from her, of course.
The atmosphere and mood are among the film’s stronger suits. The muted cinematography by Nick Thomas nicely enhances the mounting undercurrent of dread, which builds steadily. Reynolds and Walker, both well cast, enjoy some intense exchanges, and Reynolds nicely conveys Audrey’s realization of her own powers as she begins to assert herself.
The inevitable bloodbath delivers the gory goods, but the specific details are a bit sketchy. Logic isn’t necessarily required in a horror film, but the ending isn’t so much ambiguous as puzzling.
Yet, flaws and all, The Curse of Audrey Earnshaw is a worthy effort. Horror fans will not be disappointed.
The Curse of Audrey Earnshaw is available on VOD/Digital via the following platforms: indemand, Comcast, Spectrum, Charter, Dish, Sling TV, Vubiquity, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, Xbox, YouTube, Amazon, Fandango Now, DirecTV, Breaker, and Alamo On Demand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.