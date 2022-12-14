Hot off last year’s remake of West Side Story, which earned seven Oscar nominations (including Best Picture and Best Director), Steven Spielberg again asserts himself as one of our premier filmmakers with The Fabelmans, a heartfelt and bittersweet valentine to his family that ranks as another triumph, and an extremely likely awards contender.
Recently, both Kenneth Branagh (in last year’s Belfast) and James Gray (in this year’s Armageddon Time) have revisited their childhoods, but The Fabelmans is the one most steeped in the magic of cinema, as the young Spielberg — here Sammy Fabelman — was entranced by cinema at so early an age.
It’s no surprise that Spielberg would coax splendid performances out of child actors, having done it numerous times throughout his career, and here Gabriel LaSalle shines as the teenaged Sammy, with Mateo Zoryon Francis-DeFord (in his feature debut) as the younger Sammy. Michelle Williams plays Sammy’s mother Mitzi, whose artistic aspirations were put on hold by marriage and child-rearing, and Paul Dano plays Sammy’s father Burt, a brilliant electrical engineer whose career takes the family from New Jersey to Phoenix and then to California.
Sammy is a self-taught filmmaker, so obsessed with making movies that he initially fails to realize that his parents’ marriage is slowly but surely splintering. When editing a film of a family camping trip, Sammy discovers that Mitzi’s attentions have shifted to Burt’s best friend, “Uncle” Benny (Seth Rogen). It’s right there on film, and film doesn’t lie.
But, as Spielberg has demonstrated successfully throughout his career, film can lie; it’s all about illusion. Be it Jaws (1975), Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977), or E.T. , The Extra-Terrestrial (1982) — or many others — he has defined movie magic for the better part of 50 years. That he continues to do so with enthusiasm and no detectable cynicism is key to his success. He loves what he does, and so have audiences the world over.
There are a few hokey moments, and Williams’s performance is occasionally mannered (the character is somewhat written that way), but The Fabelmans is an all-around triumph and undoubtedly one of the very best films of the year. It’s brimming with love and hope, yet it does not downplay the emotional turmoil experienced by the characters as the Fabelman marriage flounders or when Sammy encounters anti-Semitism in high school. Spielberg and fellow screenwriter Tony Kushner have done an exemplary job covering all the bases.
Working with such long-time collaborators as composer John Williams, cinematographer Janusz Kaminski, and production designer Rick Carter — to name a few — Spielberg conveys the nostalgia of the era in a warm, wondrous fashion. The superb cast includes Judd Hirsch in a snappy appearance as Mitzi’s eccentric uncle Boris, a former circus performer who encourages Sammy’s dreams, and scene-stealer Chloe East as Sammy’s first girlfriend (and heartbreak), the quirky Monica Sherwood. There’s also an inspired cameo by David Lynch, himself a legendary filmmaker, playing yet another legendary filmmaker, the immortal John Ford, to cap things off.
Noah Baumbach makes Noise with surreal satire.
Don DiLillo’s 1985 novel White Noise was long considered “unfilmable,” but screenwriter/producer/director Noah Baumbach makes a valiant, mostly successful, attempt that retains DiLillo’s quirky sensibilities and scathing satire.
Set in early ‘80s Ohio, the film focuses on Jack Gladney (Adam Driver), a college professor, his wife Babette (Greta Gerwig), and their four children from three previous marriages apiece. Among the various topics satirized here are marriage, parenthood, consumerism, suburbia, academic life, and infidelity, and Baumbach enhances the absurdist tone with an offbeat, straight-faced sensibility that recalls John Irving crossed with the Coen Brothers.
White Noise, not to be confused with the 2005 Michael Keaton paranormal thriller, is the biggest, perhaps most ambitious of Baumbach’s films, and although it may not be his best it reinforces his status as a filmmaker unafraid to take risks. Some ideas work better than others, and a few plot strands fizzle out, but there’s much to savor here, including Danny Elfman’s jaunty score and the stunning cinematography by Lol Crowley (who replaced Michael Seresin early in the production). The film looks and sounds great, and it works much more often than it doesn’t.
Gerwig, Baumbach’s real-life partner (and an acclaimed filmmaker in her own right), brings the right touch of ditziness to her role as the neurotic, pill-popping matriarch who repeatedly fails to rationalize the irrational, and the children are winningly played by Raffey Cassidy, real-life siblings May and Sam Nivola (the children of actors Alessandro Nivola and Frances O’Connor), and twins Dean and Henry Moore (in their feature debut). Playing Jack’s colleagues are Jodie Turner-Smith, André Benjamin, and the always-welcome Don Cheadle, the latter of whom enjoys a side-splittingly dual discourse with Driver in which they compare Adolf Hitler and Elvis Presley.
Driver, in his fifth collaboration with Baumbach, holds everything together with a deliriously funny, deliciously deadpan turn as Jack, whose self-absorbed existential musings threaten to overwhelm his family and his life Perennially poker-faced — even when facing utter calamity — and sporting a surprising pot belly, Driver puts on a show-stopping demonstration of his comic abilities. All by himself, he makes White Noise well worth a look, and the end-credit sequence (best not described here) ends things on a high-spirited note.
See Mark Burger’s reviews of current movies on Burgervideo.com. © 2022, Mark Burger.
