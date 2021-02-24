The American Dream takes a detour in Nomadland

The screen version of Nomadland is both timely and timeless. An exploration of America that many of us have never experienced, or potentially ever will, it’s a staggering portrait of everyday folk who have worked hard all their lives, played by the rules, and now find themselves disconnected from, or even discarded by, traditional society. Yet this is not necessarily a Great American Tragedy.
In a superb star turn, Frances McDormand portrays Fern, a 60ish widow who lives out of her truck. When her husband died, and economic woes forced the gypsum facility’s closure in Empire, NV, the town basically ceased to exist overnight. So she took to the road, traveling the countryside, picking up odd jobs on the side (including one at Amazon), and commingling with “fellow travelers” like herself, who have found themselves in similar straits but have forged a supportive sub-culture among themselves.
Nomadland marks the third feature of screenwriter/producer/editor/director Chloe Zhao, who proves extremely capable in each capacity. Born in Beijing and educated in London and the United States, she brings what might be described as an outsider’s perspective to this quintessentially American story. With a big assist from cinematographer Joshua James Richards, who is also film’s production designer (as well as Zhao’s off-screen partner), she finds beauty and majesty in both the landscape and the lifestyle.
Zhao’s 2015 debut feature, Songs My Brothers Taught Me, which was filmed in South Dakota’s Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, successfully and persuasively immersed the viewer in Native American culture. Her 2017 follow-up, The Rider, offered likewise immersive portrait of the contemporary rodeo culture. She has evinced a deep and genuine curiosity about people from different cultures and sub-cultures, and has found a way to make that curiosity accessible and enticing to audiences.
That Zhao employed non-actors in both films’ pivotal roles added an extra layer of authenticity, which she has carried over in Nomadland. With the exception of McDormand and David Strathairn, the majority of the film’s characters – including Linda May, Bob Wells, and Swankie (that’s her name) – are modern-day nomads. They’re not playing these roles; they’ve lived them. Each brings a sincerity born of life experience. If there were any concerns about employing amateur actors, these are quickly dashed. Nomadland is not a documentary, but it’s not a straightforward drama, either. It’s a fascinating hybrid that enlightens as much as it entertains.
Not surprisingly, Nomadland has earned comparisons to John Ford’s 1941 classic The Grapes of Wrath, much as Bruder’s 2017 non-fiction bestseller Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century was compared to John Steinbeck’s 1939 novel. The comparisons are appropriate, and you’ll find bits and pieces of Sam Shepard, Jack Kerouac, Horton Foote, and Sinclair Lewis here, too.
Fern’s circumstances, and the circumstances of the people she encounters, might appear depressing and dire, yet they rarely express anger or bitterness. Many times, albeit with some reservations, it’s exactly the opposite: They’ve come to adapt and even appreciate their way of life. Sure, they’ve had tough breaks. But who hasn’t? Dwelling on them or wallowing in self-pity accomplishes nothing. Better to keep moving forward and see what’s around the next bend. Not being tied down offers them the freedom they might not have otherwise known. They can come and go as they please, unencumbered by traditional trappings or relationships. It’s not quite a celebration, but it’s hardly a downer, which is one of the film’s most potent attributes.
Another, unquestionably, is McDormand, who is in virtually every scene, and brings a luminous, even sublime, empathy to Fern. Her eyes as filled with worry as hope, she’s not waiting to be helped or rescued because she knows better. She’s got to do for herself. Strathairn, who certainly deserves the distinction of being “always welcome” in any film because he’ll always bring a little something extra, enjoys one of his more sizable big-screen roles in some time as Dave, who takes a shine to Fran and she to him (maybe). Their relationship proceeds, like everything else in the film, in entirely natural, believable terms.
– Nomadland is playing in theaters and is available on Hulu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.