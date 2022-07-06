The Black Phone: Don’t look in the basement

There’s definitely a “King” vibe to The Black Phone — which is only appropriate because it’s based on the 2004 short story by executive producer Joe King, the son of Stephen. And, as King Family screen adaptations go, there’s no contest: The Black Phone dials the recent remake of Papa Stephen’s Firestarter right off the screen.
Despite a few darkly humorous touches, The Black Phone is blunt, straightforward horror, the kind that hits a nerve and from which nightmares are made. It’s effective, well-made, and well-acted -— particularly by its young leads, Mason Thames (in his feature debut) as Finney and Madeleine McGraw as his sister Gwen.
Set in late 1970s Colorado — likely not too far from the Overlook Hotel, one surmises — the blue-collar burg that Finney and Gwen call home has been rocked by a series of disappearances. The victims have all been young boys, and the locals have christened the perpetrator “The Grabber” as rumors (and paranoia) run rife.
Gwen, it seems, possesses precognitive abilities, which bring her to the attention of the authorities. She’s dreamt details of the case that have not been made public, which comes in very handy when Finney is himself abducted and locked in a soundproof cellar by the eponymous boogeyman (Ethan Hawke). Finney himself is exposed to supernatural phenomena when the disused telephone in the cellar — the “black phone” of the title — starts ringing, putting him in contact with The Grabber’s previous victims, some of whom he knew.
The understandably distraught Gwen is desperate to locate her brother’s whereabouts, desperately hoping she can dream him up, as it were. Finney’s ordeal is tempered somewhat by his resilience and resourcefulness. He’s determined to think his way out of his predicament, and the periodic calls from the black phone provide him with the impetus to do so.
Producer/director/co-screenwriter Scott Derrickson does a nice job creating and sustaining a mood of foreboding and dread, aided immeasurably by Brett Jutkiewicz’s cinematography and Mark Korven’s score. The ‘70s trappings are well-rendered, and any film featuring Sweet’s “Fox on the Run” can’t be all bad. Derrickson also succeeds in conveying the children’s perspective throughout the film, thanks largely to Thames and McGraw. Their sibling chemistry is palpable throughout, which lends an emotional heft to the proceedings that the film might otherwise not have. They carry the movie.
In the inescapably showy role of The Grabber, Hawke plays it cool and controlled, but with the possibility that he could snap at any moment. (Indeed, he does.) Adorned in a creepy mask, designed by no less than legendary makeup maestro Tom Savini, the actor’s facial features are only fleetingly glimpsed. The Grabber’s menace is conveyed primarily through deliberate, even subtle, physical movement.
Along with the requisite jolts, there are a few missteps. The narrative is occasionally padded and patchy, and an early scene where Finney and Gwen’s alcoholic, widowed father (Jeremy Davies) whips her for telling the police about her dreams seems unnecessarily excessive. Not unlike last year’s Antlers, meshing the real-life horror of child abuse with genre trappings is a tricky business. Davies, who scarcely looks older than he did in his 1998 breakthrough Saving Private Ryan, is a good actor, but despite a brief, last-minute apology, the character doesn’t quite ring true. Perhaps some scenes that would have developed him further didn’t make the final cut.
Nevertheless, for chilling summer scare fare, The Black Phone succeeds on almost every level. It’s not just a good horror movie, it’s a good movie.
