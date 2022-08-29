Greensboro, NC (August 29, 2022) – United Way of Greater Greensboro (UWGG) continues to celebrate its centennial campaign and is inviting the community to attend its annual Community Speaker Series, September 12, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grandover Resort and Spa featuring renowned author, Stephanie Land. Tickets to the event are $100 and include lunch.
Inspired by her personal experiences, Land wrote the critically acclaimed memoir, Maid to expose systemic issues related to poverty and challenge readers to open their eyes to the often-unseen struggles people face.
Maid was named as a Notable Book of the Year by The New York Times and The Washington Post, among others, and was listed among President Obama’s summer reading list for 2019.
Land’s story served as the inspiration for Netflix’s Golden Globe and Emmy Award-nominated original series Maid.
The show is one of Netflix’s top 10 most watched series ever with over 469 million hours viewed that reached over 67 million households in its first month.
