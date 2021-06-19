SUMMER FILM FESTIVAL MONDAYS THROUGH THURSDAYS JULY 12 THROUGH AUGUST 19
CAROLINA KIDS CLUB WEDNESDAYS JULY 14 THROUGH AUGUST 11
Greensboro, NC – The Carolina Theatre of Greensboro is pleased to announce the 13th Summer Film Festival and the 12th Carolina Kids Club, the latter of which is supported with a $6,750 grant from the Lincoln Financial Foundation. The Summer Film Fest movies will begin on Monday, July 12, running through Thursday, August 19, while the Carolina Kids Club will run Wednesdays, from July 14, through August 11. The full schedule is outlined below.
Lincoln Financial Foundation’s grant supports the Carolina Theatre’s efforts to expand access to the arts and enables the organization to offer scholarship tickets to summer camps from programs like the Salvation Army’s Boys & Girls Club, Black Child Development Institute, Guilford Child Development, Children’s Home Society of NC, and Big Brothers/Big Sisters.
About Lincoln Financial Foundation
The Lincoln Financial Foundation, established in 1962, is a non-profit organization formed and supported by Lincoln Financial Group. Under the Foundation guidelines, grants are made in the areas of arts, education, human services and economic/workforce development. Lincoln Financial Foundation believes in empowering people to live greater lives, advancing culture and empowering greater positive change. Its grant is part of Lincoln Financial’s annual $10 million investment in its local communities’ youth education, economic and workforce development, human well-being and arts programs.
Carolina Kids Club tickets are $5 and include a kids’ snack pack with popcorn* and juice box. A modern take on the Carolina Theatre’s popular Circle K Club of the ’50s and ’60s, the Carolina Kids Club today features a family-friendly movies preceded by child-focused live stage entertainment. Because the majority of the CKC audience is under the age of 12, the theatre is requiring masks for these Wednesday morning events to keep everyone as safe and comfortable as possible. (*The Carolina Theatre popcorn is prepared in peanut oil; potato chips are available for those with peanut allergies or concerns.)
Summer Film Festival tickets are $7 for adults, or $6 for students, teachers, seniors, military, and groups of 10 or more. Essential Workers are invited to use the theatre’s ESSENTIAL THANK YOU discount to receive a free Summer Film Festival ticket with the purchase of any regular SFF ticket. (Essential Workers include healthcare professionals; first responders; military and national guard; teachers and school staff; grocery, box store, restaurant and gas station employees; government, utilities and manufacturing employees; delivery, Uber and Lyft drivers; and artists, musicians and technicians.)
Tickets for all Carolina Theatre events are available online at CarolinaTheatre.com.
The Carolina Theatre is supported with an investment from ArtsGreensboro.
2021 SUMMER MOVIES AT THE CAROLINA THEATRE
Mon, July 12, 7PM Hitchcock’s Rebecca (1940) Summer Film Festival
Tues, July 13, 7PM 9 to 5 (1980) Summer Film Festival
Wed, July 14, 9:30AM Finding Nemo (2003) Carolina Kids Club
*With live entertainment from Mad Science*
Wed, July 14, 7PM La Bamba (1987) Summer Film Festival
Thurs, July 15, 7PM Independence Day(1996) Summer Film Festival
Mon, July 19, 7PM Ray (2004) Summer Film Festival
Tues, July 20, 7PM Hitchcock’s Rope (1948) Summer Film Festival
Wed, July 21, 9:30AM The Lego Movie (2014) Carolina Kids Club
*With live entertainment from Community Theatre of Greensboro*
Wed, July 21, 7PM Get Out (2017) Summer Film Festival
Thurs, July 22, 7PM Duck Soup (1933)/Horse Feathers (1932) Summer Film Festival
(Marx Brothers Double Feature)
Mon, July 26, 7PM The Big Chill (1983) Summer Film Festival
Tues, July 27, 7PM What’s Love Got To Do With It? (1993) Summer Film Festival
Wed, July 28, 9:30AM The Little Mermaid (1989) Carolina Kids Club
*With live entertainment from Mad Science*
Wed, July 28, 7PM Hitchcock’s The 39 Steps (1935) Summer Film Festival
Thurs, July 29, 7PM The Color Purple (1985) Summer Film Festival
Mon, Aug 2, 7PM Sabrina (1954) Summer Film Festival
Tues, Aug 3, 7PM Get on Up (2014) Summer Film Festival
Wed, Aug 4, 9:30AM Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron (2002) Carolina Kids Club
*With live entertainment from Mad Science*
Wed, Aug 4, 7PM The Sting (1973) Summer Film Festival
Thurs, Aug 5, 7PM Hitchcock’s Spellbound (1945) Summer Film Festival
Mon, Aug 9, 7PM Hitchcock’s Notorious (1946) Summer Film Festival
Tues, Aug 10, 7PM The Help (2011) Summer Film Festival
Wed, Aug 11, 9:30AM Paddington 2 (2018) Carolina Kids Club
*With live entertainment from Mad Science*
Wed, Aug 11, 7PM Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) Summer Film Festival
Thurs, Aug 12, 7PM Double Indemnity (1944) Summer Film Festival
Mon, Aug 16, 7PM Best in Show (2000) Summer Film Festival
Tues, Aug 17, 7PM Hitchcock’s Marnie (1964) Summer Film Festival
Wed, Aug 18, 7PM The Maltese Falcon (1941) Summer Film Festival
Thurs, Aug 19, 7PM Coming to America (1988) Summer Film Festival
