The summer movie season ends with a thud with Strays, a ferociously unfunny farce that runs out of gas long before it runs out of gags. The gimmick might have sustained a 15-minute skit, but certainly not 90 minutes. This is a summer bummer of the first and worst order.
The gimmick is having a star-studded cast voicing various canine characters, many of them spewing dialogue that wouldn’t be fit for family consumption. In no way should Strays be misconstrued as a family film, because it most certainly is not. Nor, for that matter, is it a good film.
The principal pooch is Reggie (Ferrell), who has been abandoned by his obnoxious owner Doug (Will Forte) and attempts, with the help of other dogs (voiced by the likes of Jamie Foxx, Isla Fisher, Randall Park, Rob Riggle, and Josh Gad), to return home. Initially, Reggie expresses his adoration for Doug, but when he realizes he’s been ditched he is determined to exact revenge by biting off one of his appendages. Care to guess which one?
As it settles quickly into its dire routine, Strays becomes a pointless exercise in scatological humor. When the dogs aren’t trading unfunny quips, they’re fornicating with furniture and lawn ornaments, relieving themselves at regular (and increasingly more excessive) intervals, or talking about either incessantly. There are a few inspired visual puns — including a reference to the Beatles’ “Abbey Road” album cover — but not nearly enough of them, and the film’s last-minute stab at sentiment feels utterly phony.
The actors try hard initially, then resort to shouting their lines as if that will make them funnier. If the joke’s not funny, it doesn’t matter how loudly they’re bellowed (“barked” is too easy a pun). Another problem is that Forte, who can make a nasty character amusing, comes across as genuinely mean and even cruel as Doug. There’s nothing funny about him.
To the film’s meager credit, the animal trainers have done an exemplary job. Despite some animatronic and computer-generated (CGI) effects, much of the action — such as it is — involves actual dogs. You can’t blame the pooches, but you can blame producer/screenwriter Dan Perrault, making an inauspicious feature debut in both capacities (and providing a brief voice-over), and the listless direction of Josh Greenbaum. Even the cinematography, by gifted UNCSA School of Filmmaking graduate Tim Orr, is disappointing.
See Mark Burger’s reviews of current movies. © 2023, Mark Burger.
