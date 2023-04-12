Producer/director Ben Affleck’s Air is a polished and persuasive dramatization of the circumstances surrounding Michael Jordan’s groundbreaking endorsement deal with Nike, which took place in 1984 just as Jordan was about to make his professional NBA debut with the Chicago Bulls. That the outcome of the story is well known doesn’t diminish the film’s appeal. Actually, familiarity with the story is an enhancement to the enjoyment, watching as the pieces fall into place.
Yes, Air is the dream of American capitalism come true, but co-producer Alex Convery’s very good screenplay (his first) deftly cuts both ways, being both rousing and ironic. It’s about ambition and success but not about greed. It’s about the product and the people who created it, and how it paid enormous dividends — which continue to this day. Air is absorbing, entertaining, and, thus far, one of the best films of 2023.
Affleck passes the proverbial ball to old friend and fellow producer Matt Damon, playing Nike talent scout and “basketball guru” Sonny Vaccaro. He’s the visionary — a pudgy, middle-aged gambler willing to roll the dice and bet his career — on Jordan, knowing full well that the phenom is leaning more toward signing a deal with Adidas or Converse than with lowly Nike. How Vaccaro pulled off this feat is the heart of the story.
The opening credits immediately and effortlessly convey the MTV-inspired, pop-culture ambiance of the era, replete with a fabulous selection of top tunes from the. But Air is more than a mere wallow in ‘80s nostalgia. It’s a crisp and incisive depiction of hard work, ingenuity, and that magical component known as serendipity. Much as Jordan was the right man to market, Vaccaro was the right man to make it happen, and how it happened is told in fine fashion.
Surrounding Damon is a first-rate ensemble including Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayans, Chris Tucker, Chris Messina, Matthew Maher, and Affleck himself. As Nike founder Phil Knight, Affleck gives a droll, understated performance that nevertheless encapsulates Knight’s idiosyncrasies. Bateman, as Vaccaro’s supervisor Rob Strasser, shares a particularly good scene with Damon as they express their concerns that their careers have crushed their personal lives, while Messina’s sports agent David Falk enjoys a foul-mouthed telephone rant that would make David Mamet blush. Affleck allows each actor plenty of room to maneuver and make their mark.
In an understandably male-dominated narrative, Viola Davis most assuredly asserts herself — both as an actor and the character — portraying Jordan’s mother Deloris, inarguably the dominant presence in his life. It’s not a large role but a pivotal one, and Davis again shines. Julius Tennon plays Jordan’s father James, who bemusedly sits back and lets his wife call the shots. Damian Young plays the young Jordan, but he never shown in closeup and speaks only a few words throughout the entire film, while actual footage of Jordan’s career is interspersed periodically.
If Air occasionally recalls Oliver Stone’s Wall Street (1987), that was undoubtedly Affleck’s intention, as he tapped ace cinematographer Robert Richardson — who shot several of Stone’s films (including Wall Street) — to shoot this film, and the stylistic similarities are unmistakable. There’s a terrific, nervy energy to the proceedings, and a real sense of accomplishment at the end.
See Mark Burger’s reviews of current movies. © 2023, Mark Burger.
