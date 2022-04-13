The Chelsea presents a special screening of film that tells the story of the Ukraine’s departure from Russia. Special presentation by filmmaker to follow.
The Chelsea presents the award-winning film, The Long Breakup for a special screening Sat., April 16 at 1:30pm. The film’s director, Ukrainian-American journalist Katya Soldak, will be present at the screening for discussion and questions following the film.
The Long Breakup is a feature length documentary about Ukraine’s struggle to escape Russia’s embrace, leave its Soviet past behind and become a truly independent nation. Ukrainian-American journalist Katya Soldak, of Forbes Magazine, now living in New York City, tells the story of her home country as it exits the USSR, works through two revolutions, and endures a war with Russia—all through the eyes of her family and friends in Kharkiv, a large Ukrainian city just 18 miles from the Russian border.
The Long Breakup takes viewers on an intimate journey that illustrates how big geopolitical changes affect people on a personal level, and explores what happens when democracy slips away and a nation must fight for the right to choose its future. The film offers insight into what it’s like for an immigrant to watch her country go through crises from afar; but, most importantly, it’s a personal tale about life in the young, former Soviet country, whose struggle forms the backdrop of so many lives.
The Long Breakup was filmed over the course of a decade, and features an original soundtrack, as well as music from Ukrainian and Soviet artists. The film is intended for global audiences with general interests, as well as for those interested in the USSR and post-Soviet developments.
Katya Soldak is a New-York-based journalist, born and raised in Ukraine.
Katya works as an editorial director for Forbes Magazine’s international editions, having previously toiled in the world of documentary production at CBS News Productions and various production houses in New York City. A Columbia School of Journalism alumna, she's interviewed high-profile politicians and artists and has written cover stories for Forbes about Ukrainian and Russian oligarchs. Katya is the author of the memoir essay, This Is How Propaganda Works, about growing up in the Soviet Union.
The Long Breakup
Saturday, April 16, 2022, 1:30PM
The Chelsea Theater
Tickets: thechelseatheater.org
Purchase tickets at thechelseatheater.org.
