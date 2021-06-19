SUMMER FILM FESTIVAL MONDAYS THROUGH THURSDAYS JULY 12 THROUGH AUGUST 19

CAROLINA KIDS CLUB WEDNESDAYS JULY 14 THROUGH AUGUST 11

 

Greensboro, NC – The Carolina Theatre of Greensboro is pleased to announce the 13th Summer Film Festival and the 12th Carolina Kids Club, the latter of which is supported with a $6,750 grant from the Lincoln Financial Foundation. The Summer Film Fest movies will begin on Monday, July 12, running through Thursday, August 19, while the Carolina Kids Club will run Wednesdays, from July 14, through August 11. The full schedule is outlined below.

Lincoln Financial Foundation’s grant supports the Carolina Theatre’s efforts to expand access to the arts and enables the organization to offer scholarship tickets to summer camps from programs like the Salvation Army’s Boys & Girls Club, Black Child Development Institute, Guilford Child Development, Children’s Home Society of NC, and Big Brothers/Big Sisters.

About Lincoln Financial Foundation

The Lincoln Financial Foundation, established in 1962, is a non-profit organization formed and supported by Lincoln Financial Group. Under the Foundation guidelines, grants are made in the areas of arts, education, human services and economic/workforce development. Lincoln Financial Foundation believes in empowering people to live greater lives, advancing culture and empowering greater positive change. Its grant is part of Lincoln Financial’s annual $10 million investment in its local communities’ youth education, economic and workforce development, human well-being and arts programs.

Carolina Kids Club tickets are $5 and include a kids’ snack pack with popcorn* and juice box. A modern take on the Carolina Theatre’s popular Circle K Club of the ’50s and ’60s, the Carolina Kids Club today features a family-friendly movies preceded by child-focused live stage entertainment. Because the majority of the CKC audience is under the age of 12, the theatre is requiring masks for these Wednesday morning events to keep everyone as safe and comfortable as possible. (*The Carolina Theatre popcorn is prepared in peanut oil; potato chips are available for those with peanut allergies or concerns.)

Summer Film Festival tickets are $7 for adults, or $6 for students, teachers, seniors, military, and groups of 10 or more. Essential Workers are invited to use the theatre’s ESSENTIAL THANK YOU discount to receive a free Summer Film Festival ticket with the purchase of any regular SFF ticket. (Essential Workers include healthcare professionals; first responders; military and national guard; teachers and school staff; grocery, box store, restaurant and gas station employees; government, utilities and manufacturing employees; delivery, Uber and Lyft drivers; and artists, musicians and technicians.)

Tickets for all Carolina Theatre events are available online at CarolinaTheatre.com.

 The Carolina Theatre is supported with an investment from ArtsGreensboro. 

2021 SUMMER MOVIES AT THE CAROLINA THEATRE  

                 Mon, July 12, 7PM                            Hitchcock’s Rebecca (1940)                           Summer Film Festival

                Tues, July 13, 7PM                                            9 to 5 (1980)                                            Summer Film Festival

         Wed, July 14, 9:30AM                                   Finding Nemo (2003)                                   Carolina Kids Club

                                                                 *With live entertainment from Mad Science*      

                Wed, July 14, 7PM                                       La Bamba (1987)                                       Summer Film Festival

              Thurs, July 15, 7PM                              Independence Day(1996)                              Summer Film Festival

                                                          

                 Mon, July 19, 7PM                                               Ray (2004)                                              Summer Film Festival

                Tues, July 20, 7PM                               Hitchcock’s Rope (1948)                               Summer Film Festival

         Wed, July 21, 9:30AM                                 The Lego Movie (2014)                                 Carolina Kids Club

*With live entertainment from Community Theatre of Greensboro*

                Wed, July 21, 7PM                                          Get Out (2017)                                          Summer Film Festival

              Thurs, July 22, 7PM             Duck Soup (1933)/Horse Feathers (1932)             Summer Film Festival

                                                                                 (Marx Brothers Double Feature)

                                                          

                 Mon, July 26, 7PM                                     The Big Chill (1983)                                     Summer Film Festival

                Tues, July 27, 7PM               What’s Love Got To Do With It? (1993)               Summer Film Festival

         Wed, July 28, 9:30AM                             The Little Mermaid (1989)                             Carolina Kids Club

                                                                 *With live entertainment from Mad Science*      

                Wed, July 28, 7PM                       Hitchcock’s The 39 Steps (1935)                       Summer Film Festival

              Thurs, July 29, 7PM                                The Color Purple (1985)                                Summer Film Festival

                                                          

                    Mon, Aug 2, 7PM                                          Sabrina (1954)                                          Summer Film Festival

                    Tues, Aug 3, 7PM                                        Get on Up (2014)                                       Summer Film Festival

            Wed, Aug 4, 9:30AM                Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron (2002)                Carolina Kids Club

                                                                 *With live entertainment from Mad Science*      

                    Wed, Aug 4, 7PM                                        The Sting (1973)                                        Summer Film Festival

                  Thurs, Aug 5, 7PM                        Hitchcock’s Spellbound (1945)                        Summer Film Festival

                                                          

                    Mon, Aug 9, 7PM                          Hitchcock’s Notorious (1946)                         Summer Film Festival

                 Tues, Aug 10, 7PM                                         The Help (2011)                                         Summer Film Festival

         Wed, Aug 11, 9:30AM                                   Paddington 2 (2018)                                   Carolina Kids Club

                                                                 *With live entertainment from Mad Science*      

                 Wed, Aug 11, 7PM                           Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)                           Summer Film Festival

               Thurs, Aug 12, 7PM                              Double Indemnity (1944)                              Summer Film Festival

                                                          

                 Mon, Aug 16, 7PM                                     Best in Show (2000)                                    Summer Film Festival

                 Tues, Aug 17, 7PM                             Hitchcock’s Marnie (1964)                            Summer Film Festival

                 Wed, Aug 18, 7PM                             The Maltese Falcon (1941)                             Summer Film Festival

               Thurs, Aug 19, 7PM                             Coming to America (1988)                            Summer Film Festival

 

