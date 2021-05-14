Greensboro, NC – The Carolina Theatre of Greensboro is pleased to offer an ESSENTIAL THANK YOU to those who have found themselves working harder than ever over the past year. Complimentary movie tickets are available online or in person for screenings at the Carolina now through June 25, 2021.
The Carolina Theatre’s ESSENTIAL THANK YOU extends to:
- Healthcare professionals
- First responders
- Military & National Guard
- Teachers & school staff
- Grocery store employees
- Box store employees
- Restaurant staff
- Gas station employees
- Government employees
- Utilities employees
- Manufacturing employees
- Delivery drivers
- Uber & Lyft drivers
- Artists, Musicians & Technicians
If patrons fall into another “essential” category, they are also invited to tell the theatre their story.
To reserve the ESSENTIAL THANK YOU tickets online, guests should click on the TICKETS link, add the ticket type to their cart (either Adult at $7, or Essential for no charge), with a limit of six (6) tickets available per guest, per movie. Click CONTINUE to proceed to checkout. Tickets are also available in the box office at 6:15pm for that evening's screening.
Current regulations limit seating in the theatre to 250, so tickets are subject to availability.
As a reminder, the Carolina Theatre’s in-person Box Office remains closed due to the ongoing pandemic. For specific ticketing questions, guests should send an email to boxoffice@carolinatheatre.com.
