Storm Lake: RiverRun opens new season of Indie Lens Pop-Up screenings this Thursday

With the RiverRun International Film Festival’s free family screening of Paddington 2 set for Oct. 23 at Marketplace Cinemas Drive-In, the tireless team at RiverRun has yet another free screening event this week: The critically acclaimed feature documentary Storm Lake, which will be shown Thursday, outdoors at the offices at Kilpatrick Townsend, 1001 W. Fourth Street, Winston-Salem. A pre-screening discussion will take place at 6:30 p.m., followed by the film.
The Storm Lake screening inaugurates the 2021-‘22 season of the Indie Lens Pop-Up screenings being presented by the festival, and admission is free. Those planning to attend should bring their own chairs to ensure their comfort.
“RiverRun is proud to launch our new season of Indie Lens Pop-Up screenings with a screening and discussion of Storm Lake, a film highlighting the struggles and importance of local journalism,” said Rob Davis, RiverRun executive director. “We have been a partner of the Indie Lens Pop-Up series for a number of years and are honored to be one of a select group of screening partners nationwide.”
The pre-screening panel discussion will be moderated by Jane McKim, the festival’s education and community director. “We are such huge fans of anything that is presented by Independent Lens, and this film is no different,” she said. “RiverRun has had such a wonderful time having a screening at Kilpatrick Townsend during the 2021 festival, and we are excited to return to this gem of a viewing area right in the heart of downtown for this screening.”
The award-winning, hour-long documentary was filmed on location in Storm Lake, Iowa, and explores the history of the Storm Lake Times, a Pulitzer Prize-winning bi-weekly newspaper owned and operated by Art Cullen and his family, which comprises half of the newspaper’s 10-person staff. The daily rigors of running a newspaper at a time when almost 2,000 local papers have ceased publication since the turn of the century have been made even more difficult by the COVID-19 pandemic. Storm Lake examines the efforts of the Cullens and the Storm Lake Times to survive under adverse circumstances that few could have predicted.
The film was produced by Beth Levison and co-directed by Levison and Jerry Risius (making his feature debut), the latter an Iowa native and self-professed news junkie who first broached the idea of making a film about the Cullens, the Storm Lake Times, and its readership.
“We pursued the documentary because we thought that the Cullens are an incredible family doing critically important work in a fascinating community,” said Levison. “Once COVID hit, I think we really started to understand that their work has life or death consequences and that it’s really at the core of keeping a democracy alive. We hope that viewers watch the film and reconsider their own relationship to local news. A subscription can cost as much as a T-shirt. Do they support their own local news and subscribe? Are they local business owners and, if so, do they advertise in the newspaper? We want the film to force a rethink around community journalism. We think it can be a route toward unity and away from the partisanship that has come to erode so much of civil society.”
Storm Lake won the NYWIFT award as Best Documentary at the 2021 Provincetown International Film Festival and, according to Levison, has resonated with audiences beyond even the filmmakers’ most hopeful expectations.
“We are thrilled with the final film and the impact it’s having across the country,” she said. “We are six months into a national impact campaign, designed to underscore the promise of local news — and yet it’s very real challenges. We have screened in over 50 cities since June with such partners as Report for America, Solutions Journalism, America’s Newspapers, and others. We can’t attend RiverRun this year but would love to hear from audiences and hope they will share their thoughts and feedback with us at @stormlakemovie. We also hope that after seeing the film, they will subscribe to their local newspaper!”
“Our work with Indie Lens has provided a unique space for community members of diverse backgrounds and beliefs to come together and watch films from the award-winning Independent Lens series and engage in conversations on issues that are at the center of American life,” Davis said. “In light of current times, connecting is more important than ever — (and) it’s refreshing and important to come together and have these discussions. Our goal is to create Indie Lens Pop-Up events that will spark conversation and connect people to resources in our community. These resources and discussions are more important now than ever.”
The rain date for the Storm Lake screening is Oct. 24. The official website for the film is https://stormlakemovie.com.
The 24th annual RiverRun International Film Festival is scheduled to take place April 21-30, 2022. For more information about the free screening and other RiverRun events, visit https://riverrunfilm.com.
