Movies based on video games frequently aren’t very good. Neither, really, is The Super Mario Bros. Movie, although it is superior to the bizarro live-action 1993 Disney film that was much reviled, with much reason. The new film, produced under the auspices of Illumination Entertainment (Despicable Me, Minions, and other increasingly repetitious franchises), is a cartoon — “animated feature” perhaps being too highbrow a designation — but at least it’s in the right format.
And to be sure, The Super Mario Bros. Movie kills time easily and painlessly enough. It’s sure to please the kiddies, and many parents won’t mind something that keeps their children entertained for 90 minutes. The star-studded voiceover cast is certainly affable enough, and the visual effects are suitably colorful and splashy.
Chris Pratt and Charlie Day headline as the voices of Mario and Luigi, the titular siblings trying to earn a living as Brooklyn’s best plumbers. What they lack in common sense and skill they make up for in sheer enthusiasm — not unlike the movie itself. While attempting to repair a burst sewer line that threatens to flood Brooklyn, they are whisked away to another dimension and plunked down in the midst of a battle being waged by the snarling, snaggle-toothed Bowser (voiced by Jack Black), who has come into possession of a “Super Star” and is bent on conquest because, well … that’s what snarling, snaggle-toothed despots do.
All the familiar trappings — “mythos” would be much too strong a word – of the Nintendo video game are present, along with a smorgasbord of slapstick shenanigans and the occasional nods to pop culture, including an overt (but not unwelcome) visual reference to Charlie Chaplin’s 1936 classic Modern Times, and Bowser’s sidekick Kamek (voiced by Kevin Michael Richardson) sounds awfully like Peter Lorre.
Yet for all of its tight scrapes, narrow escapes, and psychedelic imagery, The Super Mario Bros. is a frenetic and rather forgettable outing. Matthew Fogel’s screenplay follows the “save-the-world/universe” blueprint of so many movies — live-action and animated — being made these days, and there’s very little suspense generated. The outcome is never once in doubt, although there’s some amusement to be had in the conceit that one can gain superpowers by consuming mushrooms of a distinctly magical sort.
Others of note in the cast are Seth Rogen (as Donkey Kong), Anya Taylor-Joy (as Princess Peach), Keegan-Michael Key, Sebastian Maniscalco, Rino Romano, John DiMaggio, and Fred Armisen. The Super Mario Bros. isn’t lacking in star power but in inspiration. The good guys triumph. The bad guys are vanquished, although not eliminated. Brooklyn is saved. The Mushroom Kingdom is saved. The film makes a ton of money and everybody — including, presumably, the audience — comes back for the sequel.
See Mark Burger’s reviews of current movies. © 2023, Mark Burger.
