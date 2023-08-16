A pair of independent short films are coming your way soon. Both were filmed on location in Greensboro and both boast a wealth of local talent in front of and behind the cameras. That, however, is where the similarities tend to end.
Sean Norona’s Blackout is an action film and psychological thriller with a whiff of black comedy, Jaysen Buterin’s The Blue-Eyed Boy and Mister Death is of a more personal nature — a meditation on mortality with ethereal overtones. For both filmmakers, making these films represented hard work, on-the-spot ingenuity, and the inevitable unforeseen hurdles — and both loved every minute of it.
Blackout focuses on Lara Sholtz, a hard-bitten killer-for-hire who suffers from dissociative amnesia. Killing is easy when you can’t remember pulling the trigger, but after accepting an assignment from a mystery man (wearing a bunny mask), Lara suddenly finds herself the intended target. She is forced to choose between truth or deception, reality or oblivion, life or death — if she can survive that long.
The Blue-Eyed Boy and Mister Death focuses on Will Cummings (played by award-winning actor Adam Hampton), who is consumed by grief over the death of his father but gets a second chance — of sorts — to have one last conversation with him. The film also features cult icon Vernon Wells, fondly remembered for his ferocious turns in The Road Warrior (1982) and Commando (1985), although he’s not quite as nasty here.
“The pages of the script are plucked straight from my life and losing one of the most important people in it,” Buterin said. “Beyond a shadow of a doubt, The Blue-Eyed Boy and Mister Death is one of the most personal things I have ever written, and certainly the most autobiographically intimate stories I’ve written for a world stage. As a writer it’s hard not to write what you know, but there are scenes, conversations, and actions from this film that are copied verbatim from my life, some from conversations that I was lucky enough to have with my father before he passed away from cancer, and others from talks that I never got the chance to have with him.”
“I don’t think people are going to see this one coming from me and Mad Ones Films and that’s part of what really excites me as well,” he said. “Not only is the screenplay the most personal thing I’ve ever written, but I wanted to remember why I fell in love with filmmaking in the first place. This is also the first project I’ve written and directed that steps far outside the horror/thriller/grindhouse comfort zone that I’ve been in my whole filmmaking career. So trying something new was important, plus the title is from an e.e. cummings poem that I read when I was way too young and has been stuck in my skull for 37 years just waiting for a creative excuse to get out.”
Of Blackout, “this particular project I came up with nine years ago, right as I was graduating with a media studies degree from UNC Greensboro,” Norona said. “I tried making it back then, but I was inexperienced and didn’t have any real connections. Now, almost a decade of experience later, I have traveled the world, worked for creative agencies, and built my skills up. I’m taking my experience, and the resources I’ve accumulated, to go back and tell the story the right way — the way it was meant to be told. I have a filmmaker voice that has been waiting years to speak, and I’m taking this as my opportunity to let that voice be heard and share it with the world.”
The independent filmmaking community in the Piedmont Triad is a close-knit one. Everyone, it seems, either knows everyone and/or worked with them at one time or another. If there’s any sense of competition, it’s of the friendliest nature. The spirit of collaboration and cooperation is evident even to the most casual observer.
Indeed, when Buterin sought a cinematographer for The Blue-Eyed Boy and Mister Death, he turned to Norona.
“We had collaborated on a few things in other professional capacities, but this was our first time working together on a film set and it went better than I could have ever planned,” Buterin said. “Working with Sean was absolutely amazing. He has an amazing eye — even if it’s not blue — and an innate talent to be able to pick up a camera and capture a moment, a mood, a memory. Anyone can take a picture but to be able to take a photograph, to be able to shoot a film requires a creative skillset that Sean exudes with just the right balance of professionalism, confidence, and conviviality. It’s exciting to watch as he starts to tell more of his own cinematic stories, and I can’t wait to see where Blackout takes him.”
“Jaysen is a great guy and a unique talent,” Norona said. “Thankfully our paths happened to cross by chance. The thing I admire about him is that he always pushes not only the boundaries of storytelling but also pushes himself outside of his own comfort zone. I enjoyed very much working with him.”
Both filmmakers are eager to continue making movies right here in the Piedmont Triad.
“I’ve known a lot of people who have moved to big cities like New York and L.A. and saw how all they did was struggle,” said Norona. “Maybe you’ll work hard, and maybe you’ll get your foot in the door, but my philosophy has always been, I wanted to build myself up here, in Greensboro, my home. I wanted to hone my abilities, create a portfolio of great work, and that way when I walk into Hollywood or somewhere, I’m not just a nobody; I’d actually be a proven filmmaker walking in the door.”
“I don’t think I could have — perhaps even would have — become the storyteller and filmmaker I am today if it weren’t for moving to North Carolina 23 years ago,” Buterin said. “The Greensboro 48 Hour Film Project was my trial-by-fire admission into the realm of independent filmmaking — and my world, my life, and the lives of my loved ones have never been the same since! There is such an exorbitant wealth of cinematic resources right here in our own Piedmont backyard, and across the state.”
When asked about the sheer tenacity of local filmmakers, Buterin concurred. “It’s funny you mention the tenacity of the local filmmaking continent because when the tax incentives went away due to geopolitical shenanigans, so many folks lamented that it was the end because the film industry left North Carolina, but the film community was never — and still to this day — has never been stronger, and I think that is the greatest example of the independent filmmaking contingent. We never had enough money to qualify for all the tax breaks and incentives anyway, so we had to learn how to make movie magic on an aglet of a shoestring of a budget.
“There is an amazing sense of creation and collaboration going all around the Triad and beyond in every single genre of film and some that probably haven’t been defined yet,” he said. “Folks helping out other filmmakers because they need the help, no matter what side of the camera it’s on, or how glamorous/arduous the task at hand may be. You never quite know who you’re going to run into on a film set sometimes — an old friend or a brand-new one — but that’s part of the beauty of filmmaking: Adventures.”
