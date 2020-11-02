The book of Badham: Acclaimed director explores the tools, tricks, and techniques of the trade

If you don’t know John Badham by name, you certainly know his work: Saturday Night Fever (1977), Blue Thunder and WarGames (1983), Short Circuit (1986), and Stakeout (1987), to name a few – all critical and financial hits, all revered by fans worldwide.
On the small screen, Badham helmed episodes of Night Gallery, The Streets of San Francisco, Kung Fu, Police Story, and earned Emmy nominations for The Bold Ones: The Senator (1970) and The Law (1974). Currently Professor of Media Arts at the Dodge College of Film and Media Arts, Chapman University in Orange, California; Badham continues to direct episodic television, including Supernatural, The Arrow, Rush Hour, and Siren.
I’ll Be in My Trailer: The Creative Wars Between Directors and Actors, which Badham co-authored with Craig Modderno, was published in 2006, followed by the first edition of John Badham: On Directing in 2013, published by Michael Wiese Productions.
The second edition, also published by Michael Wiese Productions, was recently released (290 pages; $28.95 retail), and Badham was gracious enough to discuss it at length. With over 50 years in show-business, his enthusiasm – both for directing and teaching – is undiminished, even if the COVID-19 pandemic has forced him to teach virtual classes.
“People think because I made WarGames and Short Circuit that I’m a ‘high-tech’ guy, but I’m really not,” he said with a laugh. “Since March, it’s been a big learning curve!”
Badham estimates his revisions for the second edition of On Directing “is about 35% new material. I scrubbed out a couple of dull bits, and some jokes I included the first time weren’t that funny, so I cut those, too,” he noted with a laugh.
On Directing is not a heavy-handed treatise or a ponderous checklist of technical terminology. Badham discusses not only his own films but other films he’s enjoyed (or not). He discusses the lessons he’s learned and the mistakes he’s made, and the inclusion of opinions from directors, actors, producers, and writers gives it a well-rounded, eminently readable quality. It’s useful for those interested in directing but also entertaining and informative for film fans.
“Thank you,” he said. “That’s the intention. Although I do use the book when teaching my classes, I never wanted it to be a textbook. I wanted people to enjoy it.”
“It has two new major sections: A ‘survivor’s guide’ for directors in television (Part IV: Surviving Television: A Director’s Guide), and the other I call a ‘Cyber-Colloquium,’ which is a set of conversations about directors working with actors,” he said. Among those directors are Taylor Hackford, Patty Jenkins, Thomas Schlamme, Allan Arkush, playwright/director George C. Wolfe, actor/director Jodie Foster, and the late Gilbert Cates.
Of the “survivor’s guide,” Badham observed: “When you move from television to feature films, the director becomes the top guy on the totem pole, but when you move from film to television, the food chain changes considerably. Instead of being the top man, you’re 12th or 13th. You’ve got to learn new customs and different techniques.”
Having worked with several actors more than once – including Richard Dreyfuss, James Garner, Emilio Estevez, Gary Busey, and the late Miguel Ferrer – Badham emphasizes the importance of trust between actor and director.
“That’s a critical part of the book,” he confirmed. “Trying to establish trust is imperative. So many actors have had bad experiences with directors that they’re defensive or afraid to make suggestions.
“It would be upsetting to me if I heard that an actor I work with went home to their spouse or partner and said ‘That a-hole director ruined my day. He wouldn’t listen to my suggestions!’ I think my default position with actors is to say, ‘Let’s go. Let’s try it.’ Even if it’s the worst idea in the world, the fact that they got to try it means so much. They know you were willing to listen. They got it out of their system, but they got to try it!”
Badham’s career has come full circle and is still going strong. He graduated from episodic television to made-for-T.V. movies to feature films, from feature films to cable films, and back again to episodic television. That transition, he said, has changed considerably since he started out.
“The wall between film and television has vanished,” he said. “It’s like the Berlin Wall: There are hardly any rocks or chips left. Look at what Amazon and Netflix are doing. The Academy changed their rules, allowing films that were available streaming to qualify for awards without having the theatrical release that was once required. Marty Scorsese’s The Irishman is a perfect example. It premiered on Netflix, but it’s absolutely a feature film, and it got a lot of nominations.”
Indeed, he said, “at Chapman University, we’ve melded and blended the film and television departments, because there really are no barriers between them any longer. It’s the same doggone thing!”
Whether it’s writing about directing or teaching it to film students, there’s an unmistakable love for the process, which comes across palpably in On Directing.
“I love doing it,” he said. “It’s like going to the directing gym. (Director) John Frankenheimer said something once that stuck like cement in my brain: ‘I never met anybody who learned anything about directing without directing.’”
For more information, visit John Badham’s official website.
